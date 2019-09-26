Log in
CHINA DATANG CORP RENEWABLE POWER CO LTD

(1798)
China Datang Renewable Power : REPLY SLIP FOR THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

09/26/2019 | 07:58am EDT

REPLY SLIP

THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

To: China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1) :

Number of shares held (Note 2) :

domestic shares;

H shares.

I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the second extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company to be held at Conference Room 809, Block B, Building 1, Court 6, Yinhe Street, Shijingshan District, Beijing, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 12 November 2019.

Date:

2019

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Name of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in block letters.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
  3. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned by hand, mail or fax to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, fax number: (852) 2865 0990 (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's head office in the PRC at Block B, Building 1, Court 6, Yinhe Street, Shijingshan District, Beijing 100040, the PRC, fax number: (010) 8113 0701 (for holders of domestic shares of the Company), on or before Wednesday, 23 October 2019.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 11:57:07 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 8 801 M
EBIT 2019 4 149 M
Net income 2019 1 393 M
Debt 2019 50 757 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 3,85x
P/E ratio 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales2019 6,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,32x
Capitalization 5 162 M
Chart CHINA DATANG CORP RENEWABLE POWER CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DATANG CORP RENEWABL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,09  CNY
Last Close Price 0,71  CNY
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Ming Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Sheng Mu Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Ke Wen Zhou Vice Chairman & President
Fei Hu Chen Chairman
Quan Cheng Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DATANG CORP RENEWABLE POWER CO LTD-17.02%724
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.16.12%56 886
INNOGY SE9.75%27 200
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 619
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP45.86%12 088
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 524
