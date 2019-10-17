China Datang Renewable Power : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

( Note )

18 October 2019

Dear Registered Holder,

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Supplemental Circular, Revised Notice and Revised Proxy Form of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cdt-re.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of a ll future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the change request form printed at the reverse side of this letter and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp and send to the Hong Kong Share Registrar, the address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The change request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cdt-re.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive another language printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please write or send email at datangrenew.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Hong Kong Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) .

Yours faithfully,

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited*

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip.

各位登記 持有人 ：

中 國大 唐集團 新能 源股份 有限公 司 （「本 公司 」）

-2019 年第二次臨時股東大會補充通函、經修訂通告及經修訂代理人委任表格之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.cdt-re.com) 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡迎瀏 覽 ，或按安 排附上 本次公 司通訊 文件之印 刷本 (如適 用)。

儘管 閣 下早前 曾向本 公司作 出公司通 訊文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式或 語言版本 的選擇，但 仍可以 隨時 更改有關 選擇，轉為 以印刷 本或 網上方式 收取 、或 只 收取 英 文印 刷本 、 或只 收取 中 文印 刷 本 ； 或同 時 收取 中、 英 文印 刷 本， 費用 全 免。 如 閣 下欲 更 改今 後所 有 公司 通訊 文件 之語言版 本及收 取方式，請 閣 下填妥及 簽署在 本函背 面的更 改指示回 條，並 使用隨 附之郵 寄 標籤及毋 須貼上 郵 票（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否則，請 貼上適 當的郵 票，寄 回 本公司 之 H 股股 份過戶 登記處，香港中 央證券 登記有 限公司（「香港 證券登 記處 」），地址 為香 港灣仔皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.cdt-re.com) 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內下載 。

如 閣下 欲收 取本 次公司 通訊 文 件之另 一語 言印刷 本， 請以 書 面 或電 郵方 式(datangrenew.ecom@computershare.com.hk)送交到本 公司之 香港 證券登 記處 ，香 港中 央證 券登 記有限 公司 ，請 註明 閣 下的 姓 名、地 址及 要求 。如 閣 下已 選 擇以網 上方 式收 取日 後公 司通 訊文件 （或 被視為已 同意以 網上方 式收取） 但 因任何 理由未 能閱覽 載於網 站的本次 公司通 訊文件， 閣下 只要提出 要求，我 們將儘 快向 閣下寄上 所要求的 本次公 司通訊 文件的 印刷版本 ，費用 全免。

如 閣下對 本函內 容有任 何疑問 ，請致電本公 司電話 熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一 至 五上午九 時正至 下午六 時正（ 公眾假期 除外）。

中國大唐集團新能源股份有限公司 謹啟

2019 年 10 月 18 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；

(f)代理人委任表格及 (g)回條 。

