CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORP. LTD.

(0552)
China Communications Services : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

09/13/2019 | 12:42am EDT

中國通信服務股份有限公司

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股份編號：552

Stock Code552

13 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(s) (Note),

China Communications Services Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are now available on the Company's website at www.chinaccs.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 's website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk; You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Regulatory Filings" under "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Company's website.

If you want to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication or future Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to chinaccs@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any query about how to obtain a copy of the Current Corporate Communication or how to access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website, please call the hotline of the Company at (852) 3699 0000 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

China Communications Services Corporation Limited

Chung Wai Cheung, Terence

Company Secretary

Note:

This notification letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have

notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares

in the Company, please disregard this notification letter and the Request Form enclosed.

致非登記股份持有人(附 註 )

中國通信服務股份有限公司（「本公司」）

發佈二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件 」）之通知

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本現已登載於本公司網站（www.chinaccs.com.hk）及香港聯合交 易所有限公司之披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）及。 閣下可於本公司網址首頁點擊「投資者關係」一欄下的「監管備案文件」，

即可下載及瀏覽本次公司通訊文件。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件或未來公司通訊文件 之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並 使用

申請表格下方的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之H股股份過戶處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票），地址爲 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 chinaccs@computershare.com.hk

倘 閣下對於如何索取本次公司通訊文件或如何在本公司網站上閱覽本次公司通訊文件 有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期一 至星期五，上午九時至下午六時，公衆假期除外）致電本公司熱線(852) 3699 0000 查詢。

承董事會命

中國通信服務股份有限公司

公司秘書

鍾偉祥

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 三 日

附註： 本通知函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）及他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知 本公司，希望收到本次公司通訊文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本通知函件及所附申請表格。

CCMH-13092019-1(0)

CCS6626CCMH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Communications Services Corporation Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 552)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

致： 中國通信服務股份有限公司 （「公司」）（股份代號：552

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report or future Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之二 零 一 九 年中期報告或未來公司通訊文件之印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English.

本人／我們希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese.

本人／我們希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies.

本人／我們希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Contact telephone

Signature

number

Date

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications. Please complete all your details clearly.
    本申請表格應由本公司非登記股份持有人填寫。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知 本公司，希望收到本次公司通訊文件。請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在本表 格作出 超過一 項選擇 、或未有 作出選 擇、或 未有簽 署、或 在其他方 面填寫 不正確 ，則本 表格將 會作廢。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 手寫指 示，本 公司將 不予處 理。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

13092019 1 0

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Communications Services Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 04:41:05 UTC
