China Communications Construction : 2019 Net Profit Rises 1.4%

By Ben Otto



China Communications Construction Co.'s net profit rose 1.4% in 2019, with a jump in revenue offset by higher sales costs and administrative expenses.

Net profit was 20.09 billion Chinese yuan ($2.84 billion), the Beijing-based construction company said in a stock-exchange filing late Tuesday.

Revenue rose 13% to CNY552.54 billion, led by a 14% rise in revenue from its construction segment, the company's biggest business line.

China Communications Construction said the value of new contracts in 2019 rose 8.1% to CNY962.68 billion.

The company said it seeks to achieve growth of 8% in 2020 for both revenue and the value of new contracts.

