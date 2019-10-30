China Construction Bank : Report for the Third Quarter of 2019
10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT
中國建設銀行股份有限公司
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
Stock Code: 939 (Ordinary H-share)
4606 (Offshore Preference Share)
REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Bank and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the period ended 30 September 2019, prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
1 IMPORTANT NOTICE
The Board and the board of supervisors of the Bank and its directors, supervisors and senior management warrant that the information contained in this quarterly report is truthful, accurate and complete and there are no false records or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and that they assume severally and jointly legal liability.
This quarterly report has been reviewed and approved at the Board meeting of the Bank held on 30 October 2019. A total of 12 directors of the Bank attended the meeting in person. Mr. Tian Guoli and Mr. Liu Guiping appointed Mr. Zhang Gengsheng as their proxy to attend the meeting and vote on their behalf by reason of other work engagement.
The financial statements in this quarterly report have not been audited.
Mr. Tian Guoli, legal representative of the Bank, Mr. Xu Yiming, chief financial officer of the Bank, and Mr. Fang Qiuyue, general manager of finance & accounting department of the Bank, hereby warrantthe truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in this quarterly report.
2.2 Major financial information prepared under IFRS
The financial information set forth in this quarterly report is the consolidated results of the Group prepared under IFRS and expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated.
(In millions of RMB unless
30 September
31 December
otherwise stated)
2019
2018
Change (%)
Total assets
24,517,730
23,222,693
5.58
Total equity attributable to equity
shareholders of the Bank
2,136,034
1,976,463
8.07
Net assets per share (in RMB)
8.29
7.65
8.37
Three months
Change over
Nine months
Change over
ended 30
the same
ended 30
the same
September
period last
September
period last
2019
year (%)
2019
year (%)
Operating income
167,146
6.91
511,533
6.78
Net profit
71,674
6.36
227,382
5.83
Net profit attributable to equity
shareholders of the Bank
71,154
6.07
225,344
5.25
Net cash from operating activities
N/A
N/A
177,939
(76.11)
Basic and diluted earnings per
share (in RMB)
0.28
3.70
0.90
4.65
A decrease of
A decrease
0.74
of 0.95
Annualised return on average
percentage
percentage
equity (%)
14.13
points
15.13
points
2.3 Differences between the financial statements prepared under PRC GAAP and those prepared under IFRS
There is no difference in the net profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 or total equity as at 30 September 2019 between the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared under PRC GAAP and those prepared under IFRS.
2.4 Number of ordinary shareholders and particulars of ordinary shareholding as at 30 September 2019
2.4.1 As at 30 September 2019, the Bank had 350,336 ordinary shareholders, of whom 42,613 were holders of H-shares and 307,723 were holders of A-shares.
2.4.2 Particulars of shareholding of top ten ordinary shareholders
Unit: share
Particulars of shareholding of top ten ordinary shareholders (based on the register of members as at 30 September 2019and confirmation of shareholders)
Changes in
shareholding
Number of
Shareholding
during the
shares
Name of ordinary
Nature of
percentage
reporting
Total number of
pledged
shareholder
shareholder
(%)
period
shares held
or frozen
Central Huijin Investment
State
57.03
-
142,590,494,651(H-shares)
None
Ltd. 1
0.08
-
195,941,976(A-shares)
None
HKSCC Nominees Limited 1,2
Foreign legal
person
36.78
-4,676,375
91,961,999,824 (H-shares)
Unknown
China Securities Finance
State-owned
Corporation Limited
legal person
0.88
-
2,189,259,768(A-shares)
None
China Baowu Steel Group
State-owned
Corporation Limited 2
legal person
0.80
-
1,999,556,250(H-shares)
None
State Grid Corporation of
State-owned
China 2,3
legal person
0.64
-
1,611,413,730(H-shares)
None
China Yangtze Power Co.,
State-owned
Limited 2
legal person
0.35
-
865,613,000(H-shares)
None
Foreign legal
Reca Investment Limited
person
0.34
-
856,000,000(H-shares)
None
Central Huijin Asset
State-owned
Management Ltd. 1
legal person
0.20
-
496,639,800 (A-shares)
None
Hong Kong Securities
Foreign legal
Clearing Company Ltd.1
person
0.17
-81,118,645
430,583,025 (A-shares)
None
National Social Security Fund
Portfolio 106
State
0.06
+11,206,058
154,215,106 (A-shares)
None
Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Ltd. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Ltd. Apart from these, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforesaid shareholders.
