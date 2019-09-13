China Communications Services : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

中國通信服務股份有限公司

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股份編號：552）

（Stock Code：552）

13 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

China Communications Services Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company are available on the Company's website at www.chinaccs.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk. A printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication is hereby enclosed if you have previously elected to receive Corporate Communications(Note) in printed form. If you wish to receive the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication in any other language, we will, upon receiving your notice, send the Current Corporate Communication of your choice of language in printed form to you free of charge as soon as possible.

Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications of the Company by giving reasonable notice in writing or simply completing the change request form (the "Change Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited ("H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to chinaccs@computershare.com.hk.The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinaccs.com.hkor The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the hotline of the Company at (852) 3699 0000 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

China Communications Services Corporation Limited

Chung Wai Cheung, Terence

Company Secretary

Note: A corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary int erim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip .

各位股東：

中國通信服務股份有限公司（「本公司」）

發佈二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件 」）之通知

本公司之本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（www.chinaccs.com.hk）及香港聯合交易所有限公司之披露易網站 （www.hkexnews.hk）。如 閣下之前已選擇收取公司通訊文件 （附註）印刷本，本次公司 通訊 文件 的印刷本已隨本函附上 。如 閣下欲

收取另一語言版本的本次公司通訊文件印刷本，我們會在收到 閣下的要求後，盡快向 閣下提供所要求的本次公司通訊文件的印 刷本，費用全免。

敬請注意： 閣下如欲更改今後所有公司通訊之語言版本及收取方式， 閣下有權在任何時間發出合理書面通知或簡單透過填寫背面 的變更申請表（「變更申請表」），並使用變更申請表下方的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票），寄回本公司 H 股股份過戶登記

處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記處」），地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥 之變更申請表的掃描副本電郵到 chinaccs@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站（www.chinaccs.com.hk）或香港聯合交易所 有限公司之披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期一至星期五，上午九時至下午六時，公衆假期除外）致電本公司熱線(852)3699 0000 查詢。

承董事會命

中國通信服務股份有限公司

公司秘書

鍾偉祥

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 三 日

附註：公 司 通 訊 文件 包括 但不 限於 ： (a)董 事會 報告 、年 度財 務報 表連 同核 數師報 告及 如適 用， 財務 摘要 報告 ； (b)中 期報 告及 如適 用， 中期 摘要 報告 ； (c)會議通 告； (d)上市 文件 ；(e)通 函；(f)代 表委任表格； 及(g)回條 。

CCMH-13092019-1(0)