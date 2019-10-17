Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited    1798   CNE100000X69

CHINA DATANG CORPORATION RENEWABLE POWER

(1798)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Datang Renewable Power : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:29am EDT
(Note )

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code / 股份代碼: 01798)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

18 October 2019

Dear Registered Holder,

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Supplemental Circular, Revised Notice and Revised Proxy Form of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cdt-re.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of a ll future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the change request form printed at the reverse side of this letter and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp and send to the Hong Kong Share Registrar, the address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The change request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cdt-re.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive another language printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please write or send email at datangrenew.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Hong Kong Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) .

Yours faithfully,

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited*

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip.

各位登記 持有人 ：

中 國大 唐集團 新能 源股份 有限公 司 （「本 公司 」）

-2019 年第二次臨時股東大會補充通函、經修訂通告及經修訂代理人委任表格之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.cdt-re.com) 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡迎瀏 覽 ，或按安 排附上 本次公 司通訊 文件之印 刷本 (如適 用)

儘管 閣 下早前 曾向本 公司作 出公司通 訊文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式或 語言版本 的選擇，但 仍可以 隨時 更改有關 選擇，轉為 以印刷 本或 網上方式 收取 、或 只 收取 英 文印 刷本 、 或只 收取 中 文印 刷 本 ； 或同 時 收取 中、 英 文印 刷 本， 費用 全 免。 如 閣 下欲 更 改今 後所 有 公司 通訊 文件 之語言版 本及收 取方式，請 閣 下填妥及 簽署在 本函背 面的更 改指示回 條，並 使用隨 附之郵 寄 標籤及毋 須貼上 郵 票（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否則，請 貼上適 當的郵 票，寄 回 本公司 之 H 股股 份過戶 登記處，香港中 央證券 登記有 限公司（「香港 證券登 記處 」），地址 為香 港灣仔皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.cdt-re.com) 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內下載 。

如 閣下 欲收 取本 次公司 通訊 文 件之另 一語 言印刷 本， 請以 書 面 或電 郵方 式(datangrenew.ecom@computershare.com.hk)送交到本 公司之 香港 證券登 記處 ，香 港中 央證 券登 記有限 公司 ，請 註明 閣 下的 姓 名、地 址及 要求 。如 閣 下已 選 擇以網 上方 式收 取日 後公 司通 訊文件 （或 被視為已 同意以 網上方 式收取） 但 因任何 理由未 能閱覽 載於網 站的本次 公司通 訊文件， 閣下 只要提出 要求，我 們將儘 快向 閣下寄上 所要求的 本次公 司通訊 文件的 印刷版本 ，費用 全免。

如 閣下對 本函內 容有任 何疑問 ，請致電本公 司電話 熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一 至 五上午九 時正至 下午六 時正（ 公眾假期 除外）。

中國大唐集團新能源股份有限公司 謹啟

2019 10 18

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；

(f)代理人委任表格及 (g)回條

*For identification purpose only 僅供識別

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DCRH-18102019-1(0)

CCS6839DCRH

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code / 股份代碼: 01798)

Change Request Form 更改指示回條

To: China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company")

致：

中國大唐集團新能源股份有限公司（「本公司」/「貴

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

公司」）

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們欲將日後收取 貴公司將來公司通訊文件作下列更改:

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed

  • copies and receive a printed notification of the publication of the Website Version ; OR
    瀏覽在公司網站發表之所有將來公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件網上版本已刊發的通知信；
  • to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取所有將來公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
  • to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取所有將來公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
  • to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
    同時收取所有將來公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Signature:

簽名 _____________________________________________

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

_________________________________________

日期 _______________________________________

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下清楚填妥所 有資料。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在 本 回條作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 回條將會作廢 。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
    上述指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊文 件，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之 H 股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓，另作選擇為止。
  4. If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your notice send the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications to you free of charge.
    閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收本次公司通訊文 件 出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下通知後，立即向 閣下免費發送本次公司通訊文 件 的印刷本。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本 更改指示回條上的額外 手寫指示，本 公司將不予處 理。
    *For identification purpose only
    僅供識別

18102019 1 0

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37 香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 09:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA DATANG CORPORATION R
05:29aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Notification letter to registered shareholders an..
PU
05:29aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Notification letter to non-registered holders and..
PU
04:54aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Revised form of proxy for the second extraordinar..
PU
04:54aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Supplemental circular - proposed appointment of n..
PU
04:49aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Revised notice of the second extraordinary genera..
PU
10/15CHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - power generation for the third qua..
PU
10/14CHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement on payment of 2019 interest for gree..
PU
10/11CHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - change of employee representative ..
PU
09/29CHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - proposed change of non-executive d..
PU
09/27CHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - public issue of corporate bonds
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 8 825 M
EBIT 2019 4 131 M
Net income 2019 1 370 M
Debt 2019 50 891 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 4,21x
P/E ratio 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales2019 6,39x
EV / Sales2020 6,28x
Capitalization 5 524 M
Chart CHINA DATANG CORPORATION RENEWABLE POWER CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DATANG CORPORATION R
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,06  CNY
Last Close Price 0,76  CNY
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Ming Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Ke Wen Zhou Vice Chairman & President
Fei Hu Chen Chairman
Quan Cheng Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Song Chen Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DATANG CORPORATION RENEWABLE POWER CO., LIMITED-10.64%779
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.12.15%55 239
INNOGY SE9.38%27 381
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 646
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.55.87%13 001
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group