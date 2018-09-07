Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Coal Energy Company    601898   CNE100000957

CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY (601898)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Coal Energy : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAODINARY ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:37am CEST

ʕ਷ʕ๩ঐ๕ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01898)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2018

To: China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

(as shown on the register of members) being the holder(s) of share(s)(Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 at China Coal Building, No. 1 Huangsidajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

Date: 2018 Signature(s):

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares (including A shares and H shares) registered under your name(s).

  • 3. If you are a holder of H shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, by no later than Tuesday, 2 October 2018.

  • 4. If you are a holder of A shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to the registered office of the Company.

  • 5. The address and the contact details of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, are set out below:

    Rooms 1712-1716,

    17th Floor, Hopewell Centre,

    183 Queens Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

    Telephone: (+852) 2862 8555

    Fax: (+852) 2865 0990

  • 6. The address and the contact details of the registered office of the Company are set out below:

    No. 1 Huangsidajie,

    Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100120, the PRC

    Telephone: (+8610) 8223 6028

    Fax: (+8610) 8225 6479

*

for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 01:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
03:37aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Reply slip for the extraodinary ...
PU
03:32aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Form of proxy for the extraordin...
PU
03:12aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Notice of the extraodinary meeti...
PU
08/22CHINA COAL ENERGY : interim net up 54% to RMB3.4b; no div
AQ
08/14CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement on the major produc...
PU
08/09CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - notice of Board Meeting
AQ
07/20CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement on positive profit ...
PU
06/27CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27CHINA COAL ENERGY : Form of proxy for the annual gen...
PU
04/27CHINA COAL ENERGY : Reply slip for the annual genera...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Sifting The Price Difference Between A Shares And H Shares (AH Premium) For V.. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 88 397 M
EBIT 2018 11 847 M
Net income 2018 5 229 M
Debt 2018 82 865 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 13,62
P/E ratio 2019 14,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 57 089 M
Chart CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Coal Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,10  CNY
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Jiang Li Chairman
Qiao Lin Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ke Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Tao Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Yi Peng Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.76%8 572
GLENCORE-19.97%57 067
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.49%52 173
COAL INDIA5.57%24 203
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-9.80%10 954
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-25.28%7 017
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.