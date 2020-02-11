China Communications Construction : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF U.S.$-DENOMINATED SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY
02/11/2020 | 03:33am EST
中國交通建設股份有限公司
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1800)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF
U.S.$-DENOMINATED SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY
The Issuer, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is
98.98 per cent. indirectly owned by the Company, proposes to conduct the Proposed Securities Issue and intends to commence a series of roadshow presentations beginning on 11 February 2020. The Proposed Securities Issue will only be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The Securities, if issued, will be guaranteed by the Company. Completion of the Proposed Securities Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' response.
As at the date of this announcement, the amount and the terms and conditions of the Proposed Securities Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue, the Issuer and the Company will make a further announcement.
The Issuer currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Proposed Securities Issue to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Securities Issue has been entered into among the Issuer and the Company as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Securities Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Securities Issue will be made by the Company upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue.
INTRODUCTION
The Issuer, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is 98.98 per cent. indirectly owned by the Company, proposes to conduct the Proposed Securities Issue and intends to commence a series of roadshow presentations beginning on 11 February 2020.
The Proposed Securities Issue will only be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Securities, if issued, will be guaranteed by the Company. Completion of the Proposed Securities Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' response.
As at the date of this announcement, the amount and the terms and conditions of the Proposed Securities Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue, the Issuer and the Company will make a further announcement.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Issuer currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Proposed Securities Issue to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Securities Issue has been entered into among the Issuer and the Company as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Securities Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Securities Issue will be made by the Company upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Company;
"Company"
China Communications Construction Company Limited, a
joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC with
limited liability, whose H shares and A shares are listed on the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange
respectively;
"Directors"
the directors of the Company;
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;
"Hong Kong Stock
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
Exchange"
"Issuer"
CCCI Treasure Limited, a company incorporated in British
Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is 98.98 per cent.
indirectly owned by the Company;
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, the
Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC, and Taiwan
for the purpose of this announcement;
"Proposed Securities
the proposed issue of the Securities by the Issuer;
Issue"
"Securities"
the USD denominated subordinated perpetual securities
proposed to be issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by the
Company;
"Securities Act"
The United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from
time to time; and
"USD" or "U.S.$"
the lawful currency of the United States of America.
By order of the Board
China Communications Construction Company Limited
ZHOU Changjiang
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC
11 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are LIU Qitao, SONG Hailiang, LIU Maoxun, QI Xiaofei, HUANG Long#, ZHENG Changhong# and NGAI Wai Fung#.
