China Construction Bank : Report for the Third Quarter of 2019

10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

中國建設銀行股份有限公司

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock Code: 939 (Ordinary H-share)

4606 (Offshore Preference Share)

REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Bank and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the period ended 30 September 2019, prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This announcement is made in accordance with Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

1 IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. The Board and the board of supervisors of the Bank and its directors, supervisors and senior management warrant that the information contained in this quarterly report is truthful, accurate and complete and there are no false records or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and that they assume severally and jointly legal liability.
  2. This quarterly report has been reviewed and approved at the Board meeting of the Bank held on 30 October 2019. A total of 12 directors of the Bank attended the meeting in person. Mr. Tian Guoli and Mr. Liu Guiping appointed Mr. Zhang Gengsheng as their proxy to attend the meeting and vote on their behalf by reason of other work engagement.
  3. The financial statements in this quarterly report have not been audited.
  4. Mr. Tian Guoli, legal representative of the Bank, Mr. Xu Yiming, chief financial officer of the Bank, and Mr. Fang Qiuyue, general manager of finance & accounting department of the Bank, hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in this quarterly report.

2 CORPORATE PROFILE

2.1 Corporate information

A-share stock abbreviation

建設銀行

Stock code

601939

A-share listing stock exchange

Shanghai Stock Exchange

H-share stock abbreviation

CCB

Stock code

939

H-share listing stock exchange

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Domestic preference shares

abbreviation

建行優 1

Stock code

360030

Domestic preference shares

listing stock exchange

Shanghai Stock Exchange

Offshore preference shares

CCB

abbreviation

15USDPREF

Stock code

4606

Offshore preference shares

listing stock exchange

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Contact person and contact

information

Secretary to the Board

Company secretary

Name

Hu Changmiao

Ma Chan Chi

Customer service and

complaints hotline

95533

Telephone: 86-10-66215533

Investor contact information Facsimile: 86-10-66218888E-mail address: ir@ccb.com

2

2.2 Major financial information prepared under IFRS

The financial information set forth in this quarterly report is the consolidated results of the Group prepared under IFRS and expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated.

(In millions of RMB unless

30 September

31 December

otherwise stated)

2019

2018

Change (%)

Total assets

24,517,730

23,222,693

5.58

Total equity attributable to equity

shareholders of the Bank

2,136,034

1,976,463

8.07

Net assets per share (in RMB)

8.29

7.65

8.37

Three months

Change over

Nine months

Change over

ended 30

the same

ended 30

the same

September

period last

September

period last

2019

year (%)

2019

year (%)

Operating income

167,146

6.91

511,533

6.78

Net profit

71,674

6.36

227,382

5.83

Net profit attributable to equity

shareholders of the Bank

71,154

6.07

225,344

5.25

Net cash from operating activities

N/A

N/A

177,939

(76.11)

Basic and diluted earnings per

share (in RMB)

0.28

3.70

0.90

4.65

A decrease of

A decrease

0.74

of 0.95

Annualised return on average

percentage

percentage

equity (%)

14.13

points

15.13

points

2.3 Differences between the financial statements prepared under PRC GAAP and those prepared under IFRS

There is no difference in the net profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 or total equity as at 30 September 2019 between the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared under PRC GAAP and those prepared under IFRS.

2.4 Number of ordinary shareholders and particulars of ordinary shareholding as at 30 September 2019

2.4.1 As at 30 September 2019, the Bank had 350,336 ordinary shareholders, of whom 42,613 were holders of H-shares and 307,723 were holders of A-shares.

3

2.4.2 Particulars of shareholding of top ten ordinary shareholders

Unit: share

Particulars of shareholding of top ten ordinary shareholders (based on the register of members as at 30 September 2019and confirmation of shareholders)

Changes in

shareholding

Number of

Shareholding

during the

shares

Name of ordinary

Nature of

percentage

reporting

Total number of

pledged

shareholder

shareholder

(%)

period

shares held

or frozen

Central Huijin Investment

State

57.03

-

142,590,494,651(H-shares)

None

Ltd. 1

0.08

-

195,941,976(A-shares)

None

HKSCC Nominees Limited 1,2

Foreign legal

person

36.78

-4,676,375

91,961,999,824 (H-shares)

