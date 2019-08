By Justina Lee

China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (1800.HK) said net profit rose 6.1% on year in the first half, as value of new contracts increased.

Net profit was 8.76 billion Chinese yuan ($1.23 billion), compared with CNY8.26 billion in the same period last year, the company said Friday after market close.

Revenue grew to CNY239.09 billion from CNY207.59 billion.

