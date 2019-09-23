Log in
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORP. LTD.

(0552)
China Communications Services : Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

09/23/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 通 信 服 務 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 552)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Communications Services Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to Room 1101-1102, 11/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 23 September 2019. The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Communications Services Corporation Limited

Chung Wai Cheung, Terence

Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive directors are Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Mr. Si Furong and Ms. Zhang Xu, our non-executive directors are Mr. Li Zhengmao and Mr. Shao Guanglu, and our independent non-executive directors are Mr. Siu Wai Keung, Francis, Mr. Lv Tingjie, Mr. Wu Taishi and Mr. Liu Linfei.

China Communications Services Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:01:03 UTC
