China Construction Bank : Announcement on Approval of The Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds

11/04/2019 | 04:55am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Announcement on Approval of The Issuance of Undated

Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds

As considered and approved at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") held on 21 June 2019, the Bank proposed to issue undated additional tier 1 capital bonds of not exceeding RMB40 billion in equivalent in the domestic market. The term of validity of the resolution is from the date of approval by the shareholders' general meeting to 30 June 2021.

The Bank has recently received the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's Approval in respect of the Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds by China Construction Bank (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 923) and the Affirmative Decision of Administrative License of the People's Bank of China (Yin Shi Chang Xu Zhun Yu Zi [2019] No. 196), pursuant to which the Bank has been approved to publicly issue undated additional tier 1 capital bonds of not exceeding RMB40 billion in the national inter-bankbond market.

The Bank will continue to perform its obligation of information disclosure regarding the issuance of undated additional tier 1 capital bonds in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements. After the completion of the issuance, the undated additional tier 1 capital bonds will be traded and circulated in the national inter-bank bond market pursuant to relevant regulations.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Construction Bank Corporation

Liu Guiping

Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President

4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:54:04 UTC