As of 30 September 2019, State Grid Corporation of China and China Yangtze Power Co., Limited held 1,611,413,730 and 865,613,000 H-shares of the Bank respectively, all of which were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited; China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited held 1,999,556,250 H-shares of the Bank, in which 599,556,250 were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited. Save the aforesaid H-shares held by State Grid Corporation of China and China Yangtze Power Co., Limited, as well as 599,556,250 H-shares held by China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, 91,961,999,824 H-shares were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited, which also included the H-shares held by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.
As of 30 September 2019, the holding of H-shares of the Bank by State Grid Corporation of China through its wholly-owned subsidiaries was as follows: State Grid Yingda International Holdings Group Co., Ltd. held 54,131,000 shares, State Grid International Development Limited held 1,315,282,730 shares, Luneng Group Co., Ltd. held 230,000,000 shares and Shenzhen Guoneng International Trading Co., Ltd. held 12,000,000 shares.
None of the shares held by the aforesaid shareholders were subject to selling restrictions.
2.5 Number of preference shareholders and particulars of preference shareholding as at 30 September 2019
2.5.1 As at 30 September 2019, the Bank had 19 preference shareholders (or proxies), including one offshore preference shareholder (or proxy) and 18 domestic preference shareholders.
2.5.2 Particulars of shareholding of top ten offshore preference shareholders (or proxies)
Unit: share
Changes in
Number of
Shareholding
shareholding
shares
Nature of
percentage
during the
Total number of
pledged or
Name of preference shareholder
shareholder
(%)
reporting period
shares held
frozen
The Bank of New York Depository
Foreign legal
(Nominees) Limited
person
100.00
-
152,500,000
Unknown
Particulars of shareholding of the preference shareholder were based on the information in the Bank's register of preference shareholders.
The register of non-public offshore preference shareholders presented the shareholding information of The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited as proxy of the preference shareholders in the clearing systems of Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. and Clearstream Banking S.A. at the end of the reporting period.
The Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action between the aforesaid preference shareholder and the top ten ordinary shareholders.
"Shareholding percentage" refers to the percentage of offshore preference shares held by the preference shareholder in the total number of offshore preference shares.
2.5.3 Particulars of shareholding of top ten (including ties) domestic preference shareholders
Unit: share
Changes in
Number of
Shareholding
shareholding
shares
Nature of
percentage
during the
Total number of
pledged or
Name of preference shareholder
shareholder
(%)
reporting period
shares held
frozen
Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited
Others
26.83
-
161,000,000
None
Manulife Teda Fund Management Co.,
Ltd.
Others
13.50
-9,000,000
81,000,000
None
China Mobile Communications Group
State-owned
Co., Ltd.
legal person
8.33
-
50,000,000
None
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Others
8.33
-
50,000,000
None
Truvalue Asset Management Co.,
Limited
Others
6.67
-
40,000,000
None
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited
Others
5.00
-
30,000,000
None
GF Securities Asset Management
(Guangdong) Co., Ltd.
Others
4.50
-
27,000,000
None
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
Others
4.50
-
27,000,000
None
PICC Asset Management Company
Limited
Others
3.33
-
20,000,000
None
AXA SPDB Investment Managers Co.,
Ltd.
Others
3.33
-
20,000,000
None
E Fund Management Co., Ltd.
Others
3.33
-
20,000,000
None
Particulars of shareholding of the preference shareholders were based on the information in the Bank's register of preference shareholders.
The Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforesaid preference shareholders, or between the aforesaid preference shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders.
"Shareholding percentage" refers to the percentage of domestic preference shares held by the preference shareholder in the total number of domestic preference shares.
2.5.4 During the reporting period, there was no restoration of voting rights of the Bank's preference shares, nor distribution of dividend for preference shares. As reviewed and approved at the Board meeting on 30 October 2019, the Bank would distribute dividend for offshore preference shares on 16 December 2019, and the gross amount for dividend distribution is US$157,583,333.33 (equivalent to RMB1,112 million approximately). After withholding income tax, US$141,825,000 would be actually paid to the offshore preference shareholders, with an after-tax dividend rate of 4.65%. The dividend for domestic preference shares would be paid on 26 December 2019, and the gross amount for dividend distribution is RMB2,850 million (including tax), with a nominal dividend rate of 4.75%.
3 HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTERLY RESULTS
3.1 Analysis of items in the statement of financial position
As at 30 September 2019, the Group's assets were RMB24,517,730 million, an increase of RMB1,295,037 million or 5.58% over the end of last year. The Group's liabilities were RMB22,364,764 million, an increase of RMB1,133,665 million or 5.34% over the end of last year.
