By Justina Lee



China Construction Bank Corp. (0939.HK) net profit rose 5% in the first half of the year due to higher net interest income.

Net profit was 154.19 billion yuan ($21.52 billion), the bank said Wednesday after market close. The bank booked a CNY147.03 billion net profit in the same period last year.

Net interest income grew to CNY250.44 billion from CNY239.49 billion, it said.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com