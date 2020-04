By Justina Lee



China Construction Bank Corp.'s net profit rose 5.1% in the first quarter, helped by increased fee and commission income.

Net profit climbed to 80.86 billion yuan ($11.42 billion) from CNY76.92 billion in the year-earlier quarter, the bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Tuesday.

Net interest income rose 6.7% to CNY133.50 billion, while the bank's net interest margin was 2.19% compared with 2.29% previously.

