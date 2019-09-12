China Construction Bank : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019

To: China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank")

I/We(Note 1)

of , being the registered holder of(Note 2) H shares in the share capital of

the Bank hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 in person or by proxy to be held at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing on 30 October 2019 at 11:00 am.

Signature:

Date:2019

Notes:

Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the shareholder(s) as it is recorded in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). Please duly complete and sign this reply slip, and deliver it to the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, on or before 10 October 2019.

Address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited:

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai,

Hong Kong

Facsimile: (852) 2865 0990