China Construction Bank : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Half-Year Report 2019

中國建設銀行股份有限公司

China Construction Bank Corporation

(於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(股份代號: Stock Code: 939)

(美元優先股股份代號: USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

27 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank")

Notice of Publication of Half-Year Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications are available on the Bank's website at www.ccb.comand the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

For the purpose of environmental protection and cost saving, we encourage you to take advantage of selecting to review the Current Corporate Communications on the websites. Even if you select to review the Current Corporate Communications on the websites, you will have the right at any time by completing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side to the Bank's H share registrar, by post to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or by email at ccb.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change the choice of means or language of the Current Corporate Communications or to receive the printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Bank's website at www.ccb.comand the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that: (a) both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications are available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; (b) both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications are available for collection from the Bank's H share registrar on request.

If you have any queries about how to obtain copies of the Current Corporate Communications or how to access those documents on the Bank's website, please call the hotline of the Bank's H share registrar on (852) 2862-8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

China Construction Bank Corporation

各 位 股 東 ：

中 國 建 設 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 行 」 ）

二零一九年半年度報告（ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 現 已 登 載 於 本 行 網 站 ( www.ccb.com) 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk） ， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。

爲了積極響應環保並節省成本，本行建議 閣下選擇通過網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。即使 閣下選擇了通過網站瀏覽本次公 司通訊， 閣下仍可在任何時間填妥背面的變更申請表，以書面方式（郵寄地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心 17M樓）或電郵方式（電子郵箱為：ccb.ecom@computershare.com.hk），通知本行H股股份過戶登記處，更改本次公司通 訊之收取方式及語言版本，或收取本次公司通訊的印刷本。變更申請表亦可於本行網站 www.ccb.com及香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 「 披 露 易 」 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk下載。

敬請注意：（甲）股東可於香港交易及 結 算 所有限公司網站瀏覽公司通訊之英、中文版本；（乙）本行的H股股份過戶登 記處備有英、中文印刷本的公司通訊可供索閱。

倘 閣下對如何索取本次公司通訊或如何在本行網站瀏覽該等文件有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期一至星期五上午九 時至下午六時，公衆假期除外）致電本行H股股份過戶登記處的熱綫（852）2862-8688。

中 國 建 設 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

二零一九年九月二十七日