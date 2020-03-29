China Construction Bank : Net Profit Rose 4.7% in 2019

By Ronnie Harui



China Construction Bank Corp. said its net profit rose 4.7% in 2019 thanks to growth of interest-earning assets and an increase in fee and commission income.

Net profit increased to 266.73 billion yuan ($37.59 billion) from CNY254.66 billion in 2018, the bank said in a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange on Sunday.

Net interest income rose to CNY510.68 billion in 2019 from CNY486.28 billion a year earlier. Net interest margin was at 2.26 in 2019, compared with 2.31 in 2018.

