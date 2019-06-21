Log in
CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD

(0661)
China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director

06/21/2019 | 05:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00661)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board" ) of directors (the "Directors" ) of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that Mr. Chen Zhimiao ( "Mr. Chen" ) has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 21 June 2019.

Mr. Chen, aged 44, graduated from Hubei College of Finance and Economics* (湖北財經高等 專科學校) in 1996 majoring in management of state-owned assets and subsequently obtained a bachelor' s degree in accounting from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law* (中南財經

政法大學) in 2003 and a master' s degree in accounting from Wuhan University* (武漢大學) in 2012. Mr. Chen started his career at Daye Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.* (大冶有色金屬有限責任 公司) ( "Daye Metal" ), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in 1996. He served as

the director of the finance department of Daye Metal from January 2010 to January 2018; and the

director of the finance department of Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd.* (大冶有 色金屬集團控股有限公司) (the "Parent Company" ), the controlling shareholder of the Company,

from January 2018 to April 2018. He served as the chief accountant and a member of the Standing

Committee of the Communist Party Committee of China 15th Metallurgical Construction Group Co., Ltd.* (中國十五冶金建設集團有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd.* (中國有色礦業集團有限公司) (the controlling shareholder of

the Company), from April 2018 to May 2019. In May 2019, Mr. Chen was appointed as the chief accountant of the Parent Company, and as a director and the chief accountant of Daye Metal. Mr. Chen has been engaged in the non-ferrous metals industry for over 20 years and has extensive experience in areas relating to accounting and finance.

There is no service contract entered into between Mr. Chen and the Company. Mr. Chen has not been appointed for any fixed term but will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Currently, Mr. Chen is not entitled to receive any director' s emoluments from the Company. Should there be any contract entered into between Mr. Chen and the Company in relation to his emoluments as an executive Director in the future, further disclosure will be made accordingly.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) does not hold any other directorships in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) does not hold any other positions with other members of the Group.

1

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with the appointment and there is no other information relating to Mr. Chen that is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)

  1. to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Chen on his appointment.

By order of the Board of

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

Wang Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Yan, Mr. Long Zhong Sheng, Mr. Yu Liming and Mr. Chen Zhimiao; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Qihong, Mr. Wang Guoqi and Mr. Liu Jishun.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:54:03 UTC