Unknown

China Securities Finance

State-owned

Corporation Limited

legal person

0.88

-

2,189,259,768(A-shares)

None

China Baowu Steel Group

State-owned

Corporation Limited 2

legal person

0.80

-

1,999,556,250(H-shares)

None

State Grid Corporation of

State-owned

China 2,3

legal person

0.64

-

1,611,413,730(H-shares)

None

China Yangtze Power Co.,

State-owned

Limited 2

legal person

0.35

-

865,613,000(H-shares)

None

Foreign legal

Reca Investment Limited

person

0.34

-

856,000,000(H-shares)

None

Central Huijin Asset

State-owned

Management Ltd. 1

legal person

0.20

-

496,639,800 (A-shares)

None

Hong Kong Securities

Foreign legal

Clearing Company Ltd.1

person

0.17

-81,118,645

430,583,025 (A-shares)

None

National Social Security Fund

Portfolio 106

State

0.06

+11,206,058

154,215,106 (A-shares)

None

  1. Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Ltd. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Ltd. Apart from these, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforesaid shareholders.
  2. As of 30 September 2019, State Grid Corporation of China and China Yangtze Power Co., Limited held 1,611,413,730 and 865,613,000 H-shares of the Bank respectively, all of which were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited; China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited held 1,999,556,250 H-shares of the Bank, in which 599,556,250 were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited. Save the aforesaid H-shares held by State Grid Corporation of China and China Yangtze Power Co., Limited, as well as 599,556,250 H-shares held by China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, 91,961,999,824 H-shares were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited, which also included the H-shares held by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.
  3. As of 30 September 2019, the holding of H-shares of the Bank by State Grid Corporation of China through its wholly-owned subsidiaries was as follows: State Grid Yingda International Holdings Group Co., Ltd. held 54,131,000 shares, State Grid International Development Limited held 1,315,282,730 shares, Luneng Group Co., Ltd. held 230,000,000 shares and Shenzhen Guoneng International Trading Co., Ltd. held 12,000,000 shares.
  4. None of the shares held by the aforesaid shareholders were subject to selling restrictions.

2.5 Number of preference shareholders and particulars of preference shareholding as at 30 September 2019

2.5.1 As at 30 September 2019, the Bank had 19 preference shareholders (or proxies), including one offshore preference shareholder (or proxy) and 18 domestic preference shareholders.

4

2.5.2 Particulars of shareholding of top ten offshore preference shareholders (or proxies)

Unit: share

Changes in

Number of

Shareholding

shareholding

shares

Nature of

percentage

during the

Total number of

pledged or

Name of preference shareholder

shareholder

(%)

reporting period

shares held

frozen

The Bank of New York Depository

Foreign legal

(Nominees) Limited

person

100.00

-

152,500,000

Unknown

  1. Particulars of shareholding of the preference shareholder were based on the information in the Bank's register of preference shareholders.
  2. The register of non-public offshore preference shareholders presented the shareholding information of The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited as proxy of the preference shareholders in the clearing systems of Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. and Clearstream Banking S.A. at the end of the reporting period.
  3. The Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action between the aforesaid preference shareholder and the top ten ordinary shareholders.
  4. "Shareholding percentage" refers to the percentage of offshore preference shares held by the preference shareholder in the total number of offshore preference shares.

2.5.3 Particulars of shareholding of top ten (including ties) domestic preference shareholders

Unit: share

Changes in

Number of

Shareholding

shareholding

shares

Nature of

percentage

during the

Total number of

pledged or

Name of preference shareholder

shareholder

(%)

reporting period

shares held

frozen

Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited

Others

26.83

-

161,000,000

None

Manulife Teda Fund Management Co.,

Ltd.

Others

13.50

-9,000,000

81,000,000

None

China Mobile Communications Group

State-owned

Co., Ltd.

legal person

8.33

-

50,000,000

None

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Others

8.33

-

50,000,000

None

Truvalue Asset Management Co.,

Limited

Others

6.67

-

40,000,000

None

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited

Others

5.00

-

30,000,000

None

GF Securities Asset Management

(Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

Others

4.50

-

27,000,000

None

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Others

4.50

-

27,000,000

None

PICC Asset Management Company

Limited

Others

3.33

-

20,000,000

None

AXA SPDB Investment Managers Co.,

Ltd.

