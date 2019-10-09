Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Conch Venture Holdings Limited    0586   KYG2116J1085

CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0586)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Conch Venture : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PUBLICATION OF ANNOUNCEMENT ON NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE PUBLICATION OF ANNOUNCEMENT ON

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

BY ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

This announcement is made by China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group is indirectly interested in 49% equity interest in 徽海團有責任公司 (Anhui Conch Holdings Co. Ltd.*, ''Conch Holdings''), which in turn is interested in approximately 36.40% equity interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (''Conch Cement'', Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 00914, Shanghai Stock Exchange stock code: 600585). As disclosed in the Company's annual report previously published for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''FY2018'') and its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (''1H2019''), the Group derived a substantial portion of its profit for FY2018 and 1H2019 from its equity interests in Conch Holdings, an associate of the Company. During such periods, the share of profit of Conch Holdings accounted for 87.1% and 86.3% of the Group's profit, respectively.

Having taken into account the above factors, the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that on 9 October 2019 Conch Cement published an announcement (''Cement Announcement'') giving notice of a board meeting of Conch Cement to be held on 22 October 2019 to consider and approve (among other matters) the unaudited results of Conch Cement and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

- 1 -

For further details, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are requested to refer to the Cement Announcement.

By Order of the Board

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

SHU Mao

Company Secretary

Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China

9 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. GUO Jingbin (Chairman), Mr. JI Qinying (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. LI Jian and Mr. LI Daming as executive Directors; Mr. CHANG Zhangli as non-executive Director; and Mr. CHAN Chi On (alias Derek CHAN), Mr. CHAN Kai Wing and Mr. LAU Chi Wah, Alex as independent non- executive Directors.

  • English translation or transliteration of Chinese name for identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDIN
06:26aCHINA CONCH VENTURE : Voluntary announcement in relation to the publication of a..
PU
09/26CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS : Revision of annual caps and supplemental agr..
PU
06/03CHINA SHANSHUI CEMENT : Shanshui Cement signs cooperation agreement
AQ
02/19KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Delivery of Two CK Mills in China for Cement Grindin..
AQ
2018CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
2016CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 4 909 M
EBIT 2019 1 700 M
Net income 2019 6 697 M
Debt 2019 3 631 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 7,30x
P/E ratio 2020 6,90x
EV / Sales2019 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 8,15x
Capitalization 49 297 M
Chart CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Conch Venture Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,42  CNY
Last Close Price 27,31  CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qin Ying Ji Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Bin Guo Chairman
Zhong Ping Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Li Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Da Ming Li Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED29.03%6 902
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.22.44%23 964
UMICORE-1.89%9 007
SUEZ14.79%8 953
STERICYCLE32.11%4 417
PENNON GROUP PLC16.25%4 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group