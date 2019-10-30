China Construction Bank : Report for the Third Quarter of 2019 0 10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. 中國建設銀行股份有限公司 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) Stock Code: 939 (Ordinary H-share) 4606 (Offshore Preference Share) REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019 The board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Bank and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the period ended 30 September 2019, prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This announcement is made in accordance with Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This announcement is made in accordance with Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE The Board and the board of supervisors of the Bank and its directors, supervisors and senior management warrant that the information contained in this quarterly report is truthful, accurate and complete and there are no false records or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and that they assume severally and jointly legal liability. This quarterly report has been reviewed and approved at the Board meeting of the Bank held on 30 October 2019. A total of 12 directors of the Bank attended the meeting in person. Mr. Tian Guoli and Mr. Liu Guiping appointed Mr. Zhang Gengsheng as their proxy to attend the meeting and vote on their behalf by reason of other work engagement. The financial statements in this quarterly report have not been audited. Mr. Tian Guoli, legal representative of the Bank, Mr. Xu Yiming, chief financial officer of the Bank, and Mr. Fang Qiuyue, general manager of finance & accounting department of the Bank, hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in this quarterly report. 2 CORPORATE PROFILE 2.1 Corporate information A-share stock abbreviation 建設銀行 Stock code 601939 A-share listing stock exchange Shanghai Stock Exchange H-share stock abbreviation CCB Stock code 939 H-share listing stock exchange The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Domestic preference shares abbreviation 建行優 1 Stock code 360030 Domestic preference shares listing stock exchange Shanghai Stock Exchange Offshore preference shares CCB abbreviation 15USDPREF Stock code 4606 Offshore preference shares listing stock exchange The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Contact person and contact information Secretary to the Board Company secretary Name Hu Changmiao Ma Chan Chi Customer service and complaints hotline 95533 Telephone: 86-10-66215533 Investor contact information Facsimile: 86-10-66218888E-mail address: ir@ccb.com 2 2.2 Major financial information prepared under IFRS The financial information set forth in this quarterly report is the consolidated results of the Group prepared under IFRS and expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated. (In millions of RMB unless 30 September 31 December otherwise stated) 2019 2018 Change (%) Total assets 24,517,730 23,222,693 5.58 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank 2,136,034 1,976,463 8.07 Net assets per share (in RMB) 8.29 7.65 8.37 Three months Change over Nine months Change over ended 30 the same ended 30 the same September period last September period last 2019 year (%) 2019 year (%) Operating income 167,146 6.91 511,533 6.78 Net profit 71,674 6.36 227,382 5.83 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank 71,154 6.07 225,344 5.25 Net cash from operating activities N/A N/A 177,939 (76.11) Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RMB) 0.28 3.70 0.90 4.65 A decrease of A decrease 0.74 of 0.95 Annualised return on average percentage percentage equity (%) 14.13 points 15.13 points 2.3 Differences between the financial statements prepared under PRC GAAP and those prepared under IFRS There is no difference in the net profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 or total equity as at 30 September 2019 between the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared under PRC GAAP and those prepared under IFRS. 2.4 Number of ordinary shareholders and particulars of ordinary shareholding as at 30 September 2019 2.4.1 As at 30 September 2019, the Bank had 350,336 ordinary shareholders, of whom 42,613 were holders of H-shares and 307,723 were holders of A-shares. 