China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd    0661

CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD

(0661)
China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Agent in Bermuda

07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00661)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Bermuda Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda to:

4th floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

By order of the Board

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

Wang Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Wang Yan, Mr. Long Zhong Sheng, Mr. Yu Liming and Mr. Chen Zhimiao; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wang Qihong, Mr. Wang Guoqi and Mr. Liu Jishun.

Disclaimer

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
