Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Communications Construction Company Limited    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPAN

(1800)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Communications Construction Secures $5.02 Billion Contract for Columbia Metro Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 09:38pm EST

By Yifan Wang

China Communications Construction Co. (1800.HK) said it has won a $5.02 billion contract for a metro project in Columbia.

The state-owned infrastructure builder will be responsible for the financing, design, construction, procurement, operation and maintenance of Line One of the metro system in the capital city of Bogota, it said in a filing late Monday.

The project, the largest in Columbia so far, will "lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development" of China Communications Construction in the market, it said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED 0.67% 5.99 End-of-day quote.-18.72%
METRO INC. 0.47% 56.16 Delayed Quote.18.08%
NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. -1.32% 0.375 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
09:38pChina Communications Construction Secures $5.02 Billion Contract for Columbia..
DJ
11/13BRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism
RE
11/13China to announce billion-dollar investment in Brazilian port of Sao Luis - s..
RE
10/31CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - discloseable transactions - i..
PU
10/30CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - change of vice presidents and..
PU
10/30CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Inside information announcement - terminatio..
PU
10/28CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement in relation to key operational ..
PU
10/16CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Kenya launches new rail link funded by China
AQ
10/15CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Inside information - update on proposed tran..
PU
09/30CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Change Request Form
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 553 B
EBIT 2019 31 184 M
Net income 2019 20 961 M
Debt 2019 174 B
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 4,20x
P/E ratio 2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Communications Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,32  CNY
Last Close Price 5,38  CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Liang Song President & Executive Director
Qi Tao Liu Chairman
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Yong Bin Wang Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Auditing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-18.72%17 430
VINCI41.70%62 689
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.16%29 653
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-4.53%26 998
FERROVIAL47.67%21 191
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-21.32%18 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group