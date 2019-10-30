China Construction Bank : Announcement on Distribution of Dividends for Offshore Preference Shares
10/30/2019
Announcement on Distribution of Dividends
for Offshore Preference Shares
The Meeting of the Board of Directors Approving the Dividend Distribution Plan of the Offshore Preference Shares The Proposal on the Plan of Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares by China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") was considered and approved at the 2014 Annual General Meeting, the 2015 First A Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2015 First H Shareholders Class Meeting of the Bank on 15 June 2015, which authorized the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") to decide and handle relevant matters relating to the payment of dividends to holders of the Offshore Preference Shares in accordance with the issuance proposal. The dividend distribution plan of Offshore Preference Shares was considered and approved at the meeting of the Board. Please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Bank (www.ccb.com) on 30 October 2019.
The Dividend Distribution Plan of the Offshore Preference Shares
Dividend period: From and including 16 December 2018 to but excluding 16 December 2019
Record date: 13 December 2019
Dividend payment date: 16 December 2019
Recipients: Holders of the Offshore Preference Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Bank, as maintained by The Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A., after the close of trading hours on 13 December 2019.
Tax deductions: According to relevant laws and regulations, when the Bank distributes dividends for the Offshore Preference Shares, the income tax shall be withheld by the Bank at a rate of 10%. According to the requirements of the terms and conditions of the Offshore Preference Shares, the Bank will pay such income tax, in addition to the dividends for the Offshore Preference Shares.
Dividend rate and amount to be paid: The terms of the Offshore Preference Shares provide that the initial dividend rate before the first reset date is 4.65% (post-tax dividend rate, which is the dividend rate actually received by the holders of the Offshore Preference Shares). According to the principal amount of the Offshore Preference Shares, the dividend rate and the rate of the withheld income tax, the amount of dividends for the Offshore Preference Shares is confirmed as follows:
The Bank will distribute dividends for the Offshore Preference Shares of US$157,583,333.33, of which US$141,825,000 will be paid to the holders of the Offshore Preference Shares, and US$15,758,333.33 will be the withheld income tax. The aforementioned Offshore Preference Shares dividends amount to approximately RMB1,112 million.
Measures for the Implementation of the Dividend Distribution Plan of Offshore Preference Shares
The Bank will pay dividends for the Offshore Preference Shares to holders of the Offshore Preference Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Bank on the record date. The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited, the depository of Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A., would be the only holder of Offshore Preference Shares whose name would appear on the register of members of the Bank on the record date. The Bank's dividend payment obligations under the terms and conditions of the Offshore Preference Shares are discharged once it has made the payment to or made the payment as directed by The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited. The ultimate investors should consult their respective custodians or intermediaries in relation to any queries on the subsequent transmission of the dividends through the clearing systems to the ultimate investors.
China Construction Bank Corporation
30 October 2019
