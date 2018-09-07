China Coal Energy : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAODINARY ...

ʕ਷ʕ๩ঐ๕ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01898)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2018

To: China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

(as shown on the register of members) being the holder(s) of share(s)(Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 at China Coal Building, No. 1 Huangsidajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

Date: 2018 Signature(s):

Notes:

1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.

2. Please insert the number of shares (including A shares and H shares) registered under your name(s).

3. If you are a holder of H shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, by no later than Tuesday, 2 October 2018.

4. If you are a holder of A shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to the registered office of the Company.

5. The address and the contact details of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, are set out below: Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queens Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong Telephone: (+852) 2862 8555 Fax: (+852) 2865 0990

6. The address and the contact details of the registered office of the Company are set out below: No. 1 Huangsidajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100120, the PRC Telephone: (+8610) 8223 6028 Fax: (+8610) 8225 6479

