Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited    661   BMG2125C1029

CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS METALS MINING LIM

(661)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China copper smelter Daye misses output target, posts loss amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 10:48pm EDT

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metal Mining Ltd, one of the country's top copper producers, said its refined copper output came in more than 10% below target in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak hit operations.

Daye, based in the virus epicentre of Hubei province, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Friday that its smelters' copper cathode production was 18,200 tonnes, or 10.5%, below plan in the January-March period, while gold and silver output were 38.9% and 51% under target, respectively.

"The supply of materials to the plants faced difficulty due to logistics blockade and suspended and restricted production by some raw material manufacturers," Daye said.

In unaudited figures for the January-April period, the company reported a 118 million yuan ($16.6 million) net loss but said the impact of the epidemic was limited from a full-year perspective and that it has resumed normal operations.

The business update is Daye's first detailed description of the impact of the outbreak Daye has published since the virus began to spread rapidly in Hubei, in central China, in late January.

The novel coronavirus has since travelled across the globe, with the disease it causes, COVID-19, killing more than 300,000 people, according to a Reuters tally.

Daye said it had been ordered by the government to suspend production at its four mines amid the outbreak but the three in Hubei had restored output on March 20 and achieved full capacity at the end of April.

The company's Sareke copper mine in Xinjiang has only been operating at half-capacity, however, due to virus-related curbs on personnel visiting the northwestern Chinese region.

"Most employees have returned to Xinjiang on 13 May 2020," Daye said, adding that production could return to normal in the middle of this month.

Daye on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 400,000-tonne-per-year copper smelter in the Hubei city of Huangshi, work on which began late last year.

It did not provide a revised timeframe for the commissioning of the plant, which is set to take Daye's annual smelting capacity up to 1 million tonnes and was previously slated for a 2021 launch.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS METALS MINING LIMITED 0.00% 0.047 End-of-day quote.6.82%
GOLD 0.50% 1741.5 Delayed Quote.14.21%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -1.35% 54.25 Delayed Quote.-24.31%
SILVER 4.71% 16.6065 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.21% 7.1309 Delayed Quote.2.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS MET
10:48pChina copper smelter Daye misses output target, posts loss amid coronavirus
RE
2019FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL : 00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Major transaction and continuing connecte..
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Continuing connected transactions revisio..
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Continuing connected transactions technic..
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Delay in despatch of circular in relation..
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Supplemental announcement continuing conn..
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Major transaction and continuing connecte..
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Circulars - VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION ..
PU
2019CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Form of Proxy for use at the Special Gene..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS METALS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Sheng Long Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yan Wang Chairman
Qi Hong Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Qi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ji Shun Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS METALS MINING LIMITED6.82%109
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.98%42 964
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.76%25 465
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-35.37%12 037
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.42%9 848
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.77%7 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group