Others

3.33

-

20,000,000

None

E Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Others

3.33

-

20,000,000

None

  1. Particulars of shareholding of the preference shareholders were based on the information in the Bank's register of preference shareholders.
  2. The Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforesaid preference shareholders, or between the aforesaid preference shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders.
  3. "Shareholding percentage" refers to the percentage of domestic preference shares held by the preference shareholder in the total number of domestic preference shares.

5

2.5.4 During the reporting period, there was no restoration of voting rights of the Bank's preference shares, nor distribution of dividend for preference shares. As reviewed and approved at the Board meeting on 30 October 2019, the Bank would distribute dividend for offshore preference shares on 16 December 2019, and the gross amount for dividend distribution is US$157,583,333.33 (equivalent to RMB1,112 million approximately). After withholding income tax, US$141,825,000 would be actually paid to the offshore preference shareholders, with an after-tax dividend rate of 4.65%. The dividend for domestic preference shares would be paid on 26 December 2019, and the gross amount for dividend distribution is RMB2,850 million (including tax), with a nominal dividend rate of 4.75%.

3 HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

3.1 Analysis of items in the statement of financial position

As at 30 September 2019, the Group's assets were RMB24,517,730 million, an increase of RMB1,295,037 million or 5.58% over the end of last year. The Group's liabilities were RMB22,364,764 million, an increase of RMB1,133,665 million or 5.34% over the end of last year.

Gross loans and advances to customers were RMB14,872,485 million, an increase of RMB1,089,432 million or 7.90% over the end of last year. In this amount, domestic corporate loans, personal loans and discounted bills of the Bank were RMB6,909,459 million, RMB6,312,746 million and RMB529,811 million respectively; loans made by overseas entities and subsidiaries were RMB1,080,695 million; accrued interest was RMB39,774 million.

Financial investments were RMB6,201,450 million, an increase of RMB486,541 million or 8.51% over the end of last year.

Deposits from customers were RMB18,463,826 million, an increase of RMB1,355,148 million or 7.92% over the end of last year. In this amount, domestic time deposits and demand deposits of the Bank were RMB7,845,537 million and RMB9,901,523 million respectively; domestic corporate deposits and personal deposits of the Bank were RMB9,074,615 million and RMB8,672,445 million respectively; deposits at overseas entities and subsidiaries were RMB522,178 million; accrued interest was RMB194,588 million.

Compared to the end of last year, the non-performing loans increased by RMB10,518 million to RMB211,399 million in accordance with the five-category loan classification standard. The non-performing loan ratio was 1.43%, down 0.03 percentage points from the end of last year. The ratio of allowances to non- performing loans was 218.28%, up 9.91 percentage points from the end of last year.

Total equity was RMB2,152,966 million, an increase of RMB161,372 million or 8.10% over the end of last year. In this amount, total equity attributable to equity

6

shareholders of the Bank was RMB2,136,034 million, an increase of RMB159,571 million or 8.07% over the end of last year.

As at 30 September 2019, considering relevant rules for the transitional period, the Group's total capital ratio, Tier 1 ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which were calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional), were 17.30%, 14.50% and 13.96%, respectively, all in compliance with the regulatory requirements.

3.2 Analysis of items in the statement of comprehensive income

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group reaped net profit of RMB227,382 million, of which net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank was RMB225,344 million, up 5.83% and 5.25% respectively over the same period last year. Annualised return on average assets was 1.27%, and annualised return on average equity was 15.13%.

Net interest income was RMB379,522 million, up 3.77% over the same period last year. Net interest spread was 2.12% and net interest margin was 2.27%, down 0.09 and 0.07 percentage points respectively from the same period last year, staying flat with the first half of the year.

Net fee and commission income was RMB108,968 million, up 12.89% over the same period last year. In this amount, bank card fees, electronic banking service fees, agency service fees and commissions on trust and fiduciary activities maintained relatively rapid growth compared to the same period last year as businesses in these areas kept sound development.

Operating expenses were RMB123,378 million, an increase of RMB7,749 million from the same period last year. Cost-to-income ratio increased by 0.04 percentage points to 23.24% over the same period last year.

