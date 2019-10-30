Log in
China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors (30 October 2019)

10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Announcement on

the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors

(30 October 2019)

The meeting of the board of supervisors (the "Meeting") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") was held onsite on 30 October 2019 in Beijing. The Bank issued a written notice of the Meeting on 18 October 2019. Over half of the supervisors jointly proposed Mr. Fang Qiuyue, a member of the board of supervisors, to convene the Meeting and to chair the first proposal of the Meeting. Upon the voting result which was in favour of Mr. Wang Yongqing's appointment as chairman of the board of supervisors of the Bank, the Meeting was chaired by Mr. Wang Yongqing, chairman of the board of supervisors. 7 supervisors were eligible to attend the Meeting and all of them attended the Meeting in person. The Meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of China Construction Bank Corporation and other relevant rules.

The following resolutions were considered and approved at the Meeting:

  1. Proposal regarding the Nomination of Mr. Wang Yongqing as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of China Construction Bank Corporation
    Voting results of the proposal: voted in favour: 6 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from
    voting: 0 vote.
    Mr. Wang Yongqing abstained from voting on this proposal.
    The Meeting elected Mr. Wang Yongqing as chairman of the board of supervisors of the Bank.

  1. Proposal regarding the Report for the Third Quarter of 2019
    Voting results of the proposal: voted in favour: 7 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from
    voting: 0 vote.
    The board of supervisors of the Bank was of the opinion that the preparation and examination procedures relating to Report for the Third Quarter of 2019 of the Bank complied with the laws, administrative regulations and regulatory provisions. The content of the report was true, accurate and fully reflected the actual circumstances of the Bank.
  1. Proposal regarding the Work Plan for Performance Supervision and Appraisal of the Board of Supervisors for 2019

Voting results of the proposal: voted in favour: 7 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from

voting: 0 vote.

Announcement of the captioned matters is hereby given.

By order of the Board of Directors

China Construction Bank Corporation

Liu Guiping

Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President

30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:51:06 UTC