3 2.4.2 Particulars of shareholding of top ten ordinary shareholders Unit: share Particulars of shareholding of top ten ordinary shareholders (based on the register of members as at 30 September 2019and confirmation of shareholders) Changes in shareholding Number of Shareholding during the shares Name of ordinary Nature of percentage reporting Total number of pledged shareholder shareholder (%) period shares held or frozen Central Huijin Investment State 57.03 - 142,590,494,651(H-shares) None Ltd. 1 0.08 - 195,941,976(A-shares) None HKSCC Nominees Limited 1,2 Foreign legal person 36.78 -4,676,375 91,961,999,824 (H-shares) Unknown China Securities Finance State-owned Corporation Limited legal person 0.88 - 2,189,259,768(A-shares) None China Baowu Steel Group State-owned Corporation Limited 2 legal person 0.80 - 1,999,556,250(H-shares) None State Grid Corporation of State-owned China 2,3 legal person 0.64 - 1,611,413,730(H-shares) None China Yangtze Power Co., State-owned Limited 2 legal person 0.35 - 865,613,000(H-shares) None Foreign legal Reca Investment Limited person 0.34 - 856,000,000(H-shares) None Central Huijin Asset State-owned Management Ltd. 1 legal person 0.20 - 496,639,800 (A-shares) None Hong Kong Securities Foreign legal Clearing Company Ltd.1 person 0.17 -81,118,645 430,583,025 (A-shares) None National Social Security Fund Portfolio 106 State 0.06 +11,206,058 154,215,106 (A-shares) None Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Ltd. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Ltd. Apart from these, the Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforesaid shareholders. As of 30 September 2019, State Grid Corporation of China and China Yangtze Power Co., Limited held 1,611,413,730 and 865,613,000 H-shares of the Bank respectively, all of which were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited; China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited held 1,999,556,250 H-shares of the Bank, in which 599,556,250 were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited. Save the aforesaid H-shares held by State Grid Corporation of China and China Yangtze Power Co., Limited, as well as 599,556,250 H-shares held by China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, 91,961,999,824 H-shares were held under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited, which also included the H-shares held by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of 30 September 2019, the holding of H-shares of the Bank by State Grid Corporation of China through its wholly-owned subsidiaries was as follows: State Grid Yingda International Holdings Group Co., Ltd. held 54,131,000 shares, State Grid International Development Limited held 1,315,282,730 shares, Luneng Group Co., Ltd. held 230,000,000 shares and Shenzhen Guoneng International Trading Co., Ltd. held 12,000,000 shares. None of the shares held by the aforesaid shareholders were subject to selling restrictions. 2.5 Number of preference shareholders and particulars of preference shareholding as at 30 September 2019 2.5.1 As at 30 September 2019, the Bank had 19 preference shareholders (or proxies), including one offshore preference shareholder (or proxy) and 18 domestic preference shareholders. 4 2.5.2 Particulars of shareholding of top ten offshore preference shareholders (or proxies) Unit: share Changes in Number of Shareholding shareholding shares Nature of percentage during the Total number of pledged or Name of preference shareholder shareholder (%) reporting period shares held frozen The Bank of New York Depository Foreign legal (Nominees) Limited person 100.00 - 152,500,000 Unknown Particulars of shareholding of the preference shareholder were based on the information in the Bank's register of preference shareholders. The register of non-public offshore preference shareholders presented the shareholding information of The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited as proxy of the preference shareholders in the clearing systems of Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. and Clearstream Banking S.A. at the end of the reporting period. The Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action between the aforesaid preference shareholder and the top ten ordinary shareholders. "Shareholding percentage" refers to the percentage of offshore preference shares held by the preference shareholder in the total number of offshore preference shares. 2.5.3 Particulars of shareholding of top ten (including ties) domestic preference shareholders Unit: share Changes in Number of Shareholding shareholding shares Nature of percentage during the Total number of pledged or Name of preference shareholder shareholder (%) reporting period shares held frozen Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited Others 26.83 - 161,000,000 None Manulife Teda Fund Management Co., Ltd. Others 13.50 -9,000,000 81,000,000 None China Mobile Communications Group State-owned Co., Ltd. legal person 8.33 - 50,000,000 None China Life Insurance Company Limited Others 8.33 - 50,000,000 None Truvalue Asset Management Co., Limited Others 6.67 - 40,000,000 None China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited Others 5.00 - 30,000,000 None GF Securities Asset