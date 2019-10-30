China Construction Bank : Voting Results of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019
10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 939)
(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)
VOTING RESULTS OF
THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") announces that the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "Meeting") was held onsite by means of poll and online voting on 30 October 2019 at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.
The Meeting was convened by the Board and was chaired and presided over by Mr. Zhang Gengsheng, director of the Bank. Some of the directors, all supervisors and some of the senior management of the Bank attended the Meeting in person. The convening and procedures of the Meeting were in compliance with the requirements of laws and regulations, including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of the Bank (the "Articles of
Association").
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019.
ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING
The number of issued ordinary shares of the Bank as at the date of the Meeting was 250,010,977,486 shares, comprising 9,593,657,606 A shares and 240,417,319,880 H shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting respectively. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Meeting. In addition, when the Bank published the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019, none of the shareholders has stated the intention to vote against the relevant resolutions or to abstain from voting.
A total of 100 shareholders of the Bank and authorized proxies were present at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Bank and authorized proxies who were present at the Meeting hold an aggregate of 199,156,802,183 shares, representing 79.659223 % of the total voting shares of the Bank.
Total number of shareholders and authorized proxies present at the Meeting
100
Including： number of A-Share Holders
92
number of H-Share Holders
8
Total number of shares with voting rights (shares)
199,156,802,183
Including： total number of shares held by A-Share Holders
3,140,749,599
total number of shares held by H-Share Holders
196,016,052,584
Percentage of total shares of the Bank with voting rights
79.659223
Including： percentage of total shares held by A-Share Holders
1.256245
percentage of total shares held by H-Share Holders
78.402978
Voting at the Meeting was conducted by poll. Ms. Xu Meidi and Ms. Li Tianzhi, being shareholders' representatives and Mr. Wu Jianhang, being a supervisor of the Bank, were appointed to count the votes at the Meeting. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the voting at the Meeting.
VOTING RESULTS OF THE MEETING
The voting results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Meeting were as follows:
1. Election of Mr. Wang Yongqing as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank
Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholder
Number of
Percentage of
Number of
Percentage of
Number
Percentage
voting Shares
voting Shares
voting
voting Shares
of voting
of voting
(%)
Shares
(%)
Shares
Shares (%)
A Shares
3,078,421,507
98.015503
62,311,392
1.983965
16,700
0.000532
H Shares
191,879,178,171
97.889523
3,780,831,353
1.928837
356,043,060
0.181640
Total Ordinary Shares:
194,957,599,678
97.891509
3,843,142,745
1.929707
356,059,760
0.178784
2. Election of Mr. Michel Madelain as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank
Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of
Number of
Percentage of
Number
Percentage of
Number
Percentage
shareholder
voting Shares
voting Shares (%)
of voting
voting Shares (%)
of voting
of voting
Shares
Shares
Shares (%)
A Shares
3,140,355,292
99.987445
377,607
0.012023
16,700
0.000532
H Shares
195,640,695,911
99.808507
36,491,613
0.018617
338,865,060
0.172876
Total Ordinary
198,781,051,203
99.811329
36,869,220
0.018513
338,881,760
0.170158
Shares:
3. Remuneration Distribution and Settlement Plan for Directors of the Bank in 2018
Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholder
Number
of
Percentage of
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
voting Shares
voting
of voting
of voting
of voting
of voting
Shares (%)
Shares
Shares (%)
Shares
Shares (%)
A Shares
3,139,350,292
99.955447
1,379,507
0.043923
19,800
0.000630
H Shares
195,729,160,105
99.853638
57,008,919
0.029084
229,883,560
0.117278
Total Ordinary Shares:
198,868,510,397
99.855244
58,388,426
0.029318
229,903,360
0.115438
4. Remuneration Distribution and Settlement Plan for Supervisors of the Bank in 2018
Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholder
Number of
Percentage of
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
voting
voting
of voting
of voting
of voting
of voting
Shares
Shares (%)
Shares
Shares (%)
Shares
Shares (%)
A Shares
3,139,350,292
99.955447
1,382,607
0.044021
16,700
0.000532
H Shares
195,770,363,105
99.874658
15,785,919
0.008054
229,903,560
0.117288
Total Ordinary Shares:
198,909,713,397
99.875933
17,168,526
0.008620
229,920,260
0.115447
5. Authorization for Additional Temporary Limit on Poverty Alleviation Donations
Voting Result: Approved Voting Details:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholder
Number
of
Percentage of
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
voting Shares
voting
of voting
of voting
of voting
of voting
Shares (%)
Shares
Shares (%)
Shares
Shares (%)
A Shares
3,139,907,792
99.973197
344,007
0.010953
497,800
0.015850
H Shares
195,766,376,444
99.872625
12,361,580
0.006306
237,314,560
0.121069
Total Ordinary Shares:
198,906,284,236
99.874211
12,705,587
0.006379
237,812,360
0.119410
The abovementioned resolutions 1-5 are ordinary resolutions, which were all duly passed by obtaining more than 50% of the votes in favour of each resolution from shareholders and authorized proxies present at the Meeting. There were no resolutions at the Meeting that require shareholders to abstain from voting.
APPOINTMENTS OF DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR
Mr. Wang Yongqing will serve as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank as resolved on the date of the Meeting, whose term of office will be three years and will end on the date of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Bank. For the biographical details of Mr. Wang Yongqing, please refer to the announcement on the resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors dated 28 August 2019 and the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019 published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
Mr. Michel Madelain will serve as an independent non-executive director of the Bank upon the approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") of his qualifications for serving as a director. His term of office will be three years, taking effect upon the approval by the CBIRC and terminating on the date of the annual general meeting for the year when such term of office expires. For the biographical details of Mr. Michel Madelain, please refer to the announcement on the resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated 20 June 2019 and the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019 published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
LAWYER'S CERTIFICATION
Commerce & Finance Law Offices witnessed the Meeting and issued a legal opinion stating that the convening and procedures of the Meeting, the voting process, the qualifications of attendees and conveners were in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Association. The voting results of the Meeting were legal and valid.
By order of the Board
China Construction Bank Corporation
Liu Guiping
Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President
30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhu Hailin, Mr. Wu Min, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung and Mr. Graeme Wheeler.