Income tax expense was RMB50,742 million, an increase of RMB1,764 million from the same period last year, and the effective income tax rate was 18.24%.

7

4 MAJOR ISSUES

4.1 Significant changes in major financial statements items, financial indicators and the causes thereof

√Applicable Not applicable

(In millions of RMB

30

31

unless otherwise

September

December

Change

stated)

2019

2018

(%)

Causes of the change

Deposits with banks

The Group did not renew its time

and non-bank

deposits with domestic banks upon

financial

maturity, in order to support the

institutions

333,743

486,949

(31.46)

development of the real economy.

The positive fair value of foreign

exchange related derivatives at the

end of the period rose with increased

Positive fair value of

fluctuations of foreign exchange

derivatives

76,789

50,601

51.75

rates.

This was mainly due to the increase

in right-of-use assets as a result of

the Bank's adoption of IFRS 16

Leases from 1 January 2019, and the

increase in continuing involvement

assets related to asset securitisation

Other assets

205,629

129,374

58.94

business, etc.

Mainly because the amount of

principal-guaranteed wealth

Financial liabilities

management products dropped from

measured at fair

the end of last year as affected by

value through

the new regulatory rules on asset

profit or loss

301,521

431,334

(30.10)

management.

The negative fair value of foreign

exchange related derivatives at the

end of the period rose with increased

Negative fair value

fluctuations of foreign exchange

of derivatives

68,239

48,525

40.63

rates.

This was mainly due to the increase

in lease liabilities as a result of the

Bank's adoption of IFRS 16 Leases

from 1 January 2019, and the

increase in continuing involvement

liabilities related to asset

Other liabilities

377,629

281,414

34.19

securitisation business, etc.

Mainly affected by the increase in

Other comprehensive

the fair value of investment in debt

income

29,181

18,451

58.15

securities.

8

Nine months

Nine months

(In millions of RMB

ended

ended

unless otherwise

30 September

30 September

Change

stated)

2019

2018

(%)

Causes of the change

Mainly due to the increase in

valuation gains on funds and

Net gain arising

equity investments with the

from investment

fluctuations of the stock

securities

7,685

4,217

82.24

market.

Net gain/(loss) on

Mainly due to the increase in

derecognition of

gains on loan derecognition in

financial assets

the issuance of asset-backed

measured at

securities compared to the

amortised cost

2,216

(2,497)

N/A

same period last year.

It was mainly due to the

increase in the impairment

allowances for precious metals

Others impairment

leasing with the growth of

losses

(253)

840

N/A

business size.

It was mainly due to the

increase in net profit of CCB

Non-controlling

Life over the same period last

interests

2,038

748

172.46

year.

9

  1. Progress of major issues, related impacts and solutions Applicable √Not applicable
  2. Unfulfilled undertakings overdue in the reporting period Applicable √Not-applicable
  3. Implementation of cash dividend policy during the reporting period √Applicable Not applicable

The Bank distributed the 2018 cash dividend of RMB0.306 per share (including tax), totalling RMB2,936 million approximately, on 10 July 2019 to its A-share holders; it distributed the 2018 cash dividend of RMB0.306 per share (including tax), totalling RMB73,568 million approximately, on 30 July 2019 to its H-share holders.

4.5 Alerts and explanations of any forecasted loss or significant changes compared to the same period last year in accumulated net profit for the period from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period

Applicable √Not applicable

4.6 Changes in accounting policies √Applicable Not applicable

From 1 January 2019, the Group has adopted International Financial Reporting Standard No. 16 - Leases issued by International Accounting Standards Board in 2016. This constitutes changes in accounting policies. Please refer to the Half-Year Report 2019 of the Bank for relevant information.

10

5 RELEASE OF QUARTERLY REPORT

This quarterly report will be published on the "HKEXnews" website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Bank (www.ccb.com) at the same time. The quarterly report prepared under PRC GAAP will also be published on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the Bank (www.ccb.com) at the same time.

