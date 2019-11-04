China Construction Bank : Announcement on Approval of The Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement on Approval of The Issuance of Undated

Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds

As considered and approved at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") held on 21 June 2019, the Bank proposed to issue undated additional tier 1 capital bonds of not exceeding RMB40 billion in equivalent in the domestic market. The term of validity of the resolution is from the date of approval by the shareholders' general meeting to 30 June 2021.

The Bank has recently received the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's Approval in respect of the Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds by China Construction Bank (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 923) and the Affirmative Decision of Administrative License of the People's Bank of China (Yin Shi Chang Xu Zhun Yu Zi [2019] No. 196), pursuant to which the Bank has been approved to publicly issue undated additional tier 1 capital bonds of not exceeding RMB40 billion in the national inter-bankbond market.

The Bank will continue to perform its obligation of information disclosure regarding the issuance of undated additional tier 1 capital bonds in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements. After the completion of the issuance, the undated additional tier 1 capital bonds will be traded and circulated in the national inter-bank bond market pursuant to relevant regulations.

4 November 2019

