CHINA DATANG CORP RENEWABLE POWER CO LTD

(1798)
China Datang Renewable Power : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

09/26/2019 | 07:58am EDT
(Note 4)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

The number of shares relating to this form of proxy (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of

being the holder(s) of

domestic shares/H shares (Note 3) of China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co.,

Limited* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the second extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at Conference Room 809, Block B, Building 1, Court 6, Yinhe Street, Shijingshan District, Beijing, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 or at any adjournment thereof as indicated hereunder in respect of the resolution set out in the Notice of the EGM. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.

Ordinary Resolution

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)

Abstain (Note 5)

1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the transactions contemplated under the Factoring Business Cooperation Agreement and its proposed annual caps

Date:

2019

Signature (Note 6) :

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) relating to this proxy. If a number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, the form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in block letters.
  3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please cross out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name(s) of the proxy(ies) desired in the spaces provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
  5. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please tick the appropriate box marked "FOR" or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please tick the appropriate box marked "AGAINST" or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, please tick the appropriate box marked "ABSTAIN" or insert the number of shares held by you. Any abstaining vote or waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of any of its directors or attorney duly authorised in writing.
  7. In the case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, then the vote of the person, whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such shares shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).
  8. If the form of proxy is signed by another person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, such power of attorney or other authority shall be notarised. The form of proxy and the notarised power of attorney or other authority must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's head office in the PRC at Block B, Building 1, Court 6, Yinhe Street, Shijingshan District, Beijing 100040, the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or 24 hours before the time appointed for taking the poll.
  9. The EGM is expected to take half a day. Shareholders who attend the EGM shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses. Shareholders or their proxy(ies) shall show proof of identity when attending the EGM.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 11:57:07 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 8 801 M
EBIT 2019 4 149 M
Net income 2019 1 393 M
Debt 2019 50 757 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 3,85x
P/E ratio 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales2019 6,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,32x
Capitalization 5 162 M
China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA DATANG CORP RENEWABL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,09  CNY
Last Close Price 0,71  CNY
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Ming Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Sheng Mu Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Ke Wen Zhou Vice Chairman & President
Fei Hu Chen Chairman
Quan Cheng Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DATANG CORP RENEWABLE POWER CO LTD-17.02%724
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.16.12%56 886
INNOGY SE9.75%27 200
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 619
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP45.86%12 088
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 524
