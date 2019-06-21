China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00661)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang Yan (Chairman)

Mr. Long Zhong Sheng (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Yu Liming

Mr. Chen Zhimiao

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wang Qihong

Mr. Wang Guoqi

Mr. Liu Jishun

The Board has set up 3 committees, namely Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.