Gross loans and advances to customers were RMB14,872,485 million, an increase of RMB1,089,432 million or 7.90% over the end of last year. In this amount, domestic corporate loans, personal loans and discounted bills of the Bank were RMB6,909,459 million, RMB6,312,746 million and RMB529,811 million respectively; loans made by overseas entities and subsidiaries were RMB1,080,695 million; accrued interest was RMB39,774 million.
Financial investments were RMB6,201,450 million, an increase of RMB486,541 million or 8.51% over the end of last year.
Deposits from customers were RMB18,463,826 million, an increase of RMB1,355,148 million or 7.92% over the end of last year. In this amount, domestic time deposits and demand deposits of the Bank were RMB7,845,537 million and RMB9,901,523 million respectively; domestic corporate deposits and personal deposits of the Bank were RMB9,074,615 million and RMB8,672,445 million respectively; deposits at overseas entities and subsidiaries were RMB522,178 million; accrued interest was RMB194,588 million.
Compared to the end of last year, the non-performing loans increased by RMB10,518 million to RMB211,399 million in accordance with the five-category loan classification standard. The non-performing loan ratio was 1.43%, down 0.03 percentage points from the end of last year. The ratio of allowances to non- performing loans was 218.28%, up 9.91 percentage points from the end of last year.
Total equity was RMB2,152,966 million, an increase of RMB161,372 million or 8.10% over the end of last year. In this amount, total equity attributable to equity
shareholders of the Bank was RMB2,136,034 million, an increase of RMB159,571 million or 8.07% over the end of last year.
As at 30 September 2019, considering relevant rules for the transitional period, the Group's total capital ratio, Tier 1 ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which were calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional), were 17.30%, 14.50% and 13.96%, respectively, all in compliance with the regulatory requirements.
3.2 Analysis of items in the statement of comprehensive income
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group reaped net profit of RMB227,382 million, of which net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank was RMB225,344 million, up 5.83% and 5.25% respectively over the same period last year. Annualised return on average assets was 1.27%, and annualised return on average equity was 15.13%.
Net interest income was RMB379,522 million, up 3.77% over the same period last year. Net interest spread was 2.12% and net interest margin was 2.27%, down 0.09 and 0.07 percentage points respectively from the same period last year, staying flat with the first half of the year.
Net fee and commission income was RMB108,968 million, up 12.89% over the same period last year. In this amount, bank card fees, electronic banking service fees, agency service fees and commissions on trust and fiduciary activities maintained relatively rapid growth compared to the same period last year as businesses in these areas kept sound development.
Operating expenses were RMB123,378 million, an increase of RMB7,749 million from the same period last year. Cost-to-income ratio increased by 0.04 percentage points to 23.24% over the same period last year.
Income tax expense was RMB50,742 million, an increase of RMB1,764 million from the same period last year, and the effective income tax rate was 18.24%.
4 MAJOR ISSUES
4.1 Significant changes in major financial statements items, financial indicators and the causes thereof
√Applicable □Not applicable
(In millions of RMB
30
31
unless otherwise
September
December
Change
stated)
2019
2018
(%)
Causes of the change
Deposits with banks
The Group did not renew its time
and non-bank
deposits with domestic banks upon
financial
maturity, in order to support the
institutions
333,743
486,949
(31.46)
development of the real economy.
The positive fair value of foreign
exchange related derivatives at the
end of the period rose with increased
Positive fair value of
fluctuations of foreign exchange
derivatives
76,789
50,601
51.75
rates.
This was mainly due to the increase
in right-of-use assets as a result of
the Bank's adoption of IFRS 16
Leases from 1 January 2019, and the
increase in continuing involvement
assets related to asset securitisation
Other assets
205,629
129,374
58.94
business, etc.
Mainly because the amount of
principal-guaranteed wealth
Financial liabilities
management products dropped from
measured at fair
the end of last year as affected by
value through
the new regulatory rules on asset
profit or loss
301,521
431,334
(30.10)
management.
The negative fair value of foreign
exchange related derivatives at the
end of the period rose with increased
Negative fair value
fluctuations of foreign exchange
of derivatives
68,239
48,525
40.63
rates.
This was mainly due to the increase
in lease liabilities as a result of the
Bank's adoption of IFRS 16 Leases
from 1 January 2019, and the
increase in continuing involvement
liabilities related to asset
Other liabilities
377,629
281,414
34.19
securitisation business, etc.