Management (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. Others 4.50 - 27,000,000 None Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Others 4.50 - 27,000,000 None PICC Asset Management Company Limited Others 3.33 - 20,000,000 None AXA SPDB Investment Managers Co., Ltd. Others 3.33 - 20,000,000 None E Fund Management Co., Ltd. Others 3.33 - 20,000,000 None Particulars of shareholding of the preference shareholders were based on the information in the Bank's register of preference shareholders. The Bank is not aware of any connected relation or concerted action among the aforesaid preference shareholders, or between the aforesaid preference shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders. "Shareholding percentage" refers to the percentage of domestic preference shares held by the preference shareholder in the total number of domestic preference shares. 5 2.5.4 During the reporting period, there was no restoration of voting rights of the Bank's preference shares, nor distribution of dividend for preference shares. As reviewed and approved at the Board meeting on 30 October 2019, the Bank would distribute dividend for offshore preference shares on 16 December 2019, and the gross amount for dividend distribution is US$157,583,333.33 (equivalent to RMB1,112 million approximately). After withholding income tax, US$141,825,000 would be actually paid to the offshore preference shareholders, with an after-tax dividend rate of 4.65%. The dividend for domestic preference shares would be paid on 26 December 2019, and the gross amount for dividend distribution is RMB2,850 million (including tax), with a nominal dividend rate of 4.75%. 3 HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTERLY RESULTS 3.1 Analysis of items in the statement of financial position As at 30 September 2019, the Group's assets were RMB24,517,730 million, an increase of RMB1,295,037 million or 5.58% over the end of last year. The Group's liabilities were RMB22,364,764 million, an increase of RMB1,133,665 million or 5.34% over the end of last year. Gross loans and advances to customers were RMB14,872,485 million, an increase of RMB1,089,432 million or 7.90% over the end of last year. In this amount, domestic corporate loans, personal loans and discounted bills of the Bank were RMB6,909,459 million, RMB6,312,746 million and RMB529,811 million respectively; loans made by overseas entities and subsidiaries were RMB1,080,695 million; accrued interest was RMB39,774 million. Financial investments were RMB6,201,450 million, an increase of RMB486,541 million or 8.51% over the end of last year. Deposits from customers were RMB18,463,826 million, an increase of RMB1,355,148 million or 7.92% over the end of last year. In this amount, domestic time deposits and demand deposits of the Bank were RMB7,845,537 million and RMB9,901,523 million respectively; domestic corporate deposits and personal deposits of the Bank were RMB9,074,615 million and RMB8,672,445 million respectively; deposits at overseas entities and subsidiaries were RMB522,178 million; accrued interest was RMB194,588 million. Compared to the end of last year, the non-performing loans increased by RMB10,518 million to RMB211,399 million in accordance with the five-category loan classification standard. The non-performing loan ratio was 1.43%, down 0.03 percentage points from the end of last year. The ratio of allowances to non- performing loans was 218.28%, up 9.91 percentage points from the end of last year. Total equity was RMB2,152,966 million, an increase of RMB161,372 million or 8.10% over the end of last year. In this amount, total equity attributable to equity 6 shareholders of the Bank was RMB2,136,034 million, an increase of RMB159,571 million or 8.07% over the end of last year. As at 30 September 2019, considering relevant rules for the transitional period, the Group's total capital ratio, Tier 1 ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which were calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional), were 17.30%, 14.50% and 13.96%, respectively, all in compliance with the regulatory requirements. 3.2 Analysis of items in the statement of comprehensive income For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group reaped net profit of RMB227,382 million, of which net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank was RMB225,344 million, up 5.83% and 5.25% respectively over the same period last year. Annualised return on average assets was 1.27%, and annualised return on average equity was 15.13%. Net interest income was RMB379,522 million, up 3.77% over the same period last year. Net interest spread was 2.12% and net interest margin was 2.27%, down 0.09 and 0.07 percentage points respectively from the same period last year, staying flat with the first half of the year. Net fee and commission income was RMB108,968 million, up 12.89% over the same period last year. In this amount, bank card fees, electronic banking service fees, agency service fees and commissions on trust and fiduciary activities maintained relatively rapid growth compared to the same period last year as businesses in these areas kept sound development. Operating expenses were RMB123,378 million, an increase of RMB7,749 million from the same period last year. Cost-to-income ratio increased by 0.04 percentage points to 23.24% over the same period last year. Income tax expense was RMB50,742 million, an increase of RMB1,764 million from the same period last year, and the effective income tax rate was 18.24%. 7 4 MAJOR ISSUES 4.1 Significant changes in major financial statements items, financial indicators and the causes thereof √Applicable □Not applicable (In millions of RMB 30 31 unless otherwise September December Change stated) 2019 2018 (%) Causes of the change Deposits with banks The Group did not renew its time and non-bank deposits with domestic banks upon financial maturity, in order to support the institutions 333,743 486,949 (31.46) development of the real economy. The positive fair value of foreign exchange related derivatives at the end of the period rose with increased Positive fair value of fluctuations of foreign exchange derivatives 76,789 50,601 51.75 rates. This was mainly due to the increase in right-of-use assets as a result of the Bank's adoption of IFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019, and the increase in continuing involvement assets related to asset securitisation Other assets 205,629 129,374 58.94 business, etc. Mainly because the amount of principal-guaranteed wealth Financial liabilities management products dropped from measured at fair the end of last year as affected by value through the new regulatory rules on asset profit or loss 301,521 431,334 (30.10) management. The negative fair value of foreign exchange related derivatives at the end of the period rose with increased Negative fair value fluctuations of foreign exchange of derivatives 68,239 48,525 40.63 rates. This was mainly due to the increase in lease liabilities as a result of the Bank's adoption of IFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019, and the increase in continuing involvement liabilities related to asset Other liabilities 377,629 281,414 34.19 securitisation business, etc. Mainly affected by the increase in Other comprehensive the fair value of investment in debt income 29,181 18,451 58.15 securities. 8 Nine months Nine months (In millions of RMB ended ended unless otherwise 30 September 30 September Change stated) 2019 2018 (%) Causes of the change Mainly due to the increase in valuation gains on funds and Net gain arising equity investments with the from investment fluctuations of the stock securities 7,685 4,217 82.24 market. Net gain/(loss) on Mainly due to the increase in derecognition of gains on loan derecognition in financial assets the issuance of asset-backed measured at securities compared to the amortised cost 2,216 (2,497) N/A same period last year. It was mainly due to the increase in the impairment allowances for precious metals Others impairment leasing with the growth of losses (253) 840 N/A business size. It was mainly due to the increase in net profit of CCB Non-controlling Life over the same period last interests 2,038 748 172.46 year. 9 Progress of major issues, related impacts and solutions □ Applicable √Not applicable Unfulfilled undertakings overdue in the reporting period □ Applicable √Not-applicable Implementation of cash dividend policy during the reporting period √Applicable □ Not applicable The Bank distributed the 2018 cash dividend of RMB0.306 per share (including tax), totalling RMB2,936 million approximately, on 10 July 2019 to its A-share holders; it distributed the 2018 cash dividend of RMB0.306 per share (including tax), totalling RMB73,568 million approximately, on 30 July 2019 to its H-share holders. 4.5 Alerts and explanations of any forecasted loss or significant changes compared to the same period last year in accumulated net profit for the period from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period □Applicable √Not applicable 4.6 Changes in accounting policies √Applicable □Not applicable From 1 January 2019, the Group has adopted International Financial Reporting Standard No. 16 - Leases issued by International Accounting Standards Board in 2016. This constitutes changes in accounting policies. Please refer to the Half-Year Report 2019 of the Bank for relevant information. 10 5 RELEASE OF QUARTERLY REPORT This quarterly report will be published on the "HKEXnews" website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Bank (www.ccb.com) at the same time. The quarterly report prepared under PRC GAAP will also be published on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the Bank (www.ccb.com) at the same time. By order of the Board China Construction Bank Corporation Liu Guiping Vice chairman, executive director and president 30 October 2019 As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler. 11 APPENDIX 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) Nine months ended Three months from 30 September 1 July to 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income 657,416 604,759 224,970 209,439 Interest expense (277,894) (239,034) (95,884) (83,200) Net interest income 379,522 365,725 129,086 126,239 Fee and commission income 120,127 106,204 35,960 30,833 Fee and commission expense (11,159) (9,676) (3,687) (3,309) Net fee and commission income 108,968 96,528 32,273 27,524 Net trading gain 7,230 8,660 2,372 748 Dividend income 655 671 241 259 Net gain arising from investment securities 7,685 4,217 1,144 1,098 Net gain/(loss) on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost 2,216 (2,497) 781 (132) Other operating income, net: - Other operating income 33,977 28,395 12,472 4,892 - Other operating expense (28,720) (22,634) (11,223) (4,292) Other operating income, net 5,257 5,761 1,249 600 Operating income 511,533 479,065 167,146 156,336 Operating expenses (123,378) (115,629) (44,829) (40,948) 388,155 363,436 122,317 115,388 Credit impairment losses (109,943) (100,611) (35,305) (33,582) Other impairment losses (253) 840 (105) 591 Share of profits of associates and joint ventures 165 169 37 17 Profit before tax 278,124 263,834 86,944 82,414 Income tax expense (50,742) (48,978) (15,270) (15,023) Net profit 227,382 214,856 71,674 67,391 12 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) Nine months ended Three months from 30 September 1 July to 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Other comprehensive income: (1) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of post- employment benefit obligations 110 (178) - - Fair value changes of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 580 (53) 262 (20) Others (3) (5) - - Subtotal 687 (236) 262 (20) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 5,363 19,087 5,531 4,113 Allowances for credit losses of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,835 (644) 476 (483) Reclassification adjustments included in profit or loss due to disposals (167) (186) (74) (84) Net loss on cash flow hedges (189) (239) (15) 103 Exchange difference on translating foreign operations 2,992 2,775 3,068 3,325 Subtotal 9,834 20,793 8,986 6,974 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 10,521 20,557 9,248 6,954 13 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) Nine months ended Three months from 30 September 1 July to 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total comprehensive income for the period 237,903 235,413 80,922 74,345 Net profit attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Bank 225,344 214,108 71,154 67,081 Non-controlling interests 2,038 748 520 310 227,382 214,856 71,674 67,391 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Bank 236,074 234,429 80,278 73,857 Non-controlling interests 1,829 984 644 488 237,903 235,413 80,922 74,345 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RMB Yuan) 0.90 0.86 0.28 0.27 14 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of financial position As at 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets: Cash and deposits with central banks 2,378,819 2,632,863 Deposits with banks and non-bank financial institutions 333,743 486,949 Precious metals 43,176 33,928 Placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions 407,211 349,727 Positive fair value of derivatives 76,789 50,601 Financial assets held under resale agreements 198,220 201,845 Loans and advances to customers 14,412,293 13,365,430 Financial investments Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 683,673 731,217 Financial assets measured at amortised cost 3,742,147 3,272,514 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,775,630 1,711,178 Long-term equity investments 10,360 8,002 Fixed assets 165,727 169,574 Land use rights 13,744 14,373 Intangible assets 3,542 3,622 Goodwill 2,837 2,766 Deferred tax assets 64,190 58,730 Other assets 205,629 129,374 Total assets 24,517,730 23,222,693 15 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of financial position (continued) As at 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities: Borrowings from central banks 437,034 554,392 Deposits from banks and non-bank financial institutions 1,186,073 1,427,476 Placements from banks and non-bank financial institutions 454,950 420,221 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 301,521 431,334 Negative fair value of derivatives 68,239 