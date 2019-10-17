China Datang Renewable Power : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code / 股份代碼: 01798)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

18 October 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(note),

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Supplemental Circular and Revised Notice of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cdt-re.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send the Company an email attaching the completed Request Form to datangrenew.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cdt-re.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited*

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記 持有人( 附 註 ) ：

中國大唐集團新能源股份有限公司（「本公司」）

-2019年第二次臨時股東大會補充通函及經修訂通告之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件 中、英文 版本已 上載於 本公 司網站 (www.cdt-re.com)及香 港聯合交 易所有 限公司 披露 易 網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司 之

股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證 券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則， 請貼上適當的郵票 ）。香港證券登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。閣下亦可將填妥的申請 表 格 作 為 附 件 電 郵 至 本 公 司 電 郵 信 箱 ( datangrenew.ecom@computershare.com.hk ) 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( www.cdt-re.com )或香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站( www.hkexnews.hk )內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五上午九時正至下午 六時正（公眾假期除外）。

中國大唐集團新能源股份有限公司 謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 1 0 月 1 8 日

附註：此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「 非登記持有人」 指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出 通知，希望收到公司通訊文件)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

For identification purpose only

僅供識別

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DCRH-18102019-1(0)