CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION    0939

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(0939)
China Construction Bank : Voting Results of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019

10/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

VOTING RESULTS OF

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") announces that the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "Meeting") was held onsite by means of poll and online voting on 30 October 2019 at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.

The Meeting was convened by the Board and was chaired and presided over by Mr. Zhang Gengsheng, director of the Bank. Some of the directors, all supervisors and some of the senior management of the Bank attended the Meeting in person. The convening and procedures of the Meeting were in compliance with the requirements of laws and regulations, including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of the Bank (the "Articles of

Association").

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019.

ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING

The number of issued ordinary shares of the Bank as at the date of the Meeting was 250,010,977,486 shares, comprising 9,593,657,606 A shares and 240,417,319,880 H shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting respectively. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Meeting. In addition, when the Bank published the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019, none of the shareholders has stated the intention to vote against the relevant resolutions or to abstain from voting.

A total of 100 shareholders of the Bank and authorized proxies were present at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Bank and authorized proxies who were present at the Meeting hold an aggregate of 199,156,802,183 shares, representing 79.659223 % of the total voting shares of the Bank.

Total number of shareholders and authorized proxies present at the Meeting

100

Including number of A-Share Holders

92

number of H-Share Holders

8

Total number of shares with voting rights (shares)

199,156,802,183

Including total number of shares held by A-Share Holders

3,140,749,599

total number of shares held by H-Share Holders

196,016,052,584

Percentage of total shares of the Bank with voting rights

79.659223

Including percentage of total shares held by A-Share Holders

1.256245

percentage of total shares held by H-Share Holders

78.402978

Voting at the Meeting was conducted by poll. Ms. Xu Meidi and Ms. Li Tianzhi, being shareholders' representatives and Mr. Wu Jianhang, being a supervisor of the Bank, were appointed to count the votes at the Meeting. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the voting at the Meeting.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE MEETING

The voting results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Mr. Wang Yongqing as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank

Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholder

Number of

Percentage of

Number of

Percentage of

Number

Percentage

voting Shares

voting Shares

voting

voting Shares

of voting

of voting

(%)

Shares

(%)

Shares

Shares (%)

A Shares

3,078,421,507

98.015503

62,311,392

1.983965

16,700

0.000532

H Shares

191,879,178,171

97.889523

3,780,831,353

1.928837

356,043,060

0.181640

Total Ordinary Shares:

194,957,599,678

97.891509

3,843,142,745

1.929707

356,059,760

0.178784

2. Election of Mr. Michel Madelain as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank

Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of

Number of

Percentage of

Number

Percentage of

Number

Percentage

shareholder

voting Shares

voting Shares (%)

of voting

voting Shares (%)

of voting

of voting

Shares

Shares

Shares (%)

A Shares

3,140,355,292

99.987445

377,607

0.012023

16,700

0.000532

H Shares

195,640,695,911

99.808507

36,491,613

0.018617

338,865,060

0.172876

Total Ordinary

198,781,051,203

99.811329

36,869,220

0.018513

338,881,760

0.170158

Shares:

3. Remuneration Distribution and Settlement Plan for Directors of the Bank in 2018

Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholder

Number

of

Percentage of

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

voting Shares

voting

of voting

of voting

of voting

of voting

Shares (%)

Shares

Shares (%)

Shares

Shares (%)

A Shares

3,139,350,292

99.955447

1,379,507

0.043923

19,800

0.000630

H Shares

195,729,160,105

99.853638

57,008,919

0.029084

229,883,560

0.117278

Total Ordinary Shares:

198,868,510,397

99.855244

58,388,426

0.029318

229,903,360

0.115438

4. Remuneration Distribution and Settlement Plan for Supervisors of the Bank in 2018

Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholder

Number of

Percentage of

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

voting

voting

of voting

of voting

of voting

of voting

Shares

Shares (%)

Shares

Shares (%)

Shares

Shares (%)

A Shares

3,139,350,292

99.955447

1,382,607

0.044021

16,700

0.000532

H Shares

195,770,363,105

99.874658

15,785,919

0.008054

229,903,560

0.117288

Total Ordinary Shares:

198,909,713,397

99.875933

17,168,526

0.008620

229,920,260

0.115447

5. Authorization for Additional Temporary Limit on Poverty Alleviation Donations

Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholder

Number

of

Percentage of

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

voting Shares

voting

of voting

of voting

of voting

of voting

Shares (%)

Shares

Shares (%)

Shares

Shares (%)

A Shares

3,139,907,792

99.973197

344,007

0.010953

497,800

0.015850

H Shares

195,766,376,444

99.872625

12,361,580

0.006306

237,314,560

0.121069

Total Ordinary Shares:

198,906,284,236

99.874211

12,705,587

0.006379

237,812,360

0.119410

The abovementioned resolutions 1-5 are ordinary resolutions, which were all duly passed by obtaining more than 50% of the votes in favour of each resolution from shareholders and authorized proxies present at the Meeting. There were no resolutions at the Meeting that require shareholders to abstain from voting.

APPOINTMENTS OF DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR

Mr. Wang Yongqing will serve as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank as resolved on the date of the Meeting, whose term of office will be three years and will end on the date of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Bank. For the biographical details of Mr. Wang Yongqing, please refer to the announcement on the resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors dated 28 August 2019 and the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019 published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Mr. Michel Madelain will serve as an independent non-executive director of the Bank upon the approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") of his qualifications for serving as a director. His term of office will be three years, taking effect upon the approval by the CBIRC and terminating on the date of the annual general meeting for the year when such term of office expires. For the biographical details of Mr. Michel Madelain, please refer to the announcement on the resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated 20 June 2019 and the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019 published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

LAWYER'S CERTIFICATION

Commerce & Finance Law Offices witnessed the Meeting and issued a legal opinion stating that the convening and procedures of the Meeting, the voting process, the qualifications of attendees and conveners were in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Association. The voting results of the Meeting were legal and valid.

By order of the Board

China Construction Bank Corporation

Liu Guiping

Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President

30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:51:17 UTC
