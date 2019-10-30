China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors (30 October 2019)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Announcement on

the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors

(30 October 2019)

The meeting of the board of supervisors (the "Meeting") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") was held onsite on 30 October 2019 in Beijing. The Bank issued a written notice of the Meeting on 18 October 2019. Over half of the supervisors jointly proposed Mr. Fang Qiuyue, a member of the board of supervisors, to convene the Meeting and to chair the first proposal of the Meeting. Upon the voting result which was in favour of Mr. Wang Yongqing's appointment as chairman of the board of supervisors of the Bank, the Meeting was chaired by Mr. Wang Yongqing, chairman of the board of supervisors. 7 supervisors were eligible to attend the Meeting and all of them attended the Meeting in person. The Meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of China Construction Bank Corporation and other relevant rules.

The following resolutions were considered and approved at the Meeting: