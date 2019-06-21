China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00661)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Wang Yan (Chairman)
Mr. Long Zhong Sheng (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Yu Liming
Mr. Chen Zhimiao
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Wang Qihong
Mr. Wang Guoqi
Mr. Liu Jishun
The Board has set up 3 committees, namely Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Committee
Remuneration
Nomination
Director
Audit Committee
Committee
Committee
Mr. Wang Yan
-
-
Chairman
Mr. Long Zhong Sheng
-
-
-
Mr. Yu Liming
-
-
-
Mr. Chen Zhimiao
-
-
-
Mr. Wang Qihong
Member
Member
Member
Mr. Wang Guoqi
Chairman
Chairman
Member
Mr. Liu Jishun
Member
Member
Member
Date: 21 June 2019
