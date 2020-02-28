China Communications Construction : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO KEY OPERATIONAL DATA IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
中國交通建設股份有限公司
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1800)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO KEY OPERATIONAL DATA
IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019
This announcement is made by China Communications Construction Company Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Hong Kong Laws) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The principal operating status of the Group for the fourth quarter of 2019 is set out as below, for the purpose of reference for the investors.
PRINCIPAL OPERATING STATUS
In 2019, the value of new contracts of the Group amounted to RMB962,683 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.06%. Wherein, the value of contracts of infrastructure construction business, infrastructure design business, dredging business and other businesses amounted to RMB851,924 million, RMB47,509 million, RMB52,783 million and RMB10,467 million, respectively.
The value of new contracts of all businesses from overseas markets amounted to RMB195,830 million (equivalent to approximately USD29,554 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 23.15%, accounting for approximately 20% of the Group's new contracts value. Wherein, the value of contracts of infrastructure construction business amounted to RMB187,784 million (equivalent to approximately USD28,340 million, including the PPP Project of Bogota Metro Line 1 in Columbia with the confirmed contract value of USD5,016 million).
The confirmed contract value of all businesses recognized in the form of PPP investment projects in domestic amounted to RMB167,142 million (wherein: the confirmed contract value of share participation projects recognized in proportion of shareholding amounted to RMB13,044 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 9.73%, accounting for approximately 17% of the Group's new contracts value. The estimated total investment involved in the above investment projects amounted to RMB252,570 million. During the process of design and construction, the value of construction and installation contracts to be undertaken by the Group was estimated to be RMB155,262 million.
New contracts entered into in the fourth quarter of 2019
(unit: RMB million)
2019 (October
Aggregate
Type of business
to December)
Aggregate in 2019
in 2018
Change
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Amount
(%)
Infrastructure
Construction Business
477
278,430
1,958
851,924
770,994
10.50
Port Construction
47
11,483
231
28,405
27,284
4.11
Road and Bridge
Construction
196
103,657
704
272,622
317,534
-14.14
Railway Construction
15
13,898
20
16,941
8,678
95.22
Municipal and
Environmental
Projects, etc.
111
96,204
716
346,172
266,466
29.91
Overseas Projects
108
53,188
287
187,784
151,032
24.33
Infrastructure Design
Business
1,330
18,499
5,134
47,509
49,087
-3.21
Dredging Business
242
8,882
764
52,783
56,983
-7.37
Other Businesses
N/A
3,199
N/A
10,467
13,809
-24.20
Total
N/A
309,010
N/A
962,683
890,873
8.06
MAJOR CONTRACTS SIGNED
The major contracts signed by the Group in October to December 2019 refer to the contracts each of which accounts for more than 10% of the value of the contract for its involved business segment or project type in the quarter with a contract amount of above RMB100 million.
Major contracts signed
(unit: RMB million)
Business
No.
Project name
Amount
segment
1
PPP Project of Bogota Metro Line 1 in Columbia
33,239
Infrastructure
construction
2
Urban Comprehensive Development Project of
17,478
Infrastructure
Eastern Ecological Demonstration Park for New
construction
and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion in Linyi
Economic and Technological Development Zone
in Shandong Province
3
Land Reclamation Project of the Third Runway
6,626
Infrastructure
System of Hong Kong International Airport
construction
4
Lot 4 of the Pre-Station Project of Chizhou-
2,747
Infrastructure
Huangshan High Speed Railway in Anhui Province
construction
5
Lot W1 of Civil Works for Main Project of
1,648
Infrastructure
the Second Line Ship Lock of Wan'an County
construction
Junction in Jiangxi Province
6
PPP Project of the Upgrading and Reconstruction
1,568
Infrastructure
of the Waterway of Shaying River from Zhoukou
construction
to the Provincial Boundary in Henan Province
7
PPP Project of Sewage Treatment and Ecological
1,535
Dredging
Environment Improvement of Taixing Economic
business
Development Zone in Jiangsu Province
8
Project for Intercity Railway (F1) from Fuzhou to
1,446
Infrastructure
Changle Airport in Fujian Province
construction
9
EPC Project for the Construction of Yushan Wharf
1,266
Infrastructure
in Jingdezhen City, Jiangxi Province
construction
10
PPP Project for the New Round of Water Quality
1,026
Dredging
Purification Facilities Construction in Gaoyao
business
District, Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province
PROGRESS OF MAJOR PROJECTS ALREADY SIGNED BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED
The Group currently has no major projects already singed but not yet constructed.
The above operational indicators and data are preliminary statistics of the Group, which may be different from those data to be disclosed in the periodic reports, and therefore are only for reference purpose.
By Order of the Board
China Communications Construction Company Limited
ZHOU Changjiang
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC
28 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are LIU Qitao, SONG Hailiang, LIU Maoxun, HUANG Long#, ZHENG Changhong# and NGAI Wai Fung#.
