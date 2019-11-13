CDB Aviation : Delivers A321neo Aircraft to New Brazilian Airline Customer Azul

Bolstering Its Position in Latin America’s Largest Aviation Market, Carrier Debuts Brazil’s First A321neo Featuring Airbus’ Cabin Flex Option

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced the delivery of the first of two Airbus A321neo aircraft to Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4) (NYSE: AZUL). The aircraft is the first A321NX version of the Neo family, fitted with Airbus’ Cabin Flex option, to be operated by a Brazilian airline.

The A321neo, configured in a 214 single-class seat layout and powered by CFM International’s Leap-1A engines, will provide passengers with enhanced features.

“We are thrilled to have assisted the Azul team with the introduction of Brazil’s first A321NX variant of the Neo family,” noted CDB Aviation Head of Commercial, Americas Luis Da Silva. “This is the beginning of a successful strategic partnership between Azul and CDB Aviation.”

The versatility of the A321neoNX will provide the right capacity for Azul’s expanding fleet and will avail the carrier of the new technology’s benefits, such as reduced fuel consumption and lowered unit costs, enabling more efficient operations in the future.

“The A321neo is an important milestone for Azul as it will allow the company to simultaneously grow its route network and become more efficient. Customers will enjoy the extra legroom of our Espaço Azul product, as well as free unlimited snacks and drinks. The new Airbus will also feature individual seatback touchscreen entertainment with stored content and soon to come streaming live TV and Wifi,” commented John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation President & Chief Commercial Officer, stressed that “there is a growing opportunity for Azul to expand its successful base in Brazil and provide the modernized passenger experience in a region that is becoming increasingly important to the aviation marketplace.”

“Brazil is Latin America’s largest aviation market, boasting significant passenger levels. We are pleased to leverage the strength of our platform to support growth plans of Brazil’s airlines.”

The delivery comes on the heels of last month’s handover by CDB Aviation of Airbus’ 1,000th A320neo Family aircraft. Hannigan added: “CDB Aviation’s financing solutions are anchored in our ability to offer the latest generation aircraft, and we continue to stalwartly advance our strategy to deliver the benefits of superior performance and economics to all key markets in the world.”

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 910 daily flights to 112 destinations. With an operating fleet of 132 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 237 non-stop routes as of September 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak’s Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. www.voeazul.com.br/ir

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”) a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

