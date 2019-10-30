China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors (30 October 2019)
10/30/2019
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 939)
(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)
Announcement on
the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors
(30 October 2019)
The meeting of the board of supervisors (the "Meeting") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") was held onsite on 30 October 2019 in Beijing. The Bank issued a written notice of the Meeting on 18 October 2019. Over half of the supervisors jointly proposed Mr. Fang Qiuyue, a member of the board of supervisors, to convene the Meeting and to chair the first proposal of the Meeting. Upon the voting result which was in favour of Mr. Wang Yongqing's appointment as chairman of the board of supervisors of the Bank, the Meeting was chaired by Mr. Wang Yongqing, chairman of the board of supervisors. 7 supervisors were eligible to attend the Meeting and all of them attended the Meeting in person. The Meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of China Construction Bank Corporation and other relevant rules.
The following resolutions were considered and approved at the Meeting:
Proposal regarding the Nomination of Mr. Wang Yongqing as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of China Construction Bank Corporation
Voting results of the proposal: voted in favour: 6 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from
voting: 0 vote.
Mr. Wang Yongqing abstained from voting on this proposal.
The Meeting elected Mr. Wang Yongqing as chairman of the board of supervisors of the Bank.
Proposal regarding the Report for the Third Quarter of 2019
Voting results of the proposal: voted in favour: 7 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from
voting: 0 vote.
The board of supervisors of the Bank was of the opinion that the preparation and examination procedures relating to Report for the Third Quarter of 2019 of the Bank complied with the laws, administrative regulations and regulatory provisions. The content of the report was true, accurate and fully reflected the actual circumstances of the Bank.
Proposal regarding the Work Plan for Performance Supervision and Appraisal of the Board of Supervisors for 2019
Voting results of the proposal: voted in favour: 7 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from
voting: 0 vote.
Announcement of the captioned matters is hereby given.
By order of the Board of Directors
China Construction Bank Corporation
Liu Guiping
Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President
30 October 2019
