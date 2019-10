Financials (CNY) Sales 2019 681 B EBIT 2019 490 B Net income 2019 265 B Debt 2019 - Yield 2019 5,66% P/E ratio 2019 5,39x P/E ratio 2020 5,10x Capi. / Sales2019 2,11x Capi. / Sales2020 2,00x Capitalization 1 438 B Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 7,44 CNY Last Close Price 5,69 CNY Spread / Highest target 61,8% Spread / Average Target 30,8% Spread / Lowest Target -1,54% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -2.02% 203 240 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 22.60% 384 760 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.62% 278 169 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 22.81% 274 739 WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 7.66% 211 792 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -6.26% 157 606