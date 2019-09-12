China Construction Bank : Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019 to be held on 30 October 2019

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019

to be held on 30 October 2019

China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING(Note 3)

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "Meeting") to be held at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing on 30 October 2019 at 11:00 am for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions of the Meeting contained in the notice of the Meeting and at the Meeting to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below(Note 4).

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Bank registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint proxies to attend and vote instead of him. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST

BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her votes at his discretion. Unless instructed otherwise, he/she may also vote or abstain from voting in his/her discretion on any other business (including supplemental proposals) which may properly come before the Meeting. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.

This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s) to sign the same.

In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting. If more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the Register of Members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).

To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority under which it is signed (if any) must be deposited to the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong before 11:00 am on 29 October 2019.

The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.