China Communications Construction Secures $5.02 Billion Contract for Columbia Metro Project

By Yifan Wang



China Communications Construction Co. (1800.HK) said it has won a $5.02 billion contract for a metro project in Columbia.

The state-owned infrastructure builder will be responsible for the financing, design, construction, procurement, operation and maintenance of Line One of the metro system in the capital city of Bogota, it said in a filing late Monday.

The project, the largest in Columbia so far, will "lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development" of China Communications Construction in the market, it said.

