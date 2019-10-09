China Conch Venture : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PUBLICATION OF ANNOUNCEMENT ON NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE PUBLICATION OF ANNOUNCEMENT ON

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

BY ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

This announcement is made by China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group is indirectly interested in 49% equity interest in 安徽海螺集團有限責任公司 (Anhui Conch Holdings Co. Ltd.*, ''Conch Holdings''), which in turn is interested in approximately 36.40% equity interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (''Conch Cement'', Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 00914, Shanghai Stock Exchange stock code: 600585). As disclosed in the Company's annual report previously published for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''FY2018'') and its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (''1H2019''), the Group derived a substantial portion of its profit for FY2018 and 1H2019 from its equity interests in Conch Holdings, an associate of the Company. During such periods, the share of profit of Conch Holdings accounted for 87.1% and 86.3% of the Group's profit, respectively.

Having taken into account the above factors, the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that on 9 October 2019 Conch Cement published an announcement (''Cement Announcement'') giving notice of a board meeting of Conch Cement to be held on 22 October 2019 to consider and approve (among other matters) the unaudited results of Conch Cement and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.