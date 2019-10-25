China's ICBC, world's largest bank, sees best third-quarter profit rise in five years

Net income for state-controlled ICBC came in at 83.78 billion yuan (£9.23 billion) for the three months through September, up 5.8% from 79.19 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The rate of profit growth was above the average forecast of 4.25% drawn from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio edged down to 1.44% at end-September from 1.48% at end-June.

Its net interest margin narrowed slightly to 2.26% at end-September from 2.29% three months earlier.

Other major Chinese banks, including Bank of China and China Construction Bank will report results next week.