By order of the Board

China Construction Bank Corporation

Liu Guiping

Vice chairman, executive director and president

30 October 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.

11

APPENDIX 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Nine months ended

Three months from

30 September

1 July to 30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income

657,416

604,759

224,970

209,439

Interest expense

(277,894)

(239,034)

(95,884)

(83,200)

Net interest income

379,522

365,725

129,086

126,239

Fee and commission income

120,127

106,204

35,960

30,833

Fee and commission expense

(11,159)

(9,676)

(3,687)

(3,309)

Net fee and commission income

108,968

96,528

32,273

27,524

Net trading gain

7,230

8,660

2,372

748

Dividend income

655

671

241

259

Net gain arising from investment

securities

7,685

4,217

1,144

1,098

Net gain/(loss) on derecognition of

financial assets measured at

amortised cost

2,216

(2,497)

781

(132)

Other operating income, net:

- Other operating income

33,977

28,395

12,472

4,892

- Other operating expense

(28,720)

(22,634)

(11,223)

(4,292)

Other operating income, net

5,257

5,761

1,249

600

Operating income

511,533

479,065

167,146

156,336

Operating expenses

(123,378)

(115,629)

(44,829)

(40,948)

388,155

363,436

122,317

115,388

Credit impairment losses

(109,943)

(100,611)

(35,305)

(33,582)

Other impairment losses

(253)

840

(105)

591

Share of profits of associates and joint

ventures

165

169

37

17

Profit before tax

278,124

263,834

86,944

82,414

Income tax expense

(50,742)

(48,978)

(15,270)

(15,023)

Net profit

227,382

214,856

71,674

67,391

12

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (continued)

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Nine months ended

Three months from

30 September

1 July to 30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Other comprehensive income:

(1) Other comprehensive

income that will not be

reclassified to profit or

loss

Remeasurements of post-

employment benefit

obligations

110

(178)

-

-

Fair value changes of

equity instruments

designated as measured at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

580

(53)

262

(20)

Others

(3)

(5)

-

-

Subtotal

687

(236)

262

(20)

  1. Other comprehensive income that may be

reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Fair value changes of debt

instruments measured at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

5,363

19,087

5,531

4,113

Allowances for credit losses

of debt instruments

measured at fair value

through other

comprehensive income

1,835

(644)

476

(483)

Reclassification

adjustments included in

profit or loss due to

disposals

(167)

(186)

(74)

(84)

Net loss on cash flow hedges

(189)

(239)

(15)

103

Exchange difference on

translating foreign operations

2,992

2,775

3,068

3,325

Subtotal

9,834

20,793

8,986

6,974

Other comprehensive income

for the period, net of tax

10,521

20,557

9,248

6,954

13

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (continued)

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Nine months ended

Three months from

30 September

1 July to 30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total comprehensive income

for the period

237,903

235,413

80,922

74,345

Net profit attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the

Bank

225,344

214,108

71,154

67,081

Non-controlling interests

2,038

748

520

310

227,382

214,856

71,674

67,391

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the

Bank

236,074

234,429

80,278

73,857

Non-controlling interests

1,829

984

644

488

237,903

235,413

80,922

74,345

Basic and diluted earnings

per share

(in RMB Yuan)

0.90

0.86

0.28

0.27

14

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30 September 2019

(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets:

Cash and deposits with central banks

2,378,819

2,632,863

Deposits with banks and non-bank financial institutions

333,743

486,949

Precious metals

43,176

33,928

Placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions

407,211

349,727

Positive fair value of derivatives

76,789

50,601

Financial assets held under resale agreements

198,220

201,845

Loans and advances to customers

14,412,293

13,365,430

Financial investments

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or

loss

683,673

731,217

Financial assets measured at amortised cost

3,742,147

3,272,514

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

1,775,630

1,711,178

Long-term equity investments

10,360

8,002

Fixed assets

165,727

169,574

Land use rights

13,744

14,373

Intangible assets

3,542

3,622

Goodwill

2,837

2,766

Deferred tax assets

64,190

58,730

Other assets

205,629

129,374

Total assets

24,517,730

23,222,693

15

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of financial position (continued)

As at 30 September 2019

(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Liabilities:

Borrowings from central banks

437,034

554,392

Deposits from banks and non-bank financial institutions

1,186,073

1,427,476

Placements from banks and non-bank financial institutions

454,950

420,221

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or

loss

301,521

431,334

Negative fair value of derivatives

68,239

48,525

Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements

34,446

30,765

Deposits from customers

18,463,826

17,108,678

Accrued staff costs

32,480

36,213

Taxes payable

72,056

77,883

Provisions

39,221

37,928

Debt securities issued

896,897

775,785

Deferred tax liabilities

392

485

Other liabilities

377,629

281,414

Total liabilities

22,364,764

21,231,099

16

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of financial position (continued)

