China Construction Bank : Announcement on Capital Increase for China Construction Bank (Europe) S.A.
10/30/2019 | 07:47am EDT
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 939)
(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)
Announcement on Capital Increase for China Construction Bank
(Europe) S.A.
Highlights:
China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") intends to increase the share capital of China Construction Bank (Europe) S.A. (the "CCB Europe") by EUR350 million with its own funds (the "Capital Increase"). CCB Europe will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank following the Capital Increase.
Upon consideration and approval of the board of directors, the Capital Increase is not subject to the consideration of the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.
The Capital Increase is not a related party transaction or a material asset restructuring of the Bank.
The Capital Increase is subject to approvals of the regulatory authorities.
1. Overview of the Capital Increase
With the approval from the sixth meeting of the board of directors of the Bank of 2019 on 30 October 2019, the Bank intends to increase the share capital of CCB Europe by EUR350 million, and to authorize the senior management to deal with the specific matters concerning the Capital Increase for CCB Europe.
The Capital Increase is not subject to the consideration of the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. It is still subject to approvals of the regulatory authorities.
The Capital Increase is not a related party transaction or a material asset restructuring of the Bank.
Profile of the Target of the Capital Increase
CCB Europe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank and is based in Luxembourg. It has five branches established in France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Poland. CCB Europe currently has a share capital of EUR200 million. It has a full service license, and its main businesses include syndicated loans, bilateral loans and bond investment. It has not engaged in retail banking. At the end of 2018, the total assets of CCB Europe were RMB9,772 million, and the shareholders' equity was RMB1,421 million. Its net profit in 2018 was RMB35 million.
Impact of the Capital Increase on the Bank
The Bank intends to conduct the Capital Increase with its own funds. The purpose of the Capital Increase is to fulfill the regulatory requirements with respect to the Capital Adequacy Ratio and to improve the market participation capacity and the competitiveness of the Bank in Europe. The Capital Increase is in line with the Bank's strategic development plan, and is conductive to the Bank's long-term and sustainable development.
Risk Analysis of the Capital Increase
The Capital Increase is still subject to approvals of the regulatory authorities.
Announcement of the captioned matter is hereby given.
By order of the Board of Directors
China Construction Bank Corporation
Liu Guiping
Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President
30 October 2019
