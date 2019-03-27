China Construction Bank : 2018 Net Profit Rises to CNY254.66 Billion

BEIJING--China Construction Bank Corp. said late Wednesday that its 2018 net profit rose 5.1% from a year earlier to 254.66 billion yuan ($37.86 billion), thanks to higher interest and fee income.

China's second-largest lender by assets said its net interest income increased 7.5% from a year earlier to 486.28 billion yuan, while its net fee and fee commission income rose 4.5% to 123.04 billion yuan.

The bank said its nonperforming loans stood at 200.88 billion yuan at the end of 2018, up from 192.29 billion yuan a year earlier. The bad-loans ratio dropped slightly to 1.46% at the end of last year, compared with 1.49% in 2017.