As at 30 September 2019

(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Equity:

Share capital

250,011

250,011

Other equity instruments

Preference shares

79,636

79,636

Capital reserve

134,537

134,537

Other comprehensive income

29,181

18,451

Surplus reserve

223,231

223,231

General reserve

280,058

279,725

Retained earnings

1,139,380

990,872

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank

2,136,034

1,976,463

Non-controlling interests

16,932

15,131

Total equity

2,152,966

1,991,594

Total liabilities and equity

24,517,730

23,222,693

Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 October 2019.

Liu Guiping

Kenneth Patrick Chung

Carl Walter

Vice Chairman, executive

Independent non-executive

Independent non-executive

director and president

director

director

17

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

278,124

263,834

Adjustments for:

− Credit impairment losses

109,943

100,611

− Other impairment losses

253

(840)

− Depreciation and amortisation

17,140

12,502

− Interest income from impaired financial assets

(2,183)

(2,271)

  • Revaluation gain on financial instruments at fair

value through profit or loss

(2,944)

(905)

− Share of profits of associates and joint ventures

(165)

(169)

− Dividend income

(655)

(671)

− Unrealised foreign exchange gain

(5,165)

(7,376)

− Interest expense on bonds issued

13,075

8,890

  • Interest income from investment securities and net

income from disposal

(143,815)

(4,217)

  • Net gain on disposal of fixed assets and other

long-term assets

(82)

(57)

263,526369,331

18

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Nine months ended 30 September

20192018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities (continued)

Changes in operating assets:

Net decrease in deposits with central banks and with banks

and non-bank financial institutions

214,406

390,342

Net (increase)/decrease in placements with banks and

non-bank financial institutions

(69,463)

32,265

Net increase in loans and advances to customers

(1,090,161)

(835,434)

Net decrease/(increase) in financial assets held under

resale agreements

4,070

(108,112)

Net (increase)/decrease in financial assets held

for trading purposes

(20,206)

6,446

Net (increase)/decrease in other operating assets

(135,826)

77,949

(1,097,180)

(436,544)

Changes in operating liabilities:

Net decrease in borrowings from central banks

(115,211)

(8,785)

Net increase/(decrease) in placements from banks and non-

bank financial institutions

19,776

(2,146)

Net increase in deposits from customers and from banks

and non-bank financial institutions

1,057,091

816,525

Net increase/(decrease) in financial assets sold under

repurchase agreements

2,785

(40,621)

Net increase in certificates of deposit issued

108,716

95,787

Income tax paid

(66,957)

(47,923)

Net (decrease)/increase in financial liabilities measured at

fair value through profit or loss

(128,982)

9,426

Net increase/(decrease) in other operating liabilities

134,375

(10,184)

1,011,593

812,079

Net cash from operating activities

177,939

744,866

19

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Nine months ended 30 September

20192018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sales and redemption of financial

1,352,746

1,589,865

investments

Dividends received

651

606

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets and other long-

2,720

5,280

term assets

Purchase of investment securities

(1,648,441)

(1,918,727)

Purchase of fixed assets and other long-term assets

(11,906)

(10,758)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

(2,609)

(886)

Net cash used in investing activities

(306,839)

(334,620)

Cash flows from financing activities

Issue of bonds

48,301

75,592

Consideration paid for acquisition of non-controlling

-

(104)

interests

Dividends paid

(76,523)

(72,833)

Repayments of borrowings

(53,065)

(6,306)

Interest paid on bonds issued

(7,938)

(4,364)

Cash payment for other financing activities

(5,143)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(94,368)

(8,015)

20

China Construction Bank Corporation

Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

11,082

16,850

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(212,186)

419,081

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

860,702

571,339

Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September

648,516

990,420

Cash flows from operating activities include:

Interest received

514,397

598,327

Interest paid, excluding interest expense on bonds

issued

(256,102)

(238,530)

