China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00661)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company") announces that the principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company has been changed to Suite No.10B, 16/F, Tower 3, China Hong Kong City, China Ferry Terminal, 33 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 9 April 2019.

By Order of the Board of

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

Tan Yaoyu

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 9 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Tan Yaoyu, Mr. Long Zhong Sheng, Mr. Zhai Baojin and Mr. Yu Liming; and three independent non-executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Wang Qihong, Mr. Wang Guoqi and Mr. Liu Jishun.