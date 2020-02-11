Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Communications Construction Company Limited    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPAN

(1800)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Communications Construction : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF U.S.$-DENOMINATED SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Shares of China Communications Construction Company Limited or any securities described below.

The information contained in this announcement is not for distribution, issuance or circulation, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities or an invitation to purchase securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Any securities or guarantee mentioned in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any states or other jurisdiction in the United States. Any securities or guarantee mentioned in this announcement may not be, directly or indirectly, issued, offered, resold, transferred or delivered in the United States unless exempt from registration and in compliance with the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. No securities or guarantee mentioned in this announcement may be publicly offered or sold in the United States, Hong Kong or any other jurisdictions restricting or prohibiting the offering.

中國交通建設股份有限公司

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1800)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF

U.S.$-DENOMINATED SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY

- 1 -

The Issuer, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is

98.98 per cent. indirectly owned by the Company, proposes to conduct the Proposed Securities Issue and intends to commence a series of roadshow presentations beginning on 11 February 2020. The Proposed Securities Issue will only be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Securities, if issued, will be guaranteed by the Company. Completion of the Proposed Securities Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' response.

As at the date of this announcement, the amount and the terms and conditions of the Proposed Securities Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue, the Issuer and the Company will make a further announcement.

The Issuer currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Proposed Securities Issue to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Securities Issue has been entered into among the Issuer and the Company as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Securities Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Securities Issue will be made by the Company upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue.

  1. INTRODUCTION
    The Issuer, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is 98.98 per cent. indirectly owned by the Company, proposes to conduct the Proposed Securities Issue and intends to commence a series of roadshow presentations beginning on 11 February 2020.
    The Proposed Securities Issue will only be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Securities, if issued, will be guaranteed by the Company. Completion of the Proposed Securities Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' response.
    As at the date of this announcement, the amount and the terms and conditions of the Proposed Securities Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue, the Issuer and the Company will make a further announcement.

- 2 -

  1. USE OF PROCEEDS
    The Issuer currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Proposed Securities Issue to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
  2. GENERAL
    As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Securities Issue has been entered into among the Issuer and the Company as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Securities Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Securities Issue will be made by the Company upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Securities Issue.
  3. DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company;

"Company"

China Communications Construction Company Limited, a

joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC with

limited liability, whose H shares and A shares are listed on the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange

respectively;

"Directors"

the directors of the Company;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Hong Kong Stock

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

  Exchange"

"Issuer"

CCCI Treasure Limited, a company incorporated in British

Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is 98.98 per cent.

indirectly owned by the Company;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, the

Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC, and Taiwan

for the purpose of this announcement;

- 3 -

"Proposed Securities

the proposed issue of the Securities by the Issuer;

  Issue"

"Securities"

the USD denominated subordinated perpetual securities

proposed to be issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by the

Company;

"Securities Act"

The United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from

time to time; and

"USD" or "U.S.$"

the lawful currency of the United States of America.

By order of the Board

China Communications Construction Company Limited

ZHOU Changjiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are LIU Qitao, SONG Hailiang, LIU Maoxun, QI Xiaofei, HUANG Long#, ZHENG Changhong# and NGAI Wai Fung#.

#Independent non-executive Directors

- 4 -

Disclaimer

CCCC - China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
03:33aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Voluntary announcement proposed issuance of ..
PU
01/17CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Chinese firm in Sangley airport project help..
AQ
01/14CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Port City unveils inaugural Social Responsib..
AQ
2019CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - continuing connected transact..
PU
2019CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - connected transaction - subsc..
PU
2019CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - continuing connected transact..
PU
2019CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Secures $5.02 Billion Contract for Columbia ..
DJ
2019BRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism
RE
2019China to announce billion-dollar investment in Brazilian port of Sao Luis - s..
RE
2019CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - discloseable transactions - i..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 552 B
EBIT 2019 30 421 M
Net income 2019 20 702 M
Debt 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 4,03x
P/E ratio 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Communications Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,91  CNY
Last Close Price 5,06  CNY
Spread / Highest target 99,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Liang Song President & Executive Director
Qi Tao Liu Chairman
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Yong Bin Wang Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Auditing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-11.76%17 366
VINCI5.45%63 318
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-6.23%33 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%26 884
FERROVIAL8.08%23 610
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.79%18 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group