21

APPENDIX 2 CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY INFORMATION

1. Capital adequacy ratios

According to the regulatory requirements, commercial banks shall calculate and disclose capital adequacy ratios in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional). The Group commenced to implement the advanced measurement approach for capital management from 2 April 2014. In this approach, the Group has elected to use foundation internal ratings-based approach for corporate credit risks exposure that meet regulatory requirements, internal ratings-based approach for retail credit risk exposures, internal models approach for market risk, and standardised approach for operational risk in the calculation of the relevant capital charges. Pursuant to the regulatory requirements, the Group calculates capital adequacy ratios with both the advanced approach and other approaches for capital measurement, and complies with the relevant requirements for capital floors.

Capital adequacy ratios calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional)

(In millions of RMB, except

As at 30 September 2019

As at 31 December 2018

percentages)

Group

Bank

Group

Bank

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

2,046,426

1,898,173

1,889,390

1,766,840

Tier 1 capital

2,126,153

1,969,693

1,969,110

1,838,956

Total capital

2,535,703

2,371,995

2,348,646

2,215,308

Risk-weighted assets

14,661,444

13,757,162

13,659,497

12,863,070

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

13.96%

13.80%

13.83%

13.74%

Tier 1 ratio

14.50%

14.32%

14.42%

14.30%

Total capital ratio

17.30%

17.24%

17.19%

17.22%

22

2. Leverage ratio

As at 30 September 2019, in accordance with the Measures for the Administration of the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised), the Group's leverage ratio was 8.27%, meeting the regulatory requirements.

The Group's leverage ratio calculated in accordance with the Measures for the Administration of the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised)

(In millions of RMB, except

As at 30

As at 30 June

As at 31

As at 31

percentages)

September 2019

2019

March 2019

December 2018

Leverage ratio

8.27%

7.98%

8.05%

8.05%

Tier 1 capital after deduction

2,126,153

2,045,186

2,042,655

1,969,110

On and off-balance sheet

assets after adjustments

25,720,002

25,616,737

25,383,975

24,460,149

3. Liquidity coverage ratio

According to the requirements of the Measures on Information Disclosure of Liquidity Coverage Ratio of Commercial Banks, commercial banks shall disclose the average daily liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter. In accordance with the current applicable regulatory requirements, definitions and accounting standards, the average daily liquidity coverage ratio of the Group for the 92 days in the third quarter of 2019 was 138.83%, meeting the regulatory requirements. The liquidity coverage ratio dropped by 5.05 percentage points from the second quarter of 2019, mainly due to the decrease of qualified and high-qualityliquid assets.

23

Value before

Value after

No.

(In millions of RMB, except percentages)

translation

translation

Qualified and high-quality liquid assets

1

Qualified and high-quality liquid assets

4,196,573

Cash outflows

Deposits from retail and small enterprise

2

customers, including:

8,513,117

722,336

3

Stable deposits

2,579,474

128,972

4

Deposits with a low degree of stability

5,933,643

593,364

Unsecured (unpledged) wholesale financing,

5

including:

9,093,781

2,957,777

Business relations deposits (excluding agent

6

bank business)

6,258,331

1,554,524

Non-business relations deposits (all

7

counterparties)

2,752,295

1,320,098

8

Unsecured (unpledged) debts

83,155

83,155

9

Secured (pledged) financing

825

10

Other items, including:

1,690,057

201,520

Cash outflows related to the requirement of

11

derivatives and other collaterals (pledges)

50,689

50,689

Cash outflows related to financing loss of

12

mortgage (pledged) debt instruments

11,156

11,156

13

Credit facilities and liquidity facilities

1,628,212

139,675

14

Other contractual financing obligations

40

-

15

Contingent financing obligations

3,321,577

380,823

16

Total amount of expected cash outflows

4,263,281

Cash inflows

Mortgage (pledged) lending (including reverse

17

repurchase and borrowed securities)

249,952

241,103

18

Cash inflow from normal full settlement

1,448,680

939,117

19

Other cash inflows

59,519

55,487

20

Total amount of expected cash inflows

1,758,151

1,235,707

Value after

adjustment

21

Qualified and high-quality liquid assets

4,196,573

22

Net cash outflows

3,027,574

23

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

138.83%

24

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:02 UTC
