Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Construction Bank : central bank approves business operations of newly revamped Baoshang Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:16am EDT

China's central bank said on Thursday it had approved business operations of Mengshang Bank to take over the assets and operations of Baoshang Bank.

Chinese financial regulators took control of Baoshang in May last year citing "serious" credit risks, and have since pushed forward the restructuring plans of the lender.

Baoshang's assets, liabilities and operations within the Inner Mongolia region will be taken over by Mengshang, while its four branches outside the region will be taken over by Huishang Bank, the central bank said in a online statement.

The government of China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and several state-owned firms in Baotou, a major city in the region, will lead the acquisition of about 52.5% of Mengshang Bank, Baoshang Bank revealed in a synchronized statement on Thursday.

The Anhui-based Huishang Bank will take a 15% stake of Mengshang, while a national deposit insurance fund managed by the central bank will assume 27.5%.

Huishang said in February it would take over assets and business worth 106.5 billion yuan ($15.11 billion) of Baoshang's Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Ningbo branches, and planned to raise up to 20 billion yuan from bonds to keep its liquidity healthy after the takeover.

"Mengshang will fully leverage the management experience of state-owned lender and listed lender to serve local customers and focus on business in Inner Mongolia," Baoshang's statement said.

Baoshang's over-expanded business footprints and risky investment outside the Inner Mongolia region were blamed by the regulators for the bank's misuse of funds and loans.

Qiao Junfeng, ex-vice president of China Construction Bank's (CCB) Inner Mongolia branch, was named as president of Mengshang Bank, while Yang Xianfeng, another veteran banker who used to work for CCB, was named Mengshang's chairman, according to the central bank.

CCB was entrusted by the financial regulators to handle the business operations of Baoshang after their takeover in May last year.

The registration capital of the new Mengshang Bank is 20 billion yuan, according to a separate Thursday statement released by the central bank.

All wealth management products sold to retail and inter-bank investors by Baoshang will be taken over by the revamped Mengshang, the central bank added.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.12% 6.32 End-of-day quote.0.48%
HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED -0.72% 2.77 End-of-day quote.-0.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
08:16aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : central bank approves business operations of newly rev..
RE
04/29China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
04/29The Last Stronghold of Growing Bank Profits Cannot Hold -- Heard on the Stree..
DJ
04/29China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
04/28CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 1Q Net Profit Rose 5.1%
DJ
04/28CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 28 Apr 2020Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meet..
PU
04/28CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 28 Apr 2020Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meet..
PU
04/28CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : posts 5% rise in first quarter profit
RE
04/28CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : to suspend open positions on some futures products
RE
04/27China's ICBC closes commodity-linked products to new investment
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 726 B
EBIT 2020 523 B
Net income 2020 279 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,74%
P/E ratio 2020 5,27x
P/E ratio 2021 5,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 56 230 M
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,23  CNY
Last Close Price 5,77  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Zhen Yu Li Member-Supervisory Board
Xiu Kun Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 748
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.80%298 088
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%255 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.17%214 979
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 095
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.30%124 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group