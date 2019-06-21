Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd    0661   BMG2125C1029

CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD

(0661)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 05:55am EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00661)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang Yan (Chairman)

Mr. Long Zhong Sheng (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Yu Liming

Mr. Chen Zhimiao

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wang Qihong

Mr. Wang Guoqi

Mr. Liu Jishun

The Board has set up 3 committees, namely Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Audit Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Wang Yan

-

-

Chairman

Mr. Long Zhong Sheng

-

-

-

Mr. Yu Liming

-

-

-

Mr. Chen Zhimiao

-

-

-

Mr. Wang Qihong

Member

Member

Member

Mr. Wang Guoqi

Chairman

Chairman

Member

Mr. Liu Jishun

Member

Member

Member

Date: 21 June 2019

Disclaimer

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS MET
05:55aCHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Appointment o..
PU
05:55aCHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - List of Direc..
PU
05/17CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - List of Direc..
PU
05/17CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Resignation o..
PU
04/29CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Form of Proxy for Use at the Annual Gener..
PU
04/29CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the..
PU
04/29CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Circulars - (1) Proposed General Mandates..
PU
04/23CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - List of Direc..
PU
04/23CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Resignation a..
PU
04/09CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcements and Notices - Change of Pri..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Sheng Long Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yao Yu Tan Chairman
Qi Hong Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Qi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Bao Jin Zhai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING LTD-1.96%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 358
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP26.75%26 825
CHINA MOLYBDENUM7.98%11 409
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.39%7 525
BOLIDEN AB22.93%6 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About