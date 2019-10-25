Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    0939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(0939)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's ICBC, world's largest bank, sees best third-quarter profit rise in five years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 05:44am EDT
Man walks past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),, the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, posted on Friday the fastest rise in third-quarter net profit for five years as growth in soured loans slowed.

Net income for state-controlled ICBC came in at 83.78 billion yuan (£9.23 billion) for the three months through September, up 5.8% from 79.19 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The rate of profit growth was above the average forecast of 4.25% drawn from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio edged down to 1.44% at end-September from 1.48% at end-June.

Its net interest margin narrowed slightly to 2.26% at end-September from 2.29% three months earlier.

Other major Chinese banks, including Bank of China and China Construction Bank will report results next week.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.26% 3.22 End-of-day quote.-4.73%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.95% 6.35 End-of-day quote.-1.40%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.82% 5.6 End-of-day quote.0.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
05:44aChina's ICBC, world's largest bank, sees best third-quarter profit rise in fi..
RE
01:22aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Norwegian Air's fleet set to grow with China bank
AQ
10/24Shares in Norwegian Air Shuttle Soar After Aircraft Financing Deal and 3Q Pro..
DJ
10/18CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 18 Oct 2019Announcement Notification of Board Meeting
PU
10/15CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 15 Oct 2019List of Directors and Their Roles and Funct..
PU
10/15CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 15 Oct 2019Announcement on the Appointment of Mr. Grae..
PU
10/15CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Announcement on the Appointment of Mr. Graeme Wheeler ..
PU
2011CHINA CON H : Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong
PU
2011CHINA CON H : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
2011CHINA CON H : Circular, Notice,Proxy Form and Reply Slip of the First EGM of 201..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 696 B
EBIT 2019 520 B
Net income 2019 268 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,42x
P/E ratio 2020 5,13x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 1 448 B
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,45  CNY
Last Close Price 5,73  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,12%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.40%204 870
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.17%399 722
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%287 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.52%284 726
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.89%218 153
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-4.56%160 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group