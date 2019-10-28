Log in
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.    1606

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING

(1606)
China Development Bank Financial Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTIONS

10/28/2019 | 08:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國銀金融租賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTIONS

References are made to (1) the announcement of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 9 October 2019, in relation to, among others, the New Finance Lease Agreements entered into by the Company and the lessee (the "Lessee of the First Agreement"); and (2) the announcement of the Company dated 22 October 2019, in relation to, among others, the Finance Lease Agreements entered into by the Company and the lessee (the "Lessee of the Second Agreement") (the "Announcements"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless the context otherwise requires.

The Board hereby announces that, the Lessee of the First Agreement is Rizhao Port Co., Ltd. and its ultimate beneficial owner is Rizhao Municipal People's Government, Shandong Province; while the Lessee of the Second Agreement is Hubei Intercity Railway Co., Ltd. and its ultimate beneficial owner is State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Hubei Provincial People's Government. Save as disclosed above, all other information of the Announcements remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

Wang Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. LI Yingbao; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.

  • CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/ deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Disclaimer

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 12:26:07 UTC
