China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Liao Lin as Executive Vice President

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Liao Lin as

Executive Vice President

Due to change of job, Mr. Liao Lin has tendered his resignation to the board of directors of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") as executive vice president of the Bank.

Mr. Liao Lin has expressed his sincere gratitude to the full support and help of the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Bank, and confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Bank, and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank, and he will strictly observe the duty to maintain the confidentiality of information of the Bank according to laws. Mr. Liao Lin wishes the Bank to comprehensively promote the Three Major Strategies, initiate the second curve of development and achieve the goal of being "the best performer in China and a world-class leader" during the course of exploring the new finance.

The board of directors of the Bank would like to express its highest praise and sincere gratitude to Mr. Liao Lin for his contributions to the Bank during his term of office with the Bank.

Announcement of the captioned matter is hereby given.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Construction Bank Corporation

Liu Guiping

Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President

22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.