Financials (CNY) Sales 2019 701 B EBIT 2019 489 B Net income 2019 271 B Debt 2019 - Yield 2019 4,55% P/E ratio 2019 6,79x P/E ratio 2020 6,48x Capi. / Sales2019 2,15x Capi. / Sales2020 2,07x Capitalization 1 507 B

Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Average target price 7,88 CNY Last Close Price 7,05 CNY Spread / Highest target 29,1% Spread / Average Target 11,8% Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%

Managers Name Title Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager Guo Li Tian Chairman Yi Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President Murray James Horn Independent Non-Executive Director

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 10.68% 192 312