Mainly affected by the increase in
Other comprehensive
the fair value of investment in debt
income
29,181
18,451
58.15
securities.
Nine months
Nine months
(In millions of RMB
ended
ended
unless otherwise
30 September
30 September
Change
stated)
2019
2018
(%)
Causes of the change
Mainly due to the increase in
valuation gains on funds and
Net gain arising
equity investments with the
from investment
fluctuations of the stock
securities
7,685
4,217
82.24
market.
Net gain/(loss) on
Mainly due to the increase in
derecognition of
gains on loan derecognition in
financial assets
the issuance of asset-backed
measured at
securities compared to the
amortised cost
2,216
(2,497)
N/A
same period last year.
It was mainly due to the
increase in the impairment
allowances for precious metals
Others impairment
leasing with the growth of
losses
(253)
840
N/A
business size.
It was mainly due to the
increase in net profit of CCB
Non-controlling
Life over the same period last
interests
2,038
748
172.46
year.
Progress of major issues, related impacts and solutions□Applicable √Not applicable
Unfulfilled undertakings overdue in the reporting period□Applicable √Not-applicable
Implementation of cash dividend policy during the reporting period √Applicable□Not applicable
The Bank distributed the 2018 cash dividend of RMB0.306 per share (including tax), totalling RMB2,936 million approximately, on 10 July 2019 to its A-share holders; it distributed the 2018 cash dividend of RMB0.306 per share (including tax), totalling RMB73,568 million approximately, on 30 July 2019 to its H-share holders.
4.5 Alerts and explanations of any forecasted loss or significant changes compared to the same period last year in accumulated net profit for the period from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period
□Applicable √Not applicable
4.6 Changes in accounting policies √Applicable □Not applicable
From 1 January 2019, the Group has adopted International Financial Reporting Standard No. 16 - Leases issued by International Accounting Standards Board in 2016. This constitutes changes in accounting policies. Please refer to the Half-Year Report 2019 of the Bank for relevant information.
10
5 RELEASE OF QUARTERLY REPORT
This quarterly report will be published on the "HKEXnews" website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Bank (www.ccb.com) at the same time. The quarterly report prepared under PRC GAAP will also be published on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the Bank (www.ccb.com) at the same time.
By order of the Board
China Construction Bank Corporation
Liu Guiping
Vice chairman, executive director and president
30 October 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.
11
APPENDIX 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Nine months ended
Three months from
30 September
1 July to 30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income
657,416
604,759
224,970
209,439
Interest expense
(277,894)
(239,034)
(95,884)
(83,200)
Net interest income
379,522
365,725
129,086
126,239
Fee and commission income
120,127
106,204
35,960
30,833
Fee and commission expense
(11,159)
(9,676)
(3,687)
(3,309)
Net fee and commission income
108,968
96,528
32,273
27,524
Net trading gain
7,230
8,660
2,372
748
Dividend income
655
671
241
259
Net gain arising from investment
securities
7,685
4,217
1,144
1,098
Net gain/(loss) on derecognition of
financial assets measured at
amortised cost
2,216
(2,497)
781
(132)
Other operating income, net:
- Other operating income
33,977
28,395
12,472
4,892
- Other operating expense
(28,720)
(22,634)
(11,223)
(4,292)
Other operating income, net
5,257
5,761
1,249
600
Operating income
511,533
479,065
167,146
156,336
Operating expenses
(123,378)
(115,629)
(44,829)
(40,948)
388,155
363,436
122,317
115,388
Credit impairment losses
(109,943)
(100,611)
(35,305)
(33,582)
Other impairment losses
(253)
840
(105)
591
Share of profits of associates and joint
ventures
165
169
37
17
Profit before tax
278,124
263,834
86,944
82,414
Income tax expense
(50,742)
(48,978)
(15,270)
(15,023)
Net profit
227,382
214,856
71,674
67,391
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (continued)
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Nine months ended
Three months from
30 September
1 July to 30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Other comprehensive income:
(1) Other comprehensive
income that will not be
reclassified to profit or
loss
Remeasurements of post-
employment benefit
obligations
110
(178)
-
-
Fair value changes of
equity instruments
designated as measured at
fair value through other
comprehensive income
580
(53)
262
(20)
Others
(3)
(5)
-
-
Subtotal
687
(236)
262
(20)
Other comprehensive income that may be
reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
Fair value changes of debt
instruments measured at
fair value through other
comprehensive income
5,363
19,087
5,531
4,113
Allowances for credit losses
of debt instruments
measured at fair value
through other
comprehensive income
1,835
(644)
476
(483)
Reclassification
adjustments included in
profit or loss due to
disposals
(167)
(186)
(74)
(84)
Net loss on cash flow hedges
(189)
(239)
(15)
103
Exchange difference on
translating foreign operations
