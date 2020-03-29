Log in
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
News 
News

China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit beats view, warns of virus impact risks

03/29/2020 | 05:23am EDT

China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) posted on Sunday a better than expected 2.1% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, with its soured loans ratio holding steady.

China's second-biggest lender by assets after Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), like the country's other big banks, warned of the challenges that the impact of the coronavirus epidemic has brought.

"The epidemic brings new risks and challenges to the banking sector," CCB Chairman Tian Guoli said in a statement. The bank also said it will pay close attention to risks relating to the recent turmoil of global financial markets.

CCB saw profit rise to 41.39 billion yuan ($5.83 billion) in the October to December period, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company's annual figures.

That compares with 40.55 billion yuan a year earlier, and a 39.6 billion yuan average of analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate. SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

CCB's results follow the pattern set by the results last week of three of China's largest state banks.

ICBC, Bank of Communications Co Ltd and the Bank of China Ltd, all reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter results as soured debt ratios held steady.

CCB's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio edged down to 1.42% at the end of December from 1.43% at end-September.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, fell slightly to 2.26% at end-December, from 2.27% at end-September.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 3.60% 2.88 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. 4.34% 4.57 End-of-day quote.1.78%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 5.38% 6.27 End-of-day quote.0.64%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 4.03% 5.16 End-of-day quote.1.38%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 681 B
EBIT 2019 497 B
Net income 2019 267 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 5,44x
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 1 446 B
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,32  CNY
Last Close Price 5,76  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yi Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Zhen Yu Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 836
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.63%280 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.67%188 455
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-43.72%123 827
