Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's central bank extends control of Baoshang Bank by six months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 04:22am EDT

China's central bank said on Saturday said temporary control of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank will be extended by six months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese financial regulators took control of Baoshang in May last year citing "serious" credit risks, and have since approved Mengshang Bank and Huishang Bank to take over its assets and operations.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement regulators would extend control of Baoshang - initially set to last for up to a year - to Nov. 23. It added that Mengshang and Huishang's acquisition plans were proceeding in an orderly manner.

Baoshang Bank came to prominence after its key stakeholder Tomorrow Holdings was targeted in a government crackdown on systemic risks posed by financial conglomerates.

The rare takeover, the first in nearly two decades, also highlights the long struggle of some smaller regional lenders in China, which suffer from deteriorating asset qualities, inadequate capital buffers, and poor internal controls and corporate governance.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -3.08% 2.83 End-of-day quote.-15.02%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -3.99% 6.02 End-of-day quote.-10.55%
HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED -0.36% 2.73 End-of-day quote.-4.55%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. -2.41% 27.89 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
04:22aChina's central bank extends control of Baoshang Bank by six months
RE
05/20CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : • China Construction Bank Announces 2020 Q1 Resul..
PU
05/14CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 14 May 2020Announcement on the Completion of the Redem..
PU
05/06China allows asset investment companies to conduct asset management business
RE
04/30China's central bank approves business operations of newly revamped Baoshang ..
RE
04/29China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
04/29The Last Stronghold of Growing Bank Profits Cannot Hold -- Heard on the Stree..
DJ
04/29China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
04/28CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 1Q Net Profit Rose 5.1%
DJ
04/28CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 28 Apr 2020Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meet..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 730 B
EBIT 2020 533 B
Net income 2020 278 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,05%
P/E ratio 2020 5,03x
P/E ratio 2021 4,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,90x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 1 390 B
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,24 CNY
Last Close Price 5,53 CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Zhen Yu Li Member-Supervisory Board
Xiu Kun Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%195 107
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.98%196 589
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%131 621
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-10.51%118 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group