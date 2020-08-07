Log in
China Datang Renewable Power : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report of China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report").

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other operating expenses of the Group for the year ended

31 December 2019 (together with the comparative figures of 2018) as below:

For the year ended

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

98,790

35,668

Impairment of intangible assets

-

71,684

Impairment of receivables

29,027

-

Tax and surcharges

95,013

100,676

Purchase of electricity

65,401

72,049

Insurance premium

43,766

50,334

Intermediary service and consulting fees

42,740

15,862

Travel expenses

35,013

35,211

Technical supervision service fees

21,159

18,901

Transportation expenses

17,875

14,506

Lease payments not included in the measurement of lease

liabilities (2018: operating lease expenses)

16,586

37,251

- 1 -

For the year ended

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Information technology expenses

14,602

15,279

Office expenses

10,028

9,566

Property management fees

6,542

5,036

Entertainment expenditures

3,351

5,619

Research and development costs

1,531

989

Others

82,953

42,820

Total

584,377

531,451

The additional information set out above does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report.

By order of the Board

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited*

Cui Jian

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Guangming and Mr. Meng Lingbin; the non-executive directors are Mr. Kou Wei, Mr. Hu Shengmu, Mr. Li Yi and Mr. Liu Baojun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Chaoan, Mr. Lo Mun Lam, Raymond and Mr. Yu Shunkun.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:48:09 UTC
