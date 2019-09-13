China Communications Services : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

中國通信服務股份有限公司

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股份編號：552）

（Stock Code：552）

13 September 2019

China Communications Services Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are now available on the Company's website at www.chinaccs.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 's website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk; You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Regulatory Filings" under "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Company's website.

If you want to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication or future Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to chinaccs@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any query about how to obtain a copy of the Current Corporate Communication or how to access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website, please call the hotline of the Company at (852) 3699 0000 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of China Communications Services Corporation Limited Chung Wai Cheung, Terence Company Secretary Note: This notification letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this notification letter and the Request Form enclosed.

致非登記股份持有人(附 註 )：

中國通信服務股份有限公司（「本公司」）

發佈二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件 」）之通知

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本現已登載於本公司網站（www.chinaccs.com.hk）及香港聯合交 易所有限公司之披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）及。 閣下可於本公司網址首頁點擊「投資者關係」一欄下的「監管備案文件」，

即可下載及瀏覽本次公司通訊文件。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件或未來公司通訊文件 之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並 使用

申請表格下方的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之H股股份過戶處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票），地址爲 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 chinaccs@computershare.com.hk。

倘 閣下對於如何索取本次公司通訊文件或如何在本公司網站上閱覽本次公司通訊文件 有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期一 至星期五，上午九時至下午六時，公衆假期除外）致電本公司熱線(852) 3699 0000 查詢。

承董事會命

中國通信服務股份有限公司

公司秘書

鍾偉祥

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 三 日

附註： 本通知函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）及他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知 本公司，希望收到本次公司通訊文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本通知函件及所附申請表格。

