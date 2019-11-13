Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Communications Construction Company Limited    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPAN

(1800)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:50pm EST
BRICS summit in Brasilia

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies on Wednesday criticised what they view as politically motivated protectionism at a time of a global slowdown and said their countries are doing their best to counter the trend.

At their annual summit, the leaders of China, Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa called for greater inter-BRICS trade and investment and urged the group's New Development Bank to pump more funding into infrastructure and sustainable growth.

"Protectionist and bullying counter-currents bring shocks to international trade, adding to downward pressure on the world economy," Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is locked in a trade war with the United States, told the summit in Brazil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said global growth rates have been declining without interruption since the beginning of 2018 and will reach the lowest point in 10 years, citing International Monetary Fund forecasts.

"The BRICS countries are making considerable contributions to support growth," Putin said.

"The global economy has been influenced by the wide usage of unfair competition in trade, unilateral sanctions, including those that are politically motivated, and protectionism is flourishing," Putin said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024, up from 2.6 trillion in 2018. He said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and welcomed suggestions to further reduce trade costs.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Brazil is recovering international confidence but needs more economic reforms to create a more attractive business atmosphere for investors.

A meeting between Bolsonaro and Xi earlier in the day showcased how far relations have come since last year. Bolsonaro repeatedly bashed China in the lead up to last October's elections in Brazil, creating concerns that he could disrupt BRICS, one of the world's biggest trading partnerships.

China's growing presence had made it a target for Bolsonaro's nationalist rhetoric, including a repeated complaint: "The Chinese are not buying in Brazil. They are buying Brazil."

Since he took office, diplomats and business leaders in both countries have persuaded Bolsonaro to tone down his anti-China rhetoric.

"We want to more than expand, we want to diversify our trade relationship," Bolsonaro said at the event with Xi.

While diplomatic ceremonies highlighted common ground, not far across town a dispute over the Venezuelan embassy dredged up differences on one of Latin America's most pressing issues.

China and Russia back Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro, but Bolsonaro sees opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate leader.

Supporters of Maduro and Guaido came to blows on Wednesday after representatives for Guaido entered the embassy in Brasilia in what Venezuela's foreign minister called a forceful invasion. The Brazilian government persuaded them to leave after 11 hours.

By Jake Spring and Vladimir Soldatkin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
06:50pBRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism
RE
03:46pChina to announce billion-dollar investment in Brazilian port of Sao Luis - s..
RE
10/31CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - discloseable transactions - i..
PU
10/30CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - change of vice presidents and..
PU
10/30CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Inside information announcement - terminatio..
PU
10/28CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement in relation to key operational ..
PU
10/16CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Kenya launches new rail link funded by China
AQ
10/15CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Inside information - update on proposed tran..
PU
09/30CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Change Request Form
PU
09/30CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Notification Letter to Investors
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 553 B
EBIT 2019 31 184 M
Net income 2019 20 961 M
Debt 2019 174 B
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 4,25x
P/E ratio 2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Communications Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,32  CNY
Last Close Price 5,44  CNY
Spread / Highest target 85,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Liang Song President & Executive Director
Qi Tao Liu Chairman
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Yong Bin Wang Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Auditing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-19.13%19 198
VINCI40.86%62 058
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.23%31 552
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-1.80%28 729
FERROVIAL47.56%21 384
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.31%19 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group