2,992
2,775
3,068
3,325
Subtotal
9,834
20,793
8,986
6,974
Other comprehensive income
for the period, net of tax
10,521
20,557
9,248
6,954
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (continued)
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Nine months ended
Three months from
30 September
1 July to 30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total comprehensive income
for the period
237,903
235,413
80,922
74,345
Net profit attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the
Bank
225,344
214,108
71,154
67,081
Non-controlling interests
2,038
748
520
310
227,382
214,856
71,674
67,391
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the
Bank
236,074
234,429
80,278
73,857
Non-controlling interests
1,829
984
644
488
237,903
235,413
80,922
74,345
Basic and diluted earnings
per share
(in RMB Yuan)
0.90
0.86
0.28
0.27
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 30 September 2019
(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets:
Cash and deposits with central banks
2,378,819
2,632,863
Deposits with banks and non-bank financial institutions
333,743
486,949
Precious metals
43,176
33,928
Placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions
407,211
349,727
Positive fair value of derivatives
76,789
50,601
Financial assets held under resale agreements
198,220
201,845
Loans and advances to customers
14,412,293
13,365,430
Financial investments
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or
loss
683,673
731,217
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
3,742,147
3,272,514
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
1,775,630
1,711,178
Long-term equity investments
10,360
8,002
Fixed assets
165,727
169,574
Land use rights
13,744
14,373
Intangible assets
3,542
3,622
Goodwill
2,837
2,766
Deferred tax assets
64,190
58,730
Other assets
205,629
129,374
Total assets
24,517,730
23,222,693
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of financial position (continued)
As at 30 September 2019
(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Liabilities:
Borrowings from central banks
437,034
554,392
Deposits from banks and non-bank financial institutions
1,186,073
1,427,476
Placements from banks and non-bank financial institutions
454,950
420,221
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or
loss
301,521
431,334
Negative fair value of derivatives
68,239
48,525
Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
34,446
30,765
Deposits from customers
18,463,826
17,108,678
Accrued staff costs
32,480
36,213
Taxes payable
72,056
77,883
Provisions
39,221
37,928
Debt securities issued
896,897
775,785
Deferred tax liabilities
392
485
Other liabilities
377,629
281,414
Total liabilities
22,364,764
21,231,099
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of financial position (continued)
As at 30 September 2019
(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Equity:
Share capital
250,011
250,011
Other equity instruments
Preference shares
79,636
79,636
Capital reserve
134,537
134,537
Other comprehensive income
29,181
18,451
Surplus reserve
223,231
223,231
General reserve
280,058
279,725
Retained earnings
1,139,380
990,872
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank
2,136,034
1,976,463
Non-controlling interests
16,932
15,131
Total equity
2,152,966
1,991,594
Total liabilities and equity
24,517,730
23,222,693
Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 October 2019.
Liu Guiping
Kenneth Patrick Chung
Carl Walter
Vice Chairman, executive
Independent non-executive
Independent non-executive
director and president
director
director
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
(Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
278,124
263,834
Adjustments for:
− Credit impairment losses
109,943
100,611
− Other impairment losses
253
(840)
− Depreciation and amortisation
17,140
12,502
− Interest income from impaired financial assets
(2,183)
(2,271)
Revaluation gain on financial instruments at fair
value through profit or loss
(2,944)
(905)
− Share of profits of associates and joint ventures
(165)
(169)
− Dividend income
(655)
(671)
− Unrealised foreign exchange gain
(5,165)
(7,376)
− Interest expense on bonds issued
13,075
8,890
Interest income from investment securities and net
income from disposal
(143,815)
(4,217)
Net gain on disposal of fixed assets and other
long-term assets
(82)
(57)
263,526369,331
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Nine months ended 30 September
20192018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities (continued)
Changes in operating assets:
Net decrease in deposits with central banks and with banks
and non-bank financial institutions
214,406
390,342
Net (increase)/decrease in placements with banks and
non-bank financial institutions
(69,463)
32,265
Net increase in loans and advances to customers
(1,090,161)
(835,434)
Net decrease/(increase) in financial assets held under
resale agreements
4,070
(108,112)
Net (increase)/decrease in financial assets held
for trading purposes
(20,206)
6,446
Net (increase)/decrease in other operating assets
(135,826)
77,949
(1,097,180)
(436,544)
Changes in operating liabilities:
Net decrease in borrowings from central banks
