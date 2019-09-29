China Datang Renewable Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company") hereby announces that, Mr. Wu Zhiquan proposed to resign as a non-executive director and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company due to work adjustment, with effect from the date of the appointment of new director at the general meeting of the Company. Mr. Wu Zhiquan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and, there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Company and the Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu Zhiquan for his contribution to the Company during his tenure as a non-executive director of the Company.

The Board hereby announces that, Mr. Li Yi has been nominated as a candidate for the non-executive director of the Company with effect from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company.