CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(601939)
China Construction Bank : 2018 Net Profit Rises to CNY254.66 Billion

0
03/27/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

BEIJING--China Construction Bank Corp. said late Wednesday that its 2018 net profit rose 5.1% from a year earlier to 254.66 billion yuan ($37.86 billion), thanks to higher interest and fee income.

China's second-largest lender by assets said its net interest income increased 7.5% from a year earlier to 486.28 billion yuan, while its net fee and fee commission income rose 4.5% to 123.04 billion yuan.

The bank said its nonperforming loans stood at 200.88 billion yuan at the end of 2018, up from 192.29 billion yuan a year earlier. The bad-loans ratio dropped slightly to 1.46% at the end of last year, compared with 1.49% in 2017.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 651 B
EBIT 2018 378 B
Net income 2018 258 B
Debt 2018 39 818 M
Yield 2018 4,47%
P/E ratio 2018 6,62
P/E ratio 2019 6,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,47x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 1 565 B
Managers
NameTitle
Zu Ji Wang Vice Chairman & President
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yi Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jun Bai External Member-Supervisory Board
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%233 132
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%327 162
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 924
BANK OF AMERICA10.43%262 276
WELLS FARGO6.36%222 601
BANK OF CHINA LTD3.05%195 379
