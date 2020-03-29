Log in
China Construction Bank : Net Profit Rose 4.7% in 2019

03/29/2020 | 09:51pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

China Construction Bank Corp. said its net profit rose 4.7% in 2019 thanks to growth of interest-earning assets and an increase in fee and commission income.

Net profit increased to 266.73 billion yuan ($37.59 billion) from CNY254.66 billion in 2018, the bank said in a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange on Sunday.

Net interest income rose to CNY510.68 billion in 2019 from CNY486.28 billion a year earlier. Net interest margin was at 2.26 in 2019, compared with 2.31 in 2018.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.09% 6.47 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 5.38% 6.27 End-of-day quote.0.64%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 681 B
EBIT 2019 497 B
Net income 2019 267 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 5,44x
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 1 446 B
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,31  CNY
Last Close Price 5,76  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yi Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Zhen Yu Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 836
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.63%280 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.67%188 455
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-43.72%123 827
