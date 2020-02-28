China Datang Renewable Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - PUBLIC ISSUE OF RENEWABLE CORPORATE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PUBLIC ISSUE OF RENEWABLE CORPORATE BONDS

The announcement is made by China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the circular and the revised notice of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company dated 18 April 2019; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 9 May 2019 on the poll results of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019, in relation to, among others, the public issue of renewable corporation bonds in the PRC.

The Company has completed the public issue of its renewable corporate bonds (second tranche) of 2020 (the "Corporate Bonds") and received the proceeds therefrom on 27 February 2020. The final issue size of the Corporate Bonds is RMB2 billion, with a basic term of 3 years. The par value is RMB100 and the issuing interest rate is 3.58%. The interest starts to accrue on 27 February 2020.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. acts as the lead underwriter, and Haitong Securities Co., Ltd., CITIC Securities Company Limited, Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. and Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. act as the joint underwriters for the Corporate Bonds. CSC Financial Co., Ltd. acts as bond trustee and bookrunner. The Corporate Bonds have been publicly issued to eligible investors. The proceeds (after deducting issuance expenses) from the Corporate Bonds are proposed to be used for repayment of interest-bearing debts.