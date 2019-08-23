Log in
CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD

(0661)
China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Substantial Decrease in Loss

08/23/2019 | 07:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00661)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN LOSS

This announcement is made by China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a substantial decrease in loss or even a profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the loss for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

The Board considers that this is primarily attributable to the improvement in gross profit, which was mainly due to the increase in sales volume for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is in the course of finalizing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. Details of the Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company, which is expected to be published on 30 August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

Wang Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Wang Yan, Mr. Long Zhong Sheng, Mr. Yu Liming and Mr. Chen Zhimiao; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wang Qihong, Mr. Wang Guoqi and Mr. Liu Jishun.

Disclaimer

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 11:57:07 UTC
