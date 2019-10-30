China Construction Bank : Voting Results of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

VOTING RESULTS OF

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") announces that the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "Meeting") was held onsite by means of poll and online voting on 30 October 2019 at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.

The Meeting was convened by the Board and was chaired and presided over by Mr. Zhang Gengsheng, director of the Bank. Some of the directors, all supervisors and some of the senior management of the Bank attended the Meeting in person. The convening and procedures of the Meeting were in compliance with the requirements of laws and regulations, including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of the Bank (the "Articles of

Association").

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019.

ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING

The number of issued ordinary shares of the Bank as at the date of the Meeting was 250,010,977,486 shares, comprising 9,593,657,606 A shares and 240,417,319,880 H shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting respectively. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Meeting. In addition, when the Bank published the circular for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 dated 12 September 2019, none of the shareholders has stated the intention to vote against the relevant resolutions or to abstain from voting.