(115,211)
(8,785)
Net increase/(decrease) in placements from banks and non-
bank financial institutions
19,776
(2,146)
Net increase in deposits from customers and from banks
and non-bank financial institutions
1,057,091
816,525
Net increase/(decrease) in financial assets sold under
repurchase agreements
2,785
(40,621)
Net increase in certificates of deposit issued
108,716
95,787
Income tax paid
(66,957)
(47,923)
Net (decrease)/increase in financial liabilities measured at
fair value through profit or loss
(128,982)
9,426
Net increase/(decrease) in other operating liabilities
134,375
(10,184)
1,011,593
812,079
Net cash from operating activities
177,939
744,866
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Nine months ended 30 September
20192018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sales and redemption of financial
1,352,746
1,589,865
investments
Dividends received
651
606
Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets and other long-
2,720
5,280
term assets
Purchase of investment securities
(1,648,441)
(1,918,727)
Purchase of fixed assets and other long-term assets
(11,906)
(10,758)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
(2,609)
(886)
Net cash used in investing activities
(306,839)
(334,620)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issue of bonds
48,301
75,592
Consideration paid for acquisition of non-controlling
-
(104)
interests
Dividends paid
(76,523)
(72,833)
Repayments of borrowings
(53,065)
(6,306)
Interest paid on bonds issued
(7,938)
(4,364)
Cash payment for other financing activities
(5,143)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(94,368)
(8,015)
China Construction Bank Corporation
Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
11,082
16,850
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(212,186)
419,081
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
860,702
571,339
Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September
648,516
990,420
Cash flows from operating activities include:
Interest received
514,397
598,327
Interest paid, excluding interest expense on bonds
issued
(256,102)
(238,530)
APPENDIX 2 CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY INFORMATION
1. Capital adequacy ratios
According to the regulatory requirements, commercial banks shall calculate and disclose capital adequacy ratios in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional). The Group commenced to implement the advanced measurement approach for capital management from 2 April 2014. In this approach, the Group has elected to use foundation internal ratings-based approach for corporate credit risks exposure that meet regulatory requirements, internal ratings-based approach for retail credit risk exposures, internal models approach for market risk, and standardised approach for operational risk in the calculation of the relevant capital charges. Pursuant to the regulatory requirements, the Group calculates capital adequacy ratios with both the advanced approach and other approaches for capital measurement, and complies with the relevant requirements for capital floors.
Capital adequacy ratios calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional)
(In millions of RMB, except
As at 30 September 2019
As at 31 December 2018
percentages)
Group
Bank
Group
Bank
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
2,046,426
1,898,173
1,889,390
1,766,840
Tier 1 capital
2,126,153
1,969,693
1,969,110
1,838,956
Total capital
2,535,703
2,371,995
2,348,646
2,215,308
Risk-weighted assets
14,661,444
13,757,162
13,659,497
12,863,070
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
13.96%
13.80%
13.83%
13.74%
Tier 1 ratio
14.50%
14.32%
14.42%
14.30%
Total capital ratio
17.30%
17.24%
17.19%
17.22%
2. Leverage ratio
As at 30 September 2019, in accordance with the Measures for the Administration of the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised), the Group's leverage ratio was 8.27%, meeting the regulatory requirements.
The Group's leverage ratio calculated in accordance with the Measures for the Administration of the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised)
(In millions of RMB, except
As at 30
As at 30 June
As at 31
As at 31
percentages)
September 2019
2019
March 2019
December 2018
Leverage ratio
8.27%
7.98%
8.05%
8.05%
Tier 1 capital after deduction
2,126,153
2,045,186
2,042,655
1,969,110
On and off-balance sheet
assets after adjustments
25,720,002
25,616,737
25,383,975
24,460,149
3. Liquidity coverage ratio
According to the requirements of the Measures on Information Disclosure of Liquidity Coverage Ratio of Commercial Banks, commercial banks shall disclose the average daily liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter. In accordance with the current applicable regulatory requirements, definitions and accounting standards, the average daily liquidity coverage ratio of the Group for the 92 days in the third quarter of 2019 was 138.83%, meeting the regulatory requirements. The liquidity coverage ratio dropped by 5.05 percentage points from the second quarter of 2019, mainly due to the decrease of qualified andhigh-qualityliquid assets.
China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:02 UTC