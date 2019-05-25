Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    601939   CNE100000742

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(601939)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Construction Bank : Takes Control of Troubled Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

BEIJING -- Chinese banking authorities seized control of a small, troubled commercial bank, citing severe credit risk, in a move analysts said likely owes more to a disgraced financier than danger to the financial system.

The central bank and the banking regulatory commission announced the takeover Friday of Baoshang Bank Co., which is based in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, and said it would last for a year.

Such a takeover by national authorities is rare. It lands amid gathering concerns among regulators and financial analysts about the deteriorating health of small-scale banks in rural areas and small cities as China's economy slows and enormous debts come due.

Baoshang had raised alarms for some time. The bank was linked to financier Xiao Jianhua, according to Chinese media reports. Mr. Xiao left Hong Kong and crossed the border into mainland China in early 2017, according to statements from Hong Kong police and his company, and he hasn't been heard from since. Later that year, Baoshang reported a capital shortage. Chinese ratings agency Dagong Global Credit Rating Co. then revised its outlook on Baoshang to negative, questioning the lender's ability to repay borrowings.

The People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in announcing the takeover, described Baoshang as a "severe credit risk." They promised to protect the bank's depositors and other clients, though they didn't provide details on the risks or the bank's finances.

Banking analysts said the takeover appeared to coincide with efforts by authorities to unwind the assets of Mr. Xiao's financial empire. Mr. Xiao, who for several years performed low-key financial dealings for China's elite, held few assets in his name; his sprawling business interests are grouped under an umbrella company Tomorrow Holding Ltd.

Caixin Magazine, a respected business publication, reported last year that Tomorrow planned to sell up to 30% of its stake in Baoshang Bank to Shenzhen Investment Ltd., a state-owned entity. It wasn't clear if that deal came through. The media department of Shenzhen Investment didn't answer phone calls Friday night.

Yulia Wan, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service, said regulators likely decided to take over Baoshang to limit any fallout to businesses in Inner Mongolia. "The move is to reduce the risk of a shock to the local economy," said Ms. Wan.

Ms. Wan and other analysts said the Baoshang takeover appeared to be the first time that national authorities seized control of a bank since Chinese lenders started listing on stock markets in the 1990s. In the past when banks came under pressure, local authorities would pull together funds from local state-owned firms and investors, or have another bank stage a takeover.

"It's a rare move for the Chinese central government to take over a bank, " said Shujin Chen, an analyst with Huatai Securities.

The seizing of Baoshang is another coda on an era in which a clutch of tycoons disappeared, some resurfacing later, as Chinese authorities pressed a crackdown on corruption and a cleanup of the financial sector following a stock-market meltdown. Some were formally detained and investigated while others saw their businesses come under pressure.

In one prominent case, regulators in 2018 seized control of once fast-growing Anbang Insurance Group, which had made eyebrow-raising investments in overseas property, including the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. Anbang's chairman, Wu Xiaohui, was sentenced to 18 years in prison later that year after being convicted of fraud and abuse of power. Mr. Wu expressed remorse, according to the court that sentenced him, but he also said he doubted he violated any laws. He hasn't made a public statement since.

Regulators said Friday that China Construction Bank Corp, a large state-owned lender, is being entrusted to conduct business operations for Baoshang while under state control.

The last time Baoshang disclosed financial data was in the third quarter of 2017. It had 576 billion yuan in assets and 543 billion yuan in liabilities, with a net profit of 3.2 billion yuan. Based on those 2017 numbers, analyst Long Chen with consulting firm Gavekal Dragonomics estimates that Baoshang back then was ranked around the 50th largest bank in the nation.

Grace Zhu and Chao Deng

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
02:48aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Takes Control of Troubled Bank
DJ
05/24CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 24 May 2019Announcement on the Entrustment of Baoshang..
PU
05/24CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Chinese regulator to take over Baoshang Bank due to cr..
RE
05/24CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier
DJ
05/22CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : banks turn to smart teller, video teller machines as A..
AQ
05/22CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Former Chairman of China Securities Regulator Surrende..
AQ
05/22CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Former Chairman of China Securities Regulator Surrende..
AQ
05/20MALAYSIA EYES GREATER TECH TIES WITH : official
AQ
05/19CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Bright China-Malaysia future
AQ
05/09China's new yuan loans fall in April
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 679 B
EBIT 2019 390 B
Net income 2019 268 B
Debt 2019 39 818 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
P/E ratio 2020 6,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 1 496 B
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,93  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zu Ji Wang Vice Chairman & President
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yi Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jun Bai External Member-Supervisory Board
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%216 834
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.29%352 425
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%282 196
BANK OF AMERICA12.66%263 948
WELLS FARGO-1.13%204 762
BANK OF CHINA LTD4.99%191 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About