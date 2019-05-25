China Construction Bank : Takes Control of Troubled Bank

BEIJING -- Chinese banking authorities seized control of a small, troubled commercial bank, citing severe credit risk, in a move analysts said likely owes more to a disgraced financier than danger to the financial system.

The central bank and the banking regulatory commission announced the takeover Friday of Baoshang Bank Co., which is based in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, and said it would last for a year.

Such a takeover by national authorities is rare. It lands amid gathering concerns among regulators and financial analysts about the deteriorating health of small-scale banks in rural areas and small cities as China's economy slows and enormous debts come due.

Baoshang had raised alarms for some time. The bank was linked to financier Xiao Jianhua, according to Chinese media reports. Mr. Xiao left Hong Kong and crossed the border into mainland China in early 2017, according to statements from Hong Kong police and his company, and he hasn't been heard from since. Later that year, Baoshang reported a capital shortage. Chinese ratings agency Dagong Global Credit Rating Co. then revised its outlook on Baoshang to negative, questioning the lender's ability to repay borrowings.

The People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in announcing the takeover, described Baoshang as a "severe credit risk." They promised to protect the bank's depositors and other clients, though they didn't provide details on the risks or the bank's finances.

Banking analysts said the takeover appeared to coincide with efforts by authorities to unwind the assets of Mr. Xiao's financial empire. Mr. Xiao, who for several years performed low-key financial dealings for China's elite, held few assets in his name; his sprawling business interests are grouped under an umbrella company Tomorrow Holding Ltd.

Caixin Magazine, a respected business publication, reported last year that Tomorrow planned to sell up to 30% of its stake in Baoshang Bank to Shenzhen Investment Ltd., a state-owned entity. It wasn't clear if that deal came through. The media department of Shenzhen Investment didn't answer phone calls Friday night.

Yulia Wan, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service, said regulators likely decided to take over Baoshang to limit any fallout to businesses in Inner Mongolia. "The move is to reduce the risk of a shock to the local economy," said Ms. Wan.

Ms. Wan and other analysts said the Baoshang takeover appeared to be the first time that national authorities seized control of a bank since Chinese lenders started listing on stock markets in the 1990s. In the past when banks came under pressure, local authorities would pull together funds from local state-owned firms and investors, or have another bank stage a takeover.

"It's a rare move for the Chinese central government to take over a bank, " said Shujin Chen, an analyst with Huatai Securities.

The seizing of Baoshang is another coda on an era in which a clutch of tycoons disappeared, some resurfacing later, as Chinese authorities pressed a crackdown on corruption and a cleanup of the financial sector following a stock-market meltdown. Some were formally detained and investigated while others saw their businesses come under pressure.

In one prominent case, regulators in 2018 seized control of once fast-growing Anbang Insurance Group, which had made eyebrow-raising investments in overseas property, including the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. Anbang's chairman, Wu Xiaohui, was sentenced to 18 years in prison later that year after being convicted of fraud and abuse of power. Mr. Wu expressed remorse, according to the court that sentenced him, but he also said he doubted he violated any laws. He hasn't made a public statement since.

Regulators said Friday that China Construction Bank Corp, a large state-owned lender, is being entrusted to conduct business operations for Baoshang while under state control.

The last time Baoshang disclosed financial data was in the third quarter of 2017. It had 576 billion yuan in assets and 543 billion yuan in liabilities, with a net profit of 3.2 billion yuan. Based on those 2017 numbers, analyst Long Chen with consulting firm Gavekal Dragonomics estimates that Baoshang back then was ranked around the 50th largest bank in the nation.

Grace Zhu and Chao Deng