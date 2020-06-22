Log in
Hang Seng Indexes Launches Gauges to Track Large-Cap Chinese Stocks

06/22/2020 | 05:51am EDT

By Martin Mou

Hang Seng Indexes Co. on Monday launched two new indexes to track the performance of large-cap Chinese stocks.

The Hang Seng Stock Connect China 500 Index measures the overall performance of the 500 largest Chinese companies that are listed in Hong Kong or mainland China, the index compiler said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Stock Connect China A 300 Index tracks the performance of the 300 largest A-shares, the company said.

Constituents of both indexes must be eligible for trading under the Stock Connect schemes, it said, referring to the stock connect linking mainland China and Hong Kong.

The China 500 Index's top 10 constituents include Tencent Holdings Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp., while the China A 300 Index has Kweichow Moutai Co. and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. among its top constituents.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.46% 6.26 End-of-day quote.-6.98%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.00% 6.28 End-of-day quote.-13.14%
HANG SENG -0.48% 24515.23 Real-time Quote.-12.62%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. 1.90% 1439.84 End-of-day quote.21.71%
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. -0.25% 79.15 End-of-day quote.-14.06%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 0.03% 73.42 End-of-day quote.-14.09%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.52% 460.4 End-of-day quote.22.58%
