China Coal Energy : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAODINARY MEETI...

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01898)

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2018 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 at China Coal Building, No. 1 Huangsidajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of passing the following ordinary resolutions:

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.00 To consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-election and appointment of executive directors and non-executive directors of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company:

1.01 to approve the re-election of Mr. Li Yanjiang as an executive director of the Company;

1.02 to approve the re-election of Mr. Peng Yi as an executive director of the Company;

1.03 to approve the re-election of Mr. Niu Jianhua as an executive director of the Company;

1.04 to approve the re-election of Mr. Du Ji'an as a non-executive director of the Company;

1.05 to approve the appointment of Mr. Zhao Rongzhe as a non-executive director of the Company;

1.06 to approve the appointment of Mr. Xu Qian as a non-executive director of the Company.

2.00 To consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-election of independent non-executive directors of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company: 2.01 to approve the re-election of Mr. Zhang Ke as an independent non-executive director of the Company; 2.02 to approve the re-election of Mr. Zhang Chengjie as an independent non-executive director of the Company; 2.03 to approve the re-election of Mr. Leung Chong Shun as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

3.00 To consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-election of shareholder representative supervisors of the fourth session of the supervisory committee of the Company: 3.01 to approve the re-election of Mr. Zhou Litao as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company; 3.02 to approve the re-election of Mr. Wang Wenzhang as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company.



By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman of the Board,

Executive Director

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang, Peng Yi and Niu Jianhua; the non-executive directors of the Company are Liu Zhiyong, Du Ji'an and Xiang Xujia; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie and Leung Chong Shun.

Beijing, the PRC

6 September 2018

Notes:

1. ELIGIBILITY FOR ATTENDING THE EGM Holders of H shares of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, on Sunday, 23 September 2018 shall be entitled to attend the EGM. To qualify for attendance and vote at the EGM to be held on Tuesday, 23 October 2018, all transfers of H shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificate must be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30

p.m. on Friday, 21 September 2018.

2. PROXY (1) Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies in writing to attend and vote at the meeting on his behalf. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. (2) A proxy shall be appointed by a shareholder by a written instrument signed by the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If the written instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation of such attorney shall be notarised. (3) To be valid, the notarised power of attorney or other document(s) of authorisation (if any) and the form of proxy shall be delivered to (i) the registered office address of the Company for holders of A shares of the Company; and (ii) Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, for holders of H shares of the Company, no less than 24 hours before the time fixed for convening the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting if he so desires. (4) If a shareholder appoints more than one proxy, such proxies shall only exercise their voting rights by a poll.

3. REGISTRATION PROCEDURES FOR ATTENDING THE EGM (1) A shareholder or his proxy shall produce his identification document when attending the EGM. Where a shareholder is a legal person, the legal representative of that shareholder or the person authorised by its board of directors or other governing body shall produce a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such shareholder appointing such person to attend the meeting. (2) Holders of H shares of the Company intending to attend the EGM shall return to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong the reply slip stating their attendance on or before 2 October 2018. (3) Holders of A shares of the Company intending to attend the EGM shall return the reply slip to the registered office of the Company at No. 1 Huangsidajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100120, the PRC stating their attendance. (4) A shareholder may return the above reply slip in person, by post or by facsimile to the Company.

