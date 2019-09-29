China Datang Renewable Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
0
09/29/2019 | 06:18am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company") hereby announces that, Mr. Wu Zhiquan proposed to resign as a non-executive director and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company due to work adjustment, with effect from the date of the appointment of new director at the general meeting of the Company. Mr. Wu Zhiquan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and, there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The Company and the Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu Zhiquan for his contribution to the Company during his tenure as a non-executive director of the Company.
The Board hereby announces that, Mr. Li Yi has been nominated as a candidate for the non-executive director of the Company with effect from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company.
Upon due appointment, Mr. Li Yi will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term commencing from the date of appointment and ending on the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Li Yi will be subject to re-election and reappointment upon the expiry of his term of office. Mr. Li Yi, as a non-executive director of the Company, will not receive any remuneration from the Company.
The biographical details of Mr. Li Yi, which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), are set out as follows:
Mr. Li Yi, born in February 1967, served as a non-executive director of the Company from June 2018 to May 2019 and has been served as the dean of the China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Science and Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. and the director of the new energy department of China Datang Corporation Ltd. ("Datang Corporation") since July 2019, a director of Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE"), stock code: 600236) since January 2019, a director of Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the SSE, stock code: 600744) since July 2018 and a non-executive director of Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1272) since June 2018. Mr. Li Yi started his career in August 1990, and had successively served as the deputy director and the head of Changshan Thermal Power Plant, the general manager of Datang Changchun No. 2 Co-generation Power Co., Ltd., the general manager of Changchun Thermal Power Development Co., Ltd., the director of political work department of Datang Jilin Power Generation Company Limited, the general manager of Datang Jilin Ruifeng Renewable Power Company Limited, the deputy chief engineer and the director of the project management department of Datang Shandong Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager and a Party committee member of Datang Shandong Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd., the deputy director and the director of safety and production department of Datang Corporation, the deputy director of Beijing International Clean Energy Power Generation Training Center and the director of the new energy management department of Datang Corporation. Mr. Li Yi graduated from Jilin University majoring in national economics in June 2004 with a master's degree in economics. He is currently a senior engineer.
As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Li Yi confirmed that
he has no relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) he does not hold any other positions within the Company or other members of the Company and its subsidiaries; (iii) he did not hold any directorship of any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (iv) he has no interest or deemed interest in any share or underlying share of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and
there are no other matters relating to his appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders or the Stock Exchange or to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.
By order of the Board
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited*
Cui Jian
Joint Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 29 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Guangming and Mr. Meng Lingbin; the non-executive directors are Mr. Chen Feihu, Mr. Hu Shengmu, Mr. Wu Zhiquan and Mr. Liu Baojun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Chaoan, Mr. Lo Mun Lam, Raymond and Mr. Yu Shunkun.