48,525 Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 34,446 30,765 Deposits from customers 18,463,826 17,108,678 Accrued staff costs 32,480 36,213 Taxes payable 72,056 77,883 Provisions 39,221 37,928 Debt securities issued 896,897 775,785 Deferred tax liabilities 392 485 Other liabilities 377,629 281,414 Total liabilities 22,364,764 21,231,099 16 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of financial position (continued) As at 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Equity: Share capital 250,011 250,011 Other equity instruments Preference shares 79,636 79,636 Capital reserve 134,537 134,537 Other comprehensive income 29,181 18,451 Surplus reserve 223,231 223,231 General reserve 280,058 279,725 Retained earnings 1,139,380 990,872 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Bank 2,136,034 1,976,463 Non-controlling interests 16,932 15,131 Total equity 2,152,966 1,991,594 Total liabilities and equity 24,517,730 23,222,693 Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 October 2019. Liu Guiping Kenneth Patrick Chung Carl Walter Vice Chairman, executive Independent non-executive Independent non-executive director and president director director 17 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of cash flows For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) Nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 278,124 263,834 Adjustments for: − Credit impairment losses 109,943 100,611 − Other impairment losses 253 (840) − Depreciation and amortisation 17,140 12,502 − Interest income from impaired financial assets (2,183) (2,271) Revaluation gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (2,944) (905) − Share of profits of associates and joint ventures (165) (169) − Dividend income (655) (671) − Unrealised foreign exchange gain (5,165) (7,376) − Interest expense on bonds issued 13,075 8,890 Interest income from investment securities and net income from disposal (143,815) (4,217) Net gain on disposal of fixed assets and other long-term assets (82) (57) 263,526369,331 18 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) Nine months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities (continued) Changes in operating assets: Net decrease in deposits with central banks and with banks and non-bank financial institutions 214,406 390,342 Net (increase)/decrease in placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions (69,463) 32,265 Net increase in loans and advances to customers (1,090,161) (835,434) Net decrease/(increase) in financial assets held under resale agreements 4,070 (108,112) Net (increase)/decrease in financial assets held for trading purposes (20,206) 6,446 Net (increase)/decrease in other operating assets (135,826) 77,949 (1,097,180) (436,544) Changes in operating liabilities: Net decrease in borrowings from central banks (115,211) (8,785) Net increase/(decrease) in placements from banks and non- bank financial institutions 19,776 (2,146) Net increase in deposits from customers and from banks and non-bank financial institutions 1,057,091 816,525 Net increase/(decrease) in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 2,785 (40,621) Net increase in certificates of deposit issued 108,716 95,787 Income tax paid (66,957) (47,923) Net (decrease)/increase in financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss (128,982) 9,426 Net increase/(decrease) in other operating liabilities 134,375 (10,184) 1,011,593 812,079 Net cash from operating activities 177,939 744,866 19 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) Nine months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales and redemption of financial 1,352,746 1,589,865 investments Dividends received 651 606 Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets and other long- 2,720 5,280 term assets Purchase of investment securities (1,648,441) (1,918,727) Purchase of fixed assets and other long-term assets (11,906) (10,758) Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (2,609) (886) Net cash used in investing activities (306,839) (334,620) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of bonds 48,301 75,592 Consideration paid for acquisition of non-controlling - (104) interests Dividends paid (76,523) (72,833) Repayments of borrowings (53,065) (6,306) Interest paid on bonds issued (7,938) (4,364) Cash payment for other financing activities (5,143) - Net cash used in financing activities (94,368) (8,015) 20 China Construction Bank Corporation Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in millions of RMB, unless otherwise stated) Nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11,082 16,850 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (212,186) 419,081 Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January 860,702 571,339 Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September 648,516 990,420 Cash flows from operating activities include: Interest received 514,397 598,327 Interest paid, excluding interest expense on bonds issued (256,102) (238,530) 21 APPENDIX 2 CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY INFORMATION 1. Capital adequacy ratios According to the regulatory requirements, commercial banks shall calculate and disclose capital adequacy ratios in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional). The Group commenced to implement the advanced measurement approach for capital management from 2 April 2014. In this approach, the Group has elected to use foundation internal ratings-based approach for corporate credit risks exposure that meet regulatory requirements, internal ratings-based approach for retail credit risk exposures, internal models approach for market risk, and standardised approach for operational risk in the calculation of the relevant capital charges. Pursuant to the regulatory requirements, the Group calculates capital adequacy ratios with both the advanced approach and other approaches for capital measurement, and complies with the relevant requirements for capital floors. Capital adequacy ratios calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) (In millions of RMB, except As at 30 September 2019 As at 31 December 2018 percentages) Group Bank Group Bank Common Equity Tier 1 capital 2,046,426 1,898,173 1,889,390 1,766,840 Tier 1 capital 2,126,153 1,969,693 1,969,110 1,838,956 Total capital 2,535,703 2,371,995 2,348,646 2,215,308 Risk-weighted assets 14,661,444 13,757,162 13,659,497 12,863,070 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.96% 13.80% 13.83% 13.74% Tier 1 ratio 14.50% 14.32% 14.42% 14.30% Total capital ratio 17.30% 17.24% 17.19% 17.22% 22 2. Leverage ratio As at 30 September 2019, in accordance with the Measures for the Administration of the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised), the Group's leverage ratio was 8.27%, meeting the regulatory requirements. The Group's leverage ratio calculated in accordance with the Measures for the Administration of the Leverage Ratio of Commercial Banks (Revised) (In millions of RMB, except As at 30 As at 30 June As at 31 As at 31 percentages) September 2019 2019 March 2019 December 2018 Leverage ratio 8.27% 7.98% 8.05% 8.05% Tier 1 capital after deduction 2,126,153 2,045,186 2,042,655 1,969,110 On and off-balance sheet assets after adjustments 25,720,002 25,616,737 25,383,975 24,460,149 3. Liquidity coverage ratio According to the requirements of the Measures on Information Disclosure of Liquidity Coverage Ratio of Commercial Banks, commercial banks shall disclose the average daily liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter. In accordance with the current applicable regulatory requirements, definitions and accounting standards, the average daily liquidity coverage ratio of the Group for the 92 days in the third quarter of 2019 was 138.83%, meeting the regulatory requirements. The liquidity coverage ratio dropped by 5.05 percentage points from the second quarter of 2019, mainly due to the decrease of qualified and high-qualityliquid assets. 23 Value before Value after No. (In millions of RMB, except percentages) translation translation Qualified and high-quality liquid assets 1 Qualified and high-quality liquid assets 4,196,573 Cash outflows Deposits from retail and small enterprise 2 customers, including: 8,513,117 722,336 3 Stable deposits 2,579,474 128,972 4 Deposits with a low degree of stability 5,933,643 593,364 Unsecured (unpledged) wholesale financing, 5 including: 9,093,781 2,957,777 Business relations deposits (excluding agent 6 bank business) 6,258,331 1,554,524 Non-business relations deposits (all 7 counterparties) 2,752,295 1,320,098 8 Unsecured (unpledged) debts 83,155 83,155 9 Secured (pledged) financing 825 10 Other items, including: 1,690,057 201,520 Cash outflows related to the requirement of 11 derivatives and other collaterals (pledges) 50,689 50,689 Cash outflows related to financing loss of 12 mortgage (pledged) debt instruments 11,156 11,156 13 Credit facilities and liquidity facilities 1,628,212 139,675 14 Other contractual financing obligations 40 - 15 Contingent financing obligations 3,321,577 380,823 16 Total amount of expected cash outflows 4,263,281 Cash inflows Mortgage (pledged) lending (including reverse 17 repurchase and borrowed securities) 249,952 241,103 18 Cash inflow from normal full settlement 1,448,680 939,117 19 Other cash inflows 59,519 55,487 20 Total amount of expected cash inflows 1,758,151 1,235,707 Value after adjustment 21 Qualified and high-quality liquid assets 4,196,573 22 Net cash outflows 3,027,574 23 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 138.83% 24 Attachments Original document

