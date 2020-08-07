China Datang Renewable Power : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE
ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the annual report of China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report").
In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other operating expenses of the Group for the year ended
31 December 2019 (together with the comparative figures of 2018) as below:
For the year ended
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
98,790
35,668
Impairment of intangible assets
-
71,684
Impairment of receivables
29,027
-
Tax and surcharges
95,013
100,676
Purchase of electricity
65,401
72,049
Insurance premium
43,766
50,334
Intermediary service and consulting fees
42,740
15,862
Travel expenses
35,013
35,211
Technical supervision service fees
21,159
18,901
Transportation expenses
17,875
14,506
Lease payments not included in the measurement of lease
liabilities (2018: operating lease expenses)
16,586
37,251
For the year ended
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Information technology expenses
14,602
15,279
Office expenses
10,028
9,566
Property management fees
6,542
5,036
Entertainment expenditures
3,351
5,619
Research and development costs
1,531
989
Others
82,953
42,820
Total
584,377
531,451
The additional information set out above does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report.
By order of the Board
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited*
Cui Jian
Joint Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 7 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Guangming and Mr. Meng Lingbin; the non-executive directors are Mr. Kou Wei, Mr. Hu Shengmu, Mr. Li Yi and Mr. Liu Baojun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Chaoan, Mr. Lo Mun Lam, Raymond and Mr. Yu Shunkun.
