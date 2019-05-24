Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    601939   CNE100000742

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(601939)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Construction Bank : Chinese regulator to take over Baoshang Bank due to credit risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 08:00am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's financial regulators said on Friday the country's banking and insurance regulator will take control of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank due to the serious credit risks it poses, in a rare takeover of a domestic lender.

The regulator's control of Baoshang will last for a year starting on Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said on their websites.

China Construction Bank (CCB) will be entrusted to handle the business operations of the small lender, based in the industrial city of Baotou, the statement said.

Baoshang Bank came to prominence after its key stakeholder Tomorrow Holdings was targeted in a government crackdown on systemic risks posed by financial conglomerates.

The rare takeover, the first in nearly two decades, also highlights the long struggle of some smaller regional lenders in China, which suffer from deteriorating asset qualities, inadequate capital buffers, and poor internal controls and corporate governance.

There is concern this will add to the vulnerability of country's financial system amid the economic slowdown.

Baoshang had a total of 156.5 billion yuan ($22.68 billion) of outstanding loans by the end of 2016, a 65% jump from the end of 2014, according to the bank's last filing on its assets and liabilities on its website. Its non-performing loan ratio was at 1.68% as of December 2016.

It has not published any annual reports since then, citing its plan to seek strategic investors.

Principals and interest on personal saving accounts in the bank will be fully guaranteed, and the business operations of Baoshang bank will not be affected by the takeover, CBIRC said in a separate statement on Friday.

In China's crackdown on systemic financial risks, the banking and insurance regulator took over Anbang Insurance Group in February 2018.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Ryan Woo in BEIJING, Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie, Louise Heavens and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
08:00aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Chinese regulator to take over Baoshang Bank due to cr..
RE
07:15aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier
DJ
05/22CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : banks turn to smart teller, video teller machines as A..
AQ
05/22CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Former Chairman of China Securities Regulator Surrende..
AQ
05/22CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Former Chairman of China Securities Regulator Surrende..
AQ
05/20MALAYSIA EYES GREATER TECH TIES WITH : official
AQ
05/19CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Bright China-Malaysia future
AQ
05/09China's new yuan loans fall in April
AQ
05/08CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : London eyes BRI projects
AQ
05/08CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Huawei chief financial officer at the center of US dis..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 679 B
EBIT 2019 390 B
Net income 2019 268 B
Debt 2019 39 818 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 6,50
P/E ratio 2020 6,12
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 1 491 B
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,93  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zu Ji Wang Vice Chairman & President
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yi Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jun Bai External Member-Supervisory Board
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%215 692
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.52%352 425
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%282 196
BANK OF AMERICA15.63%263 948
WELLS FARGO0.04%204 762
BANK OF CHINA LTD4.99%191 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About