Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Communications Construction Company Limited    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPAN

(1800)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China Communications Construction : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO KEY OPERATIONAL DATA IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 03:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國交通建設股份有限公司

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1800)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO KEY OPERATIONAL DATA

IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is made by China Communications Construction Company Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Hong Kong Laws) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The principal operating status of the Group for the fourth quarter of 2019 is set out as below, for the purpose of reference for the investors.

  1. PRINCIPAL OPERATING STATUS
    In 2019, the value of new contracts of the Group amounted to RMB962,683 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.06%. Wherein, the value of contracts of infrastructure construction business, infrastructure design business, dredging business and other businesses amounted to RMB851,924 million, RMB47,509 million, RMB52,783 million and RMB10,467 million, respectively.
    The value of new contracts of all businesses from overseas markets amounted to RMB195,830 million (equivalent to approximately USD29,554 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 23.15%, accounting for approximately 20% of the Group's new contracts value. Wherein, the value of contracts of infrastructure construction business amounted to RMB187,784 million (equivalent to approximately USD28,340 million, including the PPP Project of Bogota Metro Line 1 in Columbia with the confirmed contract value of USD5,016 million).

- 1 -

The confirmed contract value of all businesses recognized in the form of PPP investment projects in domestic amounted to RMB167,142 million (wherein: the confirmed contract value of share participation projects recognized in proportion of shareholding amounted to RMB13,044 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 9.73%, accounting for approximately 17% of the Group's new contracts value. The estimated total investment involved in the above investment projects amounted to RMB252,570 million. During the process of design and construction, the value of construction and installation contracts to be undertaken by the Group was estimated to be RMB155,262 million.

New contracts entered into in the fourth quarter of 2019

(unit: RMB million)

2019 (October

Aggregate

Type of business

to December)

Aggregate in 2019

in 2018

Change

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Amount

(%)

Infrastructure

Construction Business

477

278,430

1,958

851,924

770,994

10.50

Port Construction

47

11,483

231

28,405

27,284

4.11

Road and Bridge

Construction

196

103,657

704

272,622

317,534

-14.14

Railway Construction

15

13,898

20

16,941

8,678

95.22

Municipal and

Environmental

Projects, etc.

111

96,204

716

346,172

266,466

29.91

Overseas Projects

108

53,188

287

187,784

151,032

24.33

Infrastructure Design

Business

1,330

18,499

5,134

47,509

49,087

-3.21

Dredging Business

242

8,882

764

52,783

56,983

-7.37

Other Businesses

N/A

3,199

N/A

10,467

13,809

-24.20

Total

N/A

309,010

N/A

962,683

890,873

8.06

- 2 -

  1. MAJOR CONTRACTS SIGNED

The major contracts signed by the Group in October to December 2019 refer to the contracts each of which accounts for more than 10% of the value of the contract for its involved business segment or project type in the quarter with a contract amount of above RMB100 million.

Major contracts signed

(unit: RMB million)

Business

No.

Project name

Amount

segment

1

PPP Project of Bogota Metro Line 1 in Columbia

33,239

Infrastructure

construction

2

Urban Comprehensive Development Project of

17,478

Infrastructure

Eastern Ecological Demonstration Park for New

construction

and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion in Linyi

Economic and Technological Development Zone

in Shandong Province

3

Land Reclamation Project of the Third Runway

6,626

Infrastructure

System of Hong Kong International Airport

construction

4

Lot 4 of the Pre-Station Project of Chizhou-

2,747

Infrastructure

Huangshan High Speed Railway in Anhui Province

construction

5

Lot W1 of Civil Works for Main Project of

1,648

Infrastructure

the Second Line Ship Lock of Wan'an County

construction

Junction in Jiangxi Province

6

PPP Project of the Upgrading and Reconstruction

1,568

Infrastructure

of the Waterway of Shaying River from Zhoukou

construction

to the Provincial Boundary in Henan Province

7

PPP Project of Sewage Treatment and Ecological

1,535

Dredging

Environment Improvement of Taixing Economic

business

Development Zone in Jiangsu Province

8

Project for Intercity Railway (F1) from Fuzhou to

1,446

Infrastructure

Changle Airport in Fujian Province

construction

9

EPC Project for the Construction of Yushan Wharf

1,266

Infrastructure

in Jingdezhen City, Jiangxi Province

construction

10

PPP Project for the New Round of Water Quality

1,026

Dredging

Purification Facilities Construction in Gaoyao

business

District, Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province

- 3 -

  1. PROGRESS OF MAJOR PROJECTS ALREADY SIGNED BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED
    The Group currently has no major projects already singed but not yet constructed.

The above operational indicators and data are preliminary statistics of the Group, which may be different from those data to be disclosed in the periodic reports, and therefore are only for reference purpose.

By Order of the Board

China Communications Construction Company Limited

ZHOU Changjiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are LIU Qitao, SONG Hailiang, LIU Maoxun, HUANG Long#, ZHENG Changhong# and NGAI Wai Fung#.

  • Independent non-executive Director

- 4 -

Disclaimer

CCCC - China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 08:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
03:58aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement in relation to key operational ..
PU
02/21CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Formal Notice of CCCI Treasure Limited US Do..
PU
02/16MACROASIA : China partner have upper hand for Sangley Phase 2
AQ
02/13CHINA RAILWAY : Chinese embassy tells Bangladeshi businesses to have faith in Ch..
AQ
02/13CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - resignation of mr. qi xiaofei..
PU
02/12U.S. LAWMAKER CALLS FOR OUSTER OF CA : letter
RE
02/11CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Voluntary announcement proposed issuance of ..
PU
01/17CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Chinese firm in Sangley airport project help..
AQ
01/14CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Port City unveils inaugural Social Responsib..
AQ
2019CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - continuing connected transact..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 550 B
EBIT 2019 30 941 M
Net income 2019 20 702 M
Debt 2019 194 B
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 4,25x
P/E ratio 2020 3,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Communications Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,92  CNY
Last Close Price 5,34  CNY
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Liang Song President & Executive Director
Qi Tao Liu Chairman
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Yong Bin Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED4.78%17 429
VINCI-3.49%58 946
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.94%32 580
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.07%23 758
FERROVIAL-0.37%22 510
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-13.13%18 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group