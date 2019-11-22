Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    0939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(0939)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Liao Lin as Executive Vice President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Liao Lin as

Executive Vice President

Due to change of job, Mr. Liao Lin has tendered his resignation to the board of directors of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") as executive vice president of the Bank.

Mr. Liao Lin has expressed his sincere gratitude to the full support and help of the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Bank, and confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Bank, and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank, and he will strictly observe the duty to maintain the confidentiality of information of the Bank according to laws. Mr. Liao Lin wishes the Bank to comprehensively promote the Three Major Strategies, initiate the second curve of development and achieve the goal of being "the best performer in China and a world-class leader" during the course of exploring the new finance.

The board of directors of the Bank would like to express its highest praise and sincere gratitude to Mr. Liao Lin for his contributions to the Bank during his term of office with the Bank.

Announcement of the captioned matter is hereby given.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Construction Bank Corporation

Liu Guiping

Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President

22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
03:42aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Liao Lin as Exe..
PU
11/04CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 04 Nov 2019Announcement on Approval of The Issuance of..
PU
11/04CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Announcement on Approval of The Issuance of Undated Ad..
PU
11/03CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : • China Construction Bank Announces 2019 Q3 Resul..
PU
11/01CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 01 Nov 2019Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement..
PU
10/30Profits of China's Big Five banks hold up despite lending rate squeeze
RE
10/30CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meet..
PU
10/30CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on the Resolutions of the Sixt..
PU
10/30CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on Distribution of Dividends f..
PU
10/30CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 30 Oct 2019Announcement on Capital Increase for China ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 671 B
EBIT 2019 490 B
Net income 2019 264 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 5,33x
P/E ratio 2020 5,06x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,00x
Capitalization 1 423 B
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,38  CNY
Last Close Price 5,64  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,38%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.64%202 470
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.79%407 462
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%282 601
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.19%226 524
CITIGROUP INC.41.97%161 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group