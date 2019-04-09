Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd    0661   BMG2125C1029

CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD

(0661)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00661)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company") announces that the principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company has been changed to Suite No.10B, 16/F, Tower 3, China Hong Kong City, China Ferry Terminal, 33 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 9 April 2019.

By Order of the Board of

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

Tan Yaoyu

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 9 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Tan Yaoyu, Mr. Long Zhong Sheng, Mr. Zhai Baojin and Mr. Yu Liming; and three independent non-executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Wang Qihong, Mr. Wang Guoqi and Mr. Liu Jishun.

Disclaimer

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS MET
04:58aCHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Change of Pri..
PU
2018CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Refe..
PU
2018CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Inside Inform..
PU
2018CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Form of Proxy for Use at the Annual Gener..
PU
2018CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the..
PU
2017CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meetin..
PU
2017CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Inside Information - Expected Reduction i..
PU
2017CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Trading Halt
PU
2016CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Form of Proxy for Use at the Special Gene..
PU
2016CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Notice of the Special General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Sheng Long Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yao Yu Tan Chairman
Qi Hong Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Qi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Bao Jin Zhai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD37.25%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 006
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP35.49%31 718
CHINA MOLYBDENUM35.37%15 239
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.23.35%9 258
BOLIDEN47.88%8 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About