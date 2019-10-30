China Construction Bank : Announcement on Capital Increase for China Construction Bank (Europe) S.A.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement on Capital Increase for China Construction Bank

Highlights:

China Construction Bank Corporation (the " Bank ") intends to increase the share capital of China Construction Bank (Europe) S.A. (the " CCB Europe ") by EUR350 million with its own funds (the " Capital Increase "). CCB Europe will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank following the Capital Increase.

Upon consideration and approval of the board of directors, the Capital Increase is not subject to the consideration of the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.

The Capital Increase is not a related party transaction or a material asset restructuring of the Bank.

The Capital Increase is subject to approvals of the regulatory authorities.

1. Overview of the Capital Increase

With the approval from the sixth meeting of the board of directors of the Bank of 2019 on 30 October 2019, the Bank intends to increase the share capital of CCB Europe by EUR350 million, and to authorize the senior management to deal with the specific matters concerning the Capital Increase for CCB Europe.

The Capital Increase is not subject to the consideration of the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. It is still subject to approvals of the regulatory authorities.

The Capital Increase is not a related party transaction or a material asset restructuring